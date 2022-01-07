News
‘See for Me’ home-alone thriller well worth watching
MOVIE REVIEW
“SEE FOR ME”
Not rated. On VOD.
Grade: B+
A nifty little Canadian thriller from IFC Midnight, “See for Me” pits blind former champion skier Sophie (Anya Taylor-Joy lookalike and TV veteran Skyler Davenport) against multiple male intruders in a snow-covered, rural New York mansion where she is cat-sitting for its rich owner. The men are armed and dangerous. Sophie, who is no innocent, has only her wits and an app named “See for Me,” whose workers serve as blind people’s “eyes,” using their smart phones and cameras.
It’s a clever “Home Alone”-as-a-blind-person thriller premise, even if what we end up with is not much different from the Audrey Hepburn favorite “Wait Until Dark” (1967) with a young Alan Arkin as a scary bad guy. Sophie, who lives with her mother, has a dark edge. She has been known to steal something from her clients, often a bottle of expensive wine, which she then resells with the help of her friend Cam (Keaton Kaplan). Sophie developed an eye disease that blinded her in her late adolescence. She is angry about it and understandingly so.
At the chalet-like home of rich, soon-to-be divorced Debra (Laura Vandervoot), Sophie straps a monitor around the cat’s neck, sets the entry alarm and goes for a tour of the house, including the, ahem, wine cellar and grounds. This is a classic vulnerable-woman-alone set-up. But, oh, is that going to get flipped.
Part of what makes it work is the direction of Randall Okita, whose only previous feature is something called “The Lockpicker.” Okita keeps things simple, perhaps to a fault at times, and crucially makes us feel as vulnerable as Sophie with whom we strongly identify. Davenport, a visually impaired actor, delivers the sort of performance that could be a career breakout.
Sophie calls the police when she hears voices in the house at night. But things get more complicated. A female police officer (a very good Emily Piggford) arrives and tries to make absolutely sure Sophie is safe.
Things go terribly wrong, and Sophie ends up with a handgun, her smartphone and her See for Me buddy Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy, another asset) to help her evade detection and see where she is going. When that is not possible, Kelly, a gamer and Iraq war veteran, helps Sophie use the gun. Of course, Sophie’s phone is in desperate need of a recharge and about to shut down.
“See for Me” is going to develop a cult following because it deserves to have one. Director Okita is not quite the equal of the great Terence Young (“Dr. No”) of “Wait Until Dark,” which started life as a Broadway sensation with Lee Remick and Robert Duvall. “See for Me” writers Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue, making their feature debuts, have constructed a thriller that is clever, smart, suspenseful and bloody. You’re going to root for the blind, gun-toting Sophie, thanks in large part to Davenport.
As a safe breaker who gets in over his head, Joe Pingue (“Pacific Rim”) delivers just the right level of bewildered horror. George Tchortov (TV’s “Arrow”) is genuinely frightening as the most brutish home invader. Riffing on the Arkin role in “Wait Until Dark,” veteran character actor Kim Coates (TV’s “Sons of Anarchy”) is a bit of nasty fun. “See for Me” is, too.
(“See for Me” contains violence and profanity.)
Ask Amy: My ex-fiancé from 50 years ago still blames me for our break-up
Dear Amy: I recently reconnected with a man I was engaged to, many years ago. We have not gotten together in person because we live several hours away from one another and are both in our 70s.
The problem is that he blames me for a break-up that happened 50 years ago! (His perception is incorrect, by the way.)
We do love one another and spend hours texting together.
It is a “virtual romance,” and we are happy with that, but his constant reference about how I destroyed his life gives me a debilitating migraine, and I can’t function afterward for 24 hours!
I have told him that I’m not responsible for how he lived his life after we parted, but he simply says that he’s sad, and then we move forward, only to have the same outburst (all caps, as though he is shouting) happen within the next day or two.
How can we resolve his anger management issues without breaking up again?
— Frustrated Old Lady
Dear Frustrated: I’m not sure I can help you to help this man resolve his anger issues. That’s his job.
