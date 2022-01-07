News
Sedaca: Religious freedom has lessons on strengthening democracy
At this time of tremendous national polarization, it might seem counterintuitive to turn to religious freedom for guidance on how to overcome the deep cleavages in American society. The introduction of religion might provoke thoughts of disagreement, conflict and division, or seem like the last place we should look for solutions. Yet protections for religious belief offer a crucial lesson for strengthening American democracy and addressing growing societal rifts.
In diverse societies with strongly held, divergent views, it is the protection — not elimination — of each individual’s beliefs that ensures stability. Make no mistake: Religious pluralism poses challenges to societies. Diversity of thought is a given. The possibility of conflict is assumed. A desire to convert or convince “the other” is omnipresent.
But when religious freedom is upheld, the risk of conflict recedes. Free from fear of persecution, believers and nonbelievers can live out their values, and navigate differences without seeking to silence each other or even to overcome their differences.
In this way, guarantees of religious freedom are necessary for peace, understanding and equality in a multi-confessional country and world. Religious freedom stands alongside freedom of speech and freedom of the press as part of the fundamental democratic framework that empowers and protects vibrant, pluralistic societies.
Striving to uphold religious freedom in the United States — despite falling notably short at times — has given way to a dynamic yet peaceful religious landscape, and a society where interfaith forums and ceremonies are woven into the fabric of civic life. If peaceful coexistence among devout communities of faith, as well as those of no faith, is possible, most certainly there is hope for communities divided by political or other beliefs if this diversity is also protected.
Of course, globally and in the United States, individuals and communities of faith and no faith disagree profoundly with each other on central doctrines, practices and beliefs. For many, individual identities are predicated on an adherence to that which they hold to be true. Those beliefs often define not only one’s identity and belief systems but also the nature of their existence in the afterlife. These are profound, unresolvable disagreements.
But, as in multi-confessional societies in the United States and the world, multiple religions in a community do not inherently lead to conflict. Instead, limiting religious belief has led to conflict. Studies show that where groups practice their faith freely and without state or societal persecution, they are less likely to turn to violence, and more likely to be vested in and contributive to a society.
But where religious freedom is upheld, the rate of conflict is diminished and civic life is enriched. This is where American democracy can extrapolate the lessons of religious freedom to our divisive political debate. Allowing the free expression of different views and protecting the right to free expression offers a path to greater stability. By providing those with deeply held views the assurance that their views will be protected, we reduce insecurity and create common ground.
Democracy provides an invaluable framework for how to live with diverse views and navigate our differences. It requires, however, that we believe that the protection of individual beliefs, not the elimination of difference or dominance of one view, allows for that peaceable existence.
Nicole Bibbins Sedaca is the Kelly and David Pfeil Fellow at the George W. Bush Institute. This column was provided by InsideSources.
‘The 355’ just doesn’t add up as female spy action flick
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE 355”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters.
Grade: C-
Named after a Revolutionary War-era female secret agent, “The 355” teams Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz in a low-rent Jason Bourne and James Bond-like espionage action film directed by Simon Kinberg, whose last effort at the helm of a film was “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” After “Atomic Blonde,” “Red Sparrow,” “Kate” and “Gunpowder Milkshake,” you’d think audiences had their fill of this female-assassin sub-genre for the time being. Hatched by Chastain and Kinberg while they were making “Dark Phoenix,” “The 355” was co-written by Kinberg, TV veteran Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”) and Bek Smith (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”).
The film, which was delayed by the pandemic, begins by introducing us to its MacGuffin, a deadly computer drive that allows its owners to take over control of air traffic control systems, electrical grids and nuclear reactors, and to its Bond villain-like antagonist.
Chastain plays CIA “wild card” Mason “Mace” Brown, who, after an opening shootout during which the drive is stolen in Colombia, makes her entrance being told she is going undercover with partner Nick Fowler (Sebastian Stan). They will pretend to be on their honeymoon in Paris (they are very convincing), where they will try to retrieve the drive and where they will be part of a laughable foot chase scene. In case you wonder why the French hate Americans, watch Chastain push Parisians out of her way as she goes after a runner.
Also after the drive in Paris are Colombian agent Luis Rojas (Edgar Ramirez) and German operative Marie Schmidt (Kruger). Luis is reunited in his Paris hotel with fellow Colombian agent and psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), who has a beloved husband and two young sons back home. After losing the drive in Paris, Mace then travels to London to enlist the aid of former MI6 agent Khadijah (Nyong’o).
The action scenes in “The 355” are below par for films of this kind. The same is true for all the high-tech wizardry, which we have seen a million times before. I know this is all supposed to be about female empowerment, but how a scene in which Chastain and Kruger fire about 40 shots at a guy they chase and miss every time supports that I do not know. In a prolonged sequence, the four women dress up as if for a film premiere red carpet to attend an auction, where the drive (yes, that again) will be covertly sold to some dark web bidder. The women look spectacular in the auction sequence in their outfits and coifs, and they have no accompaniment except themselves.
