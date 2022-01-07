Bitcoin
Samsung Opens First Metaverse Store in Decentraland
- Samsung announces the launch and opening of it’s first Metaverse virtual store.
- The virtual store to be an exact replica of a live store in Manhattan, New York.
- Samsung terms that this is the future to establish a solid relationship with the customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The megacorporation, Samsung is profusely indulging itself in a look to sustain itself towards the future. Apart from their profuse research and developments with their products, the electronic giant now takes on the path of utilizing the blockchain technology and as much as attributes of it.
In such an attempt, in the present era of the Metaverse technology, Samsung enters into it. Accordingly, Samsung officially announces the opening of it’s virtual metaverse store in Decentraland.
On January 6, 2022, Samsung officially announced the launch of it’s first virtual metaverse store. This virtual metaverse based store will be found in the Decentraland, mainland. In a bid to proceed with the metaverse technology, Samsung launches its project upon Decentraland.
Decentraland operates to be the largest 3 dimensional virtual world platform, which operates upon the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. All the lands, and much more of Decentraland, are being sold out as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). The buying and selling of these is all through the native token of Decentraland, the MANA.
In addition to all this, the virtual store of Samsung will be opened in Decentraland, from January 6, 2022. This particular store is an exact replica of the live store situated in 837 Washington Street, of Manhattan, New York state.
Utilities of the Store
One of the major highlights of this store is that Samsung boasts that the store land is the largest owned by any brand ever in Decentraland. However, this store will be available only for a limited period of one month approximately.
For the users to experience the Samsung store in Decentraland, users have to log into the Decentraland. Once in, the user’s virtual avatar will be immediately positioned outside the Samsung store in Decentraland.
Once the user enters inside, a virtual guide will escort the user to three different department rooms within the store. These three are Customization, where one could experience musical events upon the stage, the Connectivity theater and the Sustainability Forest.
This is the third progressive attempt into the blockchain and crypto world by Samsung. The first being a completely new smart TVs with enhanced NFTs specifically for it. Second, is the nature sustainability project of planting 2 million trees with Veritree through blockchain technology.
Seems, Samsung has been planning way ahead throughout 2021, with a list of launches in order to captivate the market in 2022.
ESG Organizations Send Letter To Congress About PoW Mining, Bitcoin Responds
Will the ESG FUD ever stop? As a Congressional subcommittee prepares to take a good look at Proof-Of-Work mining, “more than 70” national, international, state and local organizations wrote a letter to the “Congressional leadership.” In it, they use old and unreliable data to get their point across. They completely ignore all of 2021’s research and progress on the matter, because it would invalidate their argument.
The question is, will Congress buy their poorly researched, alarmist letter? The ESG FUD hit PoW mining like a ton of bricks in 2021. It might be based on a poor understanding of the subject at hand, but the public in general definitely bought it. And they quote the bogus numbers that their authorities invented left and right on social media.
Related Reading | Despite Crackdown, Bitcoin Mining Is Still Alive And Well In China
Also, the whole argument completely ignores the main virtue of Bitcoin. The orange coin provides a framework and tools for the world’s transition to a disinflationary system. Paraphrasing “The Price Of Tomorrow’s” author Jeff Booth, in the inflationary system that we live in, there’s a clear incentive for consumption. If your money’s purchasing power decreases by the minute, everybody will logically buy, spend, and consume everything in sight. That is the real monster that the planet’s facing. And Bitcoin fixes it.
In any case, Bitcoin’s resident ESG FUD expert, Nic Carter, took it upon himself to reply to the ESG organizations that sent misinformation to Congress. Let’s see how each part did.
The ESG Organizations Make Their Point, Nic Carter Counterpoints
The ESG organizations come out swinging from the introduction on:
“We, the more than 70 climate, economic, racial justice, business and local organizations, write to you today to urge Congress to take steps to mitigate the considerable contribution portions of the cryptocurrency markets are making to climate change and the resulting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, environmental, and climate justice impacts it will have.”
And their accuracies start from the get-go, also:
“In 2018, scientists writing in Nature warned that Bitcoin’s growth alone could singlehandedly push global emissions above 2 degrees Celsius within less than three decades.”