Is he experiencing some cognitive decline? Does he have untreated anxiety? Is he drinking when he does this? If so, he should take on the responsibility of taking care of his health.
His reasons for behaving this way are actually immaterial.
Imagine that — instead of being yelled at textually — you two were actually in the same room when he did this.
What would you do? How would you react?
I imagine that you would leave the room when he raged. And then — once you had left the room — you might reconsider being in the relationship at all, because it has become a Groundhog Day reenactment (and a biased one, at that).
Imagine further that you had a friend or family member witness one of these rages. That person would say to you, “Myrtle, this is abuse. Look at what it’s doing to you! It is damaging your health.”
Abuse does not only happen in person. It can happen online, through text, on the phone, or via Zoom, FaceTime, or postal mail.
I suggest that when this happens again, you respond: “I want our relationship to succeed and proceed peacefully. I completely dispute your memory of this. But regardless, I’m telling you now that if you EVER communicate with me this way again, I really will break up with you. Do you understand?”
If he responds in any way other than to acknowledge and apologize, then you should break up.
If he acknowledges and apologizes, but then reverts to his previous behavior, it’s over.
Dear Amy: I have a relative, “Steven,” whose father passed away on Steven’s birthday.
Five years have passed, but yet it still feels odd when texting or writing out his card with a big “Happy Birthday!”
While I want him to enjoy his day, I know the feelings are mixed with missing him and guilt of celebrating his birth on an anniversary of his father’s passing.
What are some appropriate messages I could use in lieu of the standard “Happy Birthday”?
— Wondering
Dear Wondering: This is tough. I suggest that you convey: “I understand this might be a day of big and mixed emotions for you, but I hope you find good ways to celebrate. I’m always thinking of you, and I carry many very happy memories of your father.”
Dear Amy: A recent statement in your column, which I read in Seattle, struck hard!
You wrote: “You mourn because you experienced the privilege of being loved.”
As a widow of five years, and someone whose husband had dementia for five years before that, it really hit home. I realized that I was so lucky to have him for the time that I did. Sometimes it seems like a dream.
I have passed this phrase on to my grief group.
Four of us have been together since 2017, and we continued to meet through the pandemic.
We all agreed that we were privileged and lucky to have been loved.
Thank you for your writing.
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: Thank you. My own experience with intense grief has led me to frequently explore the tougher emotions, looking for ways to learn from them.
Grief groups like yours are a true lifeline — a safe place to mourn, to commune, and to form friendships forged from tough steel.
Carry on, move forward, and continue to support one another.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Letter: Questions about looser rules on recreational drugs
Questions about looser rules for recreational drugs
Much has been stated recently regarding supply chain problems and the shortage of workers, be they related to manufacturing, warehouse, transportation, or other entities. And much of that has been laid at the feet of Covid-related issues. But it’s not that simple.
Regarding transportation, a report from the ATA (American Trucking Association.) indicates that, in November, the trucking industry was short 80,000 drivers. At the same time, the November 2021 report to the trucking industry out of FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.) states that 72,444 (CDL/CLP) license and permit holders are in Prohibited (from driving) Status. In other words, if it wasn’t for drug-use violations, the driver shortage would be minimal.
But that will be potentially exacerbated by the upcoming legislative session with another predictable move to again institute/expand recreational drugs.
My questions are: Why would we aggravate an already nagging problem? How many of us would really be OK with having an 80,000-pound truck running alongside us on the highway piloted by a driver with a chemically slowed reaction time? And, for that matter, how many of us would like to have more impaired non-CDL drivers pilot a car, truck, or bus next to us?
Art Thell, West St. Paul
For 18 seasons, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been the Ravens’ most constant rival: ‘He’s like the Terminator’
On his first visit, they treated him like the neophyte he was.
They picked him off twice and sacked him two others in a 30-13 thrashing. The Ravens, led by a prime Ray Lewis and a rapidly ascending Ed Reed, would finish that season with the league’s sixth best defense. Ben Roethlisberger was a 22-year-old rookie who relieved starter Tommy Maddox in the third quarter.
