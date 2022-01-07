Connect with us

Bitcoin

SEC Files Complaint Against Conspirator Behind $33M Unregistered Crowd Machine ICO

Published

2 mins ago

on

Altcoin News
  • A South African mining business received $5.8 million.
  • The SEC’s argument hinges on the fact that he has no funds.

According to the SEC, Australian Craig Derel Sproule sold “digital asset securities” via his company’s 2018 Initial Coin Offering in a manner that was “fraudulent and unregistered.” After conducting an ICO for Crowd Machine (CMCT) between January and April of last year, Sproule’s Metavine, Inc. firm issued unregistered securities, never made the project operational, and “materially misrepresented how it intended to use ICO proceeds.”

With a total of at least $33 million raised, the SEC believes adequate cash is no longer available for Sproule’s ongoing activities. The SEC’s argument hinges on the fact that he has no funds. As the SEC revealed in a press release dated January 6th, Sproule had consented to restrictions prohibiting him, Crowd Machine, and Metavine from conducting any further securities offerings.

Fine and Ban Imposed

Sproule has been fined $195,047 and banned from serving as an officer of a public business. A South African mining business received $5.8 million from the initial coin offering (ICO) as a loan or equity in exchange for Sproule’s representations that the money would be utilized to construct a decentralized peer-to-peer network. So far, Sproule has not received any of the lost funds and has suffered no financial loss due to the transaction.

Additionally, the lawsuit outlines how CMCT coins were planned to be used in the Crowd Computer ecosystem to pay device owners for their computer power usage and compensate software developers for their work. On the other hand, the tokens were never used in the ecosystem.

Bitcoin

ClearDAO DeFi Derivatives Factory Lists On KuCoin

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

google news

Singapore, Singapore, 7th January, 2022, Chainwire

ClearDAO announced its project token CLH will list on KuCoin on Jan 7th 13:00 UTC. The CLH/USDT trading pair will become available to users of the exchange. ClearDAO is the first KuCoin Spotlight project of 2022. 

ClearDAO has raised 3 million dollars in seed and private sales. Strategic investors include Huobi Ventures, LD Capital, KuCoin Labs, WOO Ventures, Gate.io, Redline DAO, VRM, StillWater Research and others. 

ClearDAO is building a decentralized crypto derivatives factory to provide developers with SDK and tools to accelerate the development of crypto derivatives and marketplaces. To date, the project has completed the template development of options, notes, perpetual futures, and CDS. The project has a multi-blockchain strategy and already supports Ethereum, BSC, Solana and Arbitrum.  

Compared to traditional finance, the derivatives sector in the crypto industry is in its infancy. The 3 major pain points are:

  1. Lack of derivative variety.
  2. Absence of risk management.
  3. No derivatives for new asset classes such as NFTs. 

As DeFi matures and institutions embrace crypto, ClearDAO believes the market share of derivatives will increase for the foreseeable future. By enabling developers to create bespoke derivatives and lowering the barrier of entry, ClearDAO is accelerating the growth of the derivatives sector. 

User experience is a core focus at ClearDAO. The project has launched a proof-of-concept barrier trading marketplace on several testnets a month ago. Since then, over 3000 participants have tried the marketplace and provided user feedbacks. ClearDAO aims to provide a clean and simple user interface so users can intuitively complete the trades they wish to execute.  

According to project roadmap, ClearDAO will launch the Clear SDK v1.0 in Q1 of 2022. In the same quarter, the project will kick off developer program to provide promising dev teams with technical support, funding and marketing resources. The ClearDAO ecosystem will consist of multiple derivatives exchanges run by multiple teams, offering users with very different types of derivative products. 

CLH/USDT trading pair is now live on KuCoin and Gate.io.

About ClearDAO 

ClearDAO is tackling the DeFi derivatives space by building the infrastructure for customizable derivatives. The Clear SDK provides templates and tools that enable developers and traders to easily create options, notes, futures, and swaps and launch marketplaces to facilitate the trading of these products. We are building a multi-chain ecosystem where member exchanges offer unique derivative products, all powered by ClearDAO.

– Website: https://cleardao.com/

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/clear_dao

– Telegram: https://t.me/cleardao

– Medium: https://medium.com/@clear_dao

Contacts

PR

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

STREAM COIN Burn: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

google news

STREAM announced updates regarding the burning of STRM coins.

With how well things are going for STREAM, it is no surprise to hear that it has already sold out in pre-sale.

A few days ago, CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh announced video updates regarding STREAM’s progress. Here, he gracefully thanked all the investors and community members for their overwhelming support for STREAM. He said that he was thankful for their belief in the team behind STREAM and for driving the entire project to a stable path.

To note, STREAM is now less than a month away from its first round of public sale on February 1, 2022. Even though it’s still weeks away, CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh proudly said that it has already sold out in presale — much faster than they had anticipated.

He continued on and also announced that STREAM has just completed burning 1.64 billion coins from the allotted amount in the ICO and another 1.64 billion coins from the ecosystem and marketing. Hence, the total supply of STRM was reduced to 5.52 billion coins, as of January 5th.

This will definitely impact the entire supply and demand of STRM, which is why, for those who are interested in getting hold of STREAM (STRM) Coins, it’s better to partake in the public sale.

With the remaining time that STREAM has before its scheduled public sale, CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh mentioned that the team will use this time to focus on the global marketing of the ICO as well as the research and development of STREAM’s platform.

Having said all this, one could infer that the team behind STREAM is working hard to meet the expectations of investors, community members, and prospective users of its platform. As the number of engagements and subscribers for STREAM increases, so does the hype and anticipation that people have for it.

Going back to the video, CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh ended it by wishing everyone a happy and prosperous new year.

To find out more about STREAM, please visit their website.

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

AscendEX Lists Pontoon Token, TOON

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

google news

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Pontoon Token (TOON) under the trading pair TOON/USDT starting on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Pontoon Finance is a one-click liquidity mirror solution across chains that aims to reduce fragmented liquidity across chains and address the lack of trustless, decentralized interoperability between DeFi protocols. The protocol has been designed to solve various challenges in the DeFi sector and to accelerate the growth of the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem.

Pontoon incentivizes liquidity providers with a 35 percent APY and staking users with additional earnings. Pontoon is a Proof-of-Stake relayer network secured by a series of validators running relay nodes which then provide incentivized staking rewards based on the fees collected from transactions validated by the nodes.

Through Pontoon’s unique decentralized and incentivized model, the platform looks to benefit both users looking to move assets across chains and liquidity providers who enable the movement of assets in the marketplace by operating as lenders and relayers.

TOON is Pontoon’s ERC-20 native governance token, which leverages a community-first approach in its utility. Tokens are distributed as rewards and incentives for users, liquidity providers, and relay network node operators who actively participate in the protocol. TOON’s primary utilization from users is to participate in protocol governance. 

35 percent of the total TOON supply has been earmarked for community rewards, and in efforts to drive the community-first ethos, distributed entirely to ecosystem participants. The tokenomics of Pontoon’s token ultimately allows for community-driven governance and a fair incentivization model, both facilitating the ecosystem’s growth.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem. 

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Pontoon

The Pontoon Finance protocol was developed to solve the multiple challenges facing the DeFi sector and accelerate the growth of the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem. Pontoon aims to reduce fragmented liquidity across chains and address the lack of trustless decentralized interoperability between DeFi protocols.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://pontoon.fi/  

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PontoonFi   

Telegram: https://t.me/pontoon_announcements

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Continue Reading

Trending