Those numbers are ridiculous. They “assume” a progression relative to the number of users of the network, and that’s simply not how Bitcoin works. Even if the whole planet adopted the Bitcoin standard, the network would still produce one block every ten minutes. Energy consumption is not directly related to the number of users.
What did Nic Carter respond? That the claim is “false, based on a debunked paper with a completely erroneous model of bitcoin.”
2. bitcoin’s energy consumption will ‘only get worse over time’
most likely will trail off over time, after peaking in the next decade (see https://t.co/8x0koM6nR9 for actually rigorous projections)
— nic carter (@nic__carter) January 6, 2022
Right after that, the ESG organizations even throw Ethereum under the bus:
“The Digiconomist’s Ethereum Energy Consumption Index estimates that the Ethereum blockchain will consume 71 terawatt-hours this year, nearly the same as the energy consumption of Colombia.”
Since the letter is about PoW mining, it makes sense. The Ethereum community seems to have completely ignored the letter, at least over at Twitter.
BTC price chart for 01/07/2021 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Incentivizes Green Energy Infrastructure
The ESG organizations continue their poorly-researched attack with:
“The GHG emissions from this exorbitant and unnecessary energy consumption is staggering.”
It’s not unnecessary at all. In fact, PoW mining is absolutely essential for a decentralized, permissionless system. And the energy consumption is directly proportional to the security of the network. Plus, it anchors it to the real world. Not to mention the fact that Bitcoin actually incentivizes and finances green energy infrastructure.
Then, the ESG crowd accuses Bitcoin of “exacerbating” the global chip shortage:
“Increased demand for these machines are exacerbating a global shortage of semiconductors. A bipartisan bill by Senators Maggie Hassan and Joni Ernst has called for a report on how cryptocurrency mining operations are impacting semiconductor supply chains.“
With ease, Nic Carter counterattacks with: “Bitcoin miners are not tier 1 clients, they don’t compete with Apple/Qualcomm/NVIDIA for space; the shortage is due to money printing and the demand shock. See section on semis here.”
5. Atlas/ greenidge increased power prices in NY.
The Atlas mine brought back online a fallow coal plant (converted to natgas) which now provides energy to the grid (in addition to mining). That’s energy supplied to the grid which wasn’t being produced beforehand
— nic carter (@nic__carter) January 6, 2022
Texas Doesn’t Know What Its Doing, The ESG Crowd Does
Then, the ESG investigators make wild, unbacked assumptions about Texas power:
“Following a crackdown on cryptocurrency miners in China, many miners are moving to Texas, due to its deregulated grid, taking away the power that Texans need.”
This completely ignores the fact that the state of Texas has gone to great lengths to attract those miners. And that, unlike the ESG organizations that signed the infamous letter, power companies in Texas regularly attend Bitcoin meetings. They are making an effort to understand the technology and the opportunities it brings to them. Also, as Carter puts it, “Majority of mining is in west texas where transmission bottlenecks mean prices routinely go negative. Huge overcapacity and limited demand for power outside of mining.”
Miners also participate in demand response, meaning they aren’t online when the grid is overburdened. Their presence dramatically improves economics for renewables and does not compete with households during scarcity events.
— nic carter (@nic__carter) January 6, 2022
The state of Texas knows what it’s doing, they see Bitcoin’s future is bright. These ESG organizations think they know better, though:
“Adding more energy-guzzling crypto mining operations to Texas could exacerbate the sorts of blackouts the state already saw during the extreme cold in February — outages that reporting shows hit communities of color the hardest.”
Wow, playing the race card there. So low. And unrelated. Anyway, answering the claim that miners “could exacerbate” the February blackouts, Carter says. “Miners were/ would have been offline during this time, as we demonstrate here. They also help alleviate ‘black start’ issues through primary frequency response.”
9. Stronghold mining with coal waste is bad (implied)
The coal waste was going to oxidize naturally. It was going to combust anyway. This is an incentive to clean up a nasty site leeching into groundwater etc. Neutral from a CO2 perspective and ++ from an ecology view
— nic carter (@nic__carter) January 6, 2022
Three Other Prominent Bitcoiners’ Response
Are these direct responses to the ESG organizations’ letter? It’s not clear, but the authors published them in the same timeframe. The first one refers to SHA256, the set of cryptographic hash functions that Bitcoin uses. Nunchuk founder Hugo Nguyen said, “Once you understand that SHA256 is close to being 100% efficient at what it does, you’d stop calling it a “waste”. In fact, 100% efficiency is the exact opposite of “waste”. There’s nothing else like it.”
