Celebrities
RHONJ Star Joe Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Fight With Gia
Joe Giudice is clapping back at Joe Gorga following the release of the Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer.
After watching as his oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 20, faced off with his ex-brother-in-law during a cast event, Giudice is shaming Gorga for his behavior and taking credit for the success he’s seen in business.
“He should be embarrassed after all I’ve done for him, his family, his parents, and everything else,” Giudice told Celebuzz on January 5. “And he continues to be a jack-ss saying things about me in front of my kids in public. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. He’s obviously lost his marbles. He doesn’t make any sense at all.”
In the recently released clip, Gorga is seen getting upset with Gia — and accusing her of shooting him mean looks.
“She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil,” Gorga was seen saying of his niece as she stood nearby.
“That’s when I walk away from you,” Gia fired back.
As RHONJ fans well know, Gia and her sisters, as well as her mother, Teresa Giudice, faced years of hardships, and prison time, after Giudice was found guilty of bank and wire fraud years ago. However, despite the fact that Giudice spent years behind bars and was ultimately deported from the United States, he’s remained on good terms with his children. Recently, they have been seen spending time with him in the Bahamas.
Continuing on to Celebuzz, Giudice, who is newly single after a split from girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi at the end of last year, said Gorga would be nothing if it weren’t for his help.
“Without me he still would be climbing trees, cutting branches. He should grow up!” Giudice added.
Also in the sneak peek at RHONJ season 12, Giudice’s youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, 12, was seen telling her mother, “Your brother is saying things about Dad.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Michelle Kwan, 41, Welcomes Her First Baby: Meet My ‘Perfect Miracle’
Michelle Kwan is a mother! The famous figure skater gave birth to a baby girl, Kalista Belle Kwan, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret.
Michelle Kwan, 41, has given birth to her first child, a daughter she named Kalista Belle Kwan. The Olympic figure skater announced the exciting baby news on Wednesday (Jan. 5) by sharing a photo of her precious daughter, as well as a short clip of her baby bump growing throughout her pregnancy. In her caption, Michelle expressed her joy at finally becoming a mother and explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret these past nine months.
“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” the retired athlete wrote. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”
Michelle went on to say that she prefers “to keep my personal life private,” hence why she didn’t reveal her pregnancy to the public until now. “I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time,” she explained. “Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.” Michelle then sent some love to her fellow moms, as well as all women that are currently try to have kids. “You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you,” she said.
Michelle didn’t clarify how she got pregnant with baby Kalista. The two-time Olympic medalist was previously married to Coast Guard Lieutenant Clay Pell from 2013 to 2017. Clay filed for divorce first in May 2017, and in court, Michelle said that she found out about his California divorce filing through a tweet. The former couple both listed irreconcilable differences in their papers.
Celebrities
Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks
Legendary DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in a New York hospital on life support after battling COVID for 2 weeks.
Music manager Wack 100 first announced the news on Tuesday. He wrote on Instagram:
“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay it’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get… Been 14 days fighting Ovid and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please [sic].”
Hot 97 radio station tweeted:
“Legendary #HOT97 @djkayslay’s family sends their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support as he works through a current health issue.
They ask everyone to please respect his privacy during this time, and continue to send your positive energy and prayers.”
DJ Kay Slay, real name Keith Grayson, is a popular mixtape DJ, graffiti artist, and record executive who released 4 studio albums, including The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 and The Champions: North Meets South (with Atlanta’s own Greg Street).
Grayson first came to prominence after he was featured in the 1983 hip-hop documentary, Style Wars as a prominent graffiti artist.
“I didn’t so much set out to be a DJ,” he said at the time. “It was just something to do that was fun and that I enjoyed doing.”
When the graffiti movement faded in the late 1980s, Grayson began dealing drugs and landed in jail in the late 1980s.
He was released from jail in 1990, and went on to sell hip-hop mixtapes to make ends meet.
Grayson’s mixtapes were wildly popular and gained a large following. His studio became the destination for many rappers and artists including 50 Cent, Eminem, Foxy Brown, Kid Capri, and more.
LL Cool J was among the celebrities paying tribute to Grayson on social media.
LL wrote: “Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”
Celebrities
‘Love During Lockup’ Preview: Gabby Reveals Chris’ Prison Money Will Pay For Their Wedding
Gabby takes her mother Sharon to look at a wedding venue for her upcoming nuptials with Christopher in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love During Lockup’ preview. Chris wants to get married as soon as he gets out of prison.
Gabby is ready to take the next step with Christopher and goes to look at a wedding venue in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Love During Lockup series premiere. Gabby’s mother, Sharon, wants to know why she’s rushing into this wedding. “When you have your intuition and you know, you just know,” Gabby says.
Gabby has had 4 serious relationships, and her relationship with Christopher is her fifth. “I think the fifth time is the charm,” Gabby admits. She is head over heels in love with Chris. “Christopher is so different. I don’t know how to explain it. He’s so perfect,” she gushes.
Chris has told Gabby that he wants to get married “right away” after he gets out of prison. Gabby wants to give it a little bit of time so she can plan the perfect day for them.
Gabby, Sharon, and Gabby’s godfather head to the venue. It’s very “bougie,” just like Gabby wants. The cost starts at around $230 per person for a Saturday wedding. “How are you going to pay for this?” Sharon asks. Gabby has an answer for that.
“Chris has settlement money,” Gabby explains. “The guards, like, they like beat him really bad or whatever so he sued them, and they gave him a settlement. It was, like, close to like $150,000.”
Gabby and Chris met through Gabrielle’s cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend, and after quickly falling for one another, Chris decided to shower Gabrielle with the finer things — including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring. However, Chris’ family is worried she may be using him for his money. Chris’ family has plans to confront Gabrielle and her intentions. Meanwhile, Gabrielle’s family also have doubts of their own, especially her mother, who calls Gabby a “maneater” because of many failed engagements. Love During Lockup will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