Chastain, who also served as producer, gives the most effort in the film’s many fight scenes, although Kruger is no slouch in this department. Cruz fares the best among the lead actors as the homesick wife and mother who just wants to get this nonsense over with and go home (she may not be acting). Nyong’o reminds us that she has one of the most distinctive voices of her time, if only she had something worth saying here.
The action will further take the players to Shanghai, where they will encounter Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, showing off impressive martial arts fighting skills) and presumably try to secure Chinese distribution for “The 355.” With this cast, these locations and the amount of time and money spent, “The 355” should have been more than an overlong, uninspired, missed opportunity.
(“The 355” contains violence, profanity and suggestive material.)
Hot Property: Brookline home ready for another long run
Starting the new year with a real estate crush — a 1900 Greek Revival colonial in the heart of Coolidge Corner.
Boasting an impeccable renovation, 146 Naples Road in Brookline preserves the character and tradition of this grand home but freshens up the expansive interior with a clean, modern look and high-end finishes. It hits the still red-hot Boston-area real estate market at $3,799,000.
Among the many distinctive architectural elements, the full-facade front porch, stately columns, dreamy second-floor porch, and front door with ornate sidelights add a touch of history to the home, with even more details to uncover inside.
With more than 4,900 square feet, the home packs a lot into its footprint, including a sunny sitting room with brick ensconced fireplace, a formal dining room for gatherings big and small, and cheerful den with shuttered windows.
The kitchen — an oversized, professionally appointed affair — features a breakfast nook, island with bar seating, built-in window seating, and high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.
Up the wide staircase, two floors house a total of six bedrooms, four baths, and home office, including a hotel suite-like primary on the second floor with its own fireplace, chic seating area, and a set of French doors that open to the wide balcony overlooking the tree-lined street.
Fun can be found in the home’s lower level, where a huge recreation and media space can be found, as well as a custom wine cellar. For warmer months — or in January, you do you — the multi-level patio and level backyard provide privacy and tons of space to entertain and lounge outdoors.
To learn more about the home which includes a detached garage and additional off-street parking, contact Sean Preston or Arman Mavai at Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty.
Louis Prima Jr. carries on his father’s celebrated musical tradition
When your father was Las Vegas royalty and one of the hippest cats in history, you naturally grow up with music in your blood.
Born in 1965, Louis Prima Jr. is the son of Louis Prima and Gia Maione, his fifth wife and last singing partner. Today he’s carrying on the family tradition, bringing his nine-piece band to City Winery on Friday.
“When people ask about my childhood, I always tell them that it felt normal — being around music was normal, having my parents go to work at 5 p.m. was normal, traveling with them to shows and being in the lighting booth. Even as a kid, I knew they were making great fun and happy music. And I wound up taking the music I loved, my father’s music, and using that as a tool to get back into the music business. I try to do what he’d be doing if he was still around.”
He only got to know his father for a short time, as Prima Sr. went into a coma nine years after his son was born. His older sister Lena is also a vocalist who works separately; both live in their father’s birthplace of New Orleans.
“Music was always around, and he might have pushed us to go into it,” Louis Jr. said. “I remember him showing me how to play the trumpet, and insisting I take piano lessons. But on the other hand, he didn’t like the music business that much. I don’t try to do things my father did, but every once in awhile I’ll see a video of myself and catch the same move that my father made and I’ll say, ‘Well, there’s that.’ I did get to see the master do it.”
Still, Louis Jr. grew up loving different kinds of music. The first song he sang in public, at a karaoke bar during high school, was “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith. He fronted a rock band through the ’80s and even had an AC/DC tribute band for a while. Doing his father’s style was something he barely considered.
“There was no concerted effort not to do it. But as a young guy, I wanted to get into what was popular at that time.” Even David Lee Roth covering the Prima tunes “Just a Gigolo” and “I Ain’t Got Nobody” didn’t bring him around just yet.
“That was cool, but my brain didn’t start shifting gears until (neo-swing band) the Royal Crown Revue came out — I became friends with them and occasionally I’d get up and do some songs. And then I heard about Brian Setzer starting his big band, and doing (his father’s) ‘Jump, Jive & Wail.’ But I was just starting a family, so at that time I just wanted to stay home.”
One turning point came at the 2010 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, when he played a well-received set to celebrate his father’s centennial. Since then he’s gone full speed ahead: He’s revived the name of his father’s most celebrated band, the Witnesses; and his set now combines vintage Prima songs with his own originals, plus a few modern songs that his father just might have done — including Adam Ant’s “Goody Two Shoes” and even an AC/DC song or two.
“My father was always very rock & roll. And I feel the same way he did, which is that a good song is a good song. The band is modeled after my favorite incarnation of my dad’s band, which was the late ’60s when he had a Hammond B3 and guitar along with the horns. And I’ve always had an amazing female singer, because I still love a nice kitschy duet.”
And if he doesn’t always play his dad’s music, he does keep his dad’s attitude.
“I try to be the best I can, and that includes entertaining. I’ve always frowned on the kind of artists that go onstage and just stand there, expecting the crowd to be there for them. I’m there for the crowd.”