Once you understand that SHA256 is close to being 100% efficient at what it does, you’d stop calling it a “waste”. In fact, 100% efficiency is the exact opposite of “waste”. There’s nothing else like it. https://t.co/SLuVrAPfU2
— Hugo Nguyen (@hugohanoi) January 7, 2022
For his part, Swan Bitcoin’s Brandon Quittem attacks the concept of energy consumption being inherently bad. “Energy consumption is directly correlated with GDP. Want to help developing countries? Help them harness more energy. Interestingly, Bitcoin acts as a free market subsidy for energy investment.”
3/ Energy consumption is directly correlated with GDP.
Want to help developing countries? Help them harness more energy.
Interestingly, Bitcoin acts as a free market subsidy for energy investment.
Incentivizes developing otherwise uneconomical energy sources. pic.twitter.com/DJ6yYoz6WO
— Brandon Quittem (@Bquittem) January 6, 2022
And Kraken’s Dan Held states that “Bitcoin’s energy consumption is not “wasteful.” Why? Because “It is much more efficient than existing financial systems.” And we’re talking orders of magnitude, here. Not only that, “No one has the moral authority to tell you what is a good or bad use of energy (ex: watching the Kardashians).”
1/ Bitcoin’s energy consumption is not “wasteful.”
– It is much more efficient than existing financial systems
– No one has the moral authority to tell you what is a good or bad use of energy (ex: watching the Kardashians)
Let’s debunk this FUD👇
— Dan Held (@danheld) January 6, 2022
Do you know how much energy American households use for their Christmas lights? As much as the whole Bitcoin network, that’s how much.
Related Reading | Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowing Theory
Where is the letter to Congress protesting Christmas lights, ESG organizations?
Featured Image by Karsten Würth on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Leading NFT Aggregator Mintverse Launches New Enhanced Metadata “Community Driven” Version
Dubai, UAE, 7th January, 2022,
Mintverse is excited to announce a revamped version of its NFT collection tracking solution. Several crucial improvements and additions have been made to the protocol, paving the way for onboarding millions of people to the world of non-fungible tokens.
Mintverse is keen on exploring the future of NFTs by providing users with a comprehensive NFT aggregator and marketplace. Global interest in non-fungible tokens has risen significantly in recent months, yet there is still a steep learning curve. Moreover, the novice user experience is not too great, paving the way for platforms like Mintverse to build new solutions and make the space more accessible.
Under the hood, Mintverse is a decentralised NFT platform and aggregator for various NFT project types. Moreover, the focus on collectibles and gaming NFTs showcases the potential of finance and gaming opportunities in the broader blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
The new version of Mintverse introduces some prominent changes. A big change has been made to the user dashboard. Users can connect their wallets to keep track of all NFT collections and explore new collections through the same interface.
To date, Mintverse has analysed over 75 million assets on Binance Smart Chain and over 35 million on Ethereum, confirming the appeal of Mintverse’s products and services. The team aims to provide the most comprehensive metadata of NFTs across both of these blockchains, surpassing OpenSea and other marketplaces.
Backed by major investors and partners such as A&T Capital, Mirana Ventures, FBG and Fenbushi Capital, Mintverse aims to tackle current existing problems such as high gas fees, lack of monetary incentives for creators, and insufficient utility for current NFT assets by implementing a variety of product offerings including but not limited to, NFT marketplace, gaming incubation, socifi, governance DAO and more.
Rene Cao, Founder at Mintverse comments: “Mintverse will serve the BSC ecosystem by providing the largest and most aggregated NFT database. Moving forward, BSC based NFT projects, specifically gaming projects, will not need to develop their own marketplace as Mintverse will automatically aggregate all NFT assets immediately, creating a version of OpenSea for BSC NFTs. Besides this, Mintverse has already analysed more assets on ETH in comparison to OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace in the market. In order to create a real decentralised platform we will be rewarding users on Mintverse with 100% commission rebate, embodying Web 3.0 which we consider to be the future.”
Other changes as part of Mintverse 2.0 include:
- Information on upcoming NFT drops: the team will scan all projects, spanning established artists, indie creators, native platform users, and gaming projects.
