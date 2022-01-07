Celebrities
RIP: Oscar Winner Sidney Poitier Dead at 94
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at age 94. His death was confirmed by the office of the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
TMZ reports the circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed. It isn’t clear when, where, or how Poitier died.
Poitier broke barriers for Black actors in Hollywood. In 1964, he became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for his performance in Lilies of the Field.
He is best known for his roles in the films A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and, most notably, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.
In Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Poitier played a Black man who meets his white girlfriend’s conservative parents (Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey) for the first time over dinner.
Poitier is one of the most celebrated actors of our time. He is pictured with former President Barack Obama at the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room at the White House on March 12, 2002. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the U.S.
Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami, while his parents were visiting for the weekend from the Bahamas. His birth granted him automatic U.S. citizenship.
Sidney grew up in the Bahamas, but moved back to Miami at age 15. He moved to New York at age 16, and joined the North American Negro Theatre. He landed his breakthrough role as a high school student in the film Blackboard Jungle (1955).
In 1958, Poitier and white actor Tony Curtis were chained together as escaped convicts in The Defiant Ones. Both actors received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Poitier also directed various comedy films including Stir Crazy (1980) starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, among other films.
He leaves behind his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and 6 daughters. Poitier is pictured with his wife, Joanna, and their daughter, Sidney, at a movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA. in 2007.
RHOBH: PK Kemsley Addresses Dorit’s Absence From Instagram
Paul “PK” Kemsley is explaining why his wife, Dorit Kemsley, has been absent from social media for the past several weeks.
After being approached on Instagram by a fan who pointed out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member hadn’t shared any recent posts with her followers, PK explained why his wife, the mother of his two young children, son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5, has been missing from the platform.
“The last thing your wife posted is like a month ago… I don’t go much or often on Instagram but I miss her…,” the fan had written.
“She’s taking a break,” PK confirmed. “Here’s a quick update… she got more beautiful and has been working, looking after her family and she will return when she feels like it… she’s enjoying the break and I’m enjoying her awesome cooking.”
Also on Instagram recently, PK took aim at a man who accused him of setting up the armed robbery that took place at his and Dorit’s $7.9 million Encino home in November 2021.
As he’s been known to do, PK took aim at the Instagram user in his regular “C..T of the Week” post, although he renamed it as his “C..T of the Month” announcement.
“I know a lot of you have missed C..T of the Week , so now it’s C..T of the month and you gotta be special to win it ….Andrew Dominguez is that Special guy …. you keep doing your thing Andrew, your kids are gonna be so proud of you … well done son you are officially my C..T of the month,” PK shared on January 6.
In his post, PK put a spotlight on the fact that Andrew had accused him of setting up the robbery, during which $1 million worth of items were stolen as his kids slept nearby, in a comment that read, “Looks like the robbery you set up forgot these.”
Just one month after the robbery, PK was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of DUI. However, in a statement shared by his attorney, it was noted that PK was only “close to the legal limit.”
“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit,” the statement, given to the Daily Mail, explained. “He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 will premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.
Natalia Bryant’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Blonde Braids On Ski Trip – Before & After Photos
Natalia Bryant ditched her jet-black hair when she debuted a brand new blonde braid hairstyle while on a family ski trip.
Natalia Bryant, 18, completely shocked us when she showed off a brand new hairstyle while on a family ski trip. Natalia debuted a brand new hairstyle of platinum blonde braids that were pulled tight. She kept the roots of her hair jet-black while adding in blonde streaks. She looked fabulous with her new hair which she showed off on a family ski trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Natalia’s hairstyle was shown off in her mom, Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram post captioned, “Nani Banani,” with a kissy face emoji. In the photo, Vanessa and Natalie cuddled up together in the snow while Vanessa kissed Natalia on the cheek. In the photo, Natalia rocked a puffy black and white herringbone coat with sherpa lining that had red stars on it. As for Vanessa, she wore a black and white polka dot puffer coat.
The photo of Natalia and Vanessa was adorable and we couldn’t help but notice Natalia’s rosy cheeks in the picture. She hilariously commented on the photo, “i missed the sunscreen memo lollll.”
Vanessa has been posting a ton of photos and videos from their vacation and in one video, Natalia let her new hair out while snowboarding. Vanessa posted the video with the caption, “Fresh Powder,” as Natalia weaved through the snow with her long braids hanging out of her helmet.
Her new hair was so long, it ended all the way at her waist. Natalia always looks fabulous no matter what and her latest hairstyle may just be our favorite.