- Full Data Coverage & Filter: Filter available NFT collections by category, collection, creator, and asset of other properties on Mintverse. Additionally, users will receive the most recent statistics on any NFT collection to make a well-informed decision.
- Ranking: Find the top NFTs trending on Mintverse, ranked by volume, floor price, market cap, or other filters.
- GamesPad: to support initial gaming projects’ NFT offerings.
About Mintverse
Mintverse is an NFT aggregator and marketplace consisting of a peer-to-peer Marketplace, Swap, GamesPad, and Square, where users can create, discover and collect NFTs, in-game products while also being able to crowdfund NFT projects. Mintverse has a vision of mass NFT adoption while further developing existing use cases and exploring future use cases of the NFT data structure.
Five Best Meme Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On In 2022
Meme tokens are cryptocurrencies with increased popularity within a short period. The remarkable acceptance of this type of cryptocurrency comes from the activities of retail investors or influencers. As a result, the meme cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous growth throughout 2021. This explains the new market capitalization of the coins, which is more than 43 billion.
The meme cryptocurrencies are gaining more adoption in different sectors, of which Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the top tokens with astronomical increases. In addition, some companies like AMC Theatres, Guaranty Escrow, EasyDNS, and others now accept Dogecoin for payment.
Related article | Only In Crypto: A Croissant Breaks Down How GameStop & NFTs Will Boost Ethereum
Here are some of the meme tokens you can include in your digital portfolio.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin has taken the lead is the top and most profitable meme coin for your investment. With the influence of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Dogecoin, witnessed significant growth in 2021. Furthermore, the billionaire CEO, Musk, announced in December 2021 that Tesla adopted Dogecoin as one of the payment options.
Besides Tesla, other companies are interested in this fast-growing dog-themed meme coin. For example, AMC Theatre, one of the prominent theatres with the most significant number of branches, indicated its acceptance of DOGE as a payment method.
The move of this number meme token has put its market cap at 22.7 billion while its price at the time of writing is $0.1582 showing a dip of 7% within the last seven days. Dogecoin had its all-time of $0.73 on May 3, 2021. Analysts predict that this meme coin will hit $1 in a few months from its price performance.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Ina Coin has made a remarkable increase making its way to the top ten cryptocurrencies. SHIB stands as one of the top meme tokens for profitable investment with its price performance.
It has competitively raced with Dogecoin to emerge as ‘the most searched cryptocurrency for 2021’. Coinmarketcap gave a record of more than 188 million views for Shiba Inu as the top as Bitcoin follows behind it with about 145 million views.
This meme coin has a market cap of over $18.2 billion. Its price at the time of writing is $0.000033, indicating a dip of 2.19% within the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu hit an all-time high of $0.00008 in October 2021.
Dogelon Mars (ELON)
Dogelon Mars is derived by joining Dogecoin and Tesla’s billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, promoted Dogecoin. As a result, this meme coin has risen to be number 3 meme tokens and stands as an excellent investment means for profit.
By following the steps of Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars has become one of the top meme coins that are highly sought for. Some crypto exchanges such as Huobi, Gemini, Crypto.com now support the meme coin on their platforms.
The dog-themed coin boasts a market cap of about $869 million. Its price is $0.000001328 showing a drop of 5% within the last 24 hours at the time of writing.
Samoyedcoin (SAMO)
Samoyedcoin shares some similarities with the Solana Network. However, the meme coin enables high scalability, speedy transactions, and low fees.
Furthermore, the meme coin ensures scarcity through its token burns three times from its launch time. The last destruction in November 2021 resulted in the burning of up to 500 million SAMO tokens.
This meme coin has a market cap of about $124 million. At the time of writing, SAMO is $0.03174 showing a drop of 3.36% within the last 24 hours.
MonaCoin (MONA)
Created in December 2013, Monacoin operates as an open-source p2p network.
This meme coin was developed in Japan as the first altcoin. It later boomed after being used in an advert for buying land in Nagano.
Related article | Why was 2021 an important year for NFT?
Monacoin currently has a market cap of about $77 million. Its price at the time of writing is $1.11, with a 1.95% dip within the last 24 hours. The meme coin had its all-time high in 2017 and is considered one of the investment tokens to boost your profit.
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