Despite the lumps he took in that, his first dose of NFL action, Roethlisberger did throw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Even then, he would not stop coming.
Over the years since that initial encounter in 2004, the Ravens have faced Roethlisberger 25 times in the regular season and thrice in the playoffs. His Steelers have won 18 of those meetings, encompassing some of the most brutal, unpredictable, invigorating action of this NFL century. If Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium is Roethlisberger’s last regular-season bow — as he has said it probably will be — he could not finish in a more fitting locale, with both teams clinging to playoff hopes.
No player has loomed as a more constant rival to the Ravens. In his prime, Roethlisberger was a horror-movie bogeyman in a No. 7 jersey, the figure who could not be pulled to the turf at the game’s crucial moments. In later years, he became the respected voice of experience on the other side of an enduring feud. The “Big Ben” the Ravens see Sunday won’t be the quarterback who haunted them a decade ago, but he did beat them earlier this season and twice last year.
“The game is never over with that guy, until the last, final whistle blows,” said Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has faced Roethlisberger since 2011.
Like most long-term Ravens, Smith can point to moments he’ll cherish — the December 2015 victory in which he intercepted Roethlisberger and had a 101-yard pick-six called back because of an offside penalty — and ones he’d prefer to forget.
“He’s just kicked our butts numerous amounts of times,” Smith said. “And we’ve had some good games against him.”
It’s striking how clearly veteran defenders remember their first and best games against Roethlisberger. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee recovered a fumble in his NFL debut, which just happened to be a 28-point blowout of the Steelers. But the second meeting of that 2011 season is the one he’ll always cherish.
He was late for the team flight to Pittsburgh and then overslept in his hotel room, raising the ire of his position coach, the late Clarence Brooks, who punched a hole in the wall. McPhee responded with a half-sack the next day as the Ravens won on a last-minute touchdown catch by Torrey Smith.
“It was amazing,” he said. “Coach went off on me, and then I went out there and balled out.”
McPhee recalls so clearly in part because Roethlisberger was a unique, momentous opponent. Older teammates told him to make sure he was angry when he reached No. 7, to “leave your Ravens decal on his jersey.”
“He was like a giant tight end playing quarterback,” McPhee said. “You had to know how to sack him when you got to him, by pinning both arms down. … That’s what made him so great, it’s crazy to say but his escapability away from the sack. He had crazy pocket awareness, crazy upper-body strength where he could just throw you off.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has watched Roethlisberger rise from the dead to lead so many comebacks that he questioned whether the 39-year-old quarterback will actually retire.
“Who knows with Ben?” Martindale said. “He’s like the Terminator. You think about the history of this game and this rivalry, how many times he’s been hit. You can picture them as fans, as writers, as coaches. It’s just what they don’t show is him getting up and playing the next play or playing the next series. It’s unbelievable his resiliency and his toughness. If there’s a ring of fame for this game, he’s definitely on it.”
He noted that even this version of Roethlisberger, who relies on quick releases more than zombie play extension, has led the Steelers to more fourth-quarter points than all but one other team. Seventeen of those came in Pittsburgh’s Week 13 win over the Ravens.
Comb Roethlisberger’s history against the Ravens and you’ll find all types of games.
There were afternoons and nights when he was almost perfect: 13-for-16 for 209 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-7 victory in 2007, 25-for-37 for 340 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-23 win in 2014, 506 yards in a 39-38 thriller in December 2017.
On other occasions, the Ravens got the better of him: two interceptions and nine sacks in a 2006 shutout, three interceptions and four sacks in a 35-7 blowout to start the 2011 season, two interceptions and five sacks in a 2015 playoff win in Pittsburgh.
So few games, however, resulted in clear knockouts for either side.
They were more likely to resemble the December 2010 game when Roethlisberger threw an interception in the second quarter, took three sacks and had his nose broken by an inadvertent swat from Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, but still led two second-half scoring drives to seize a 13-10 comeback victory.
When Ngata was asked to name his favorite hit at his retirement news conference in 2019, he said: “Breaking Ben’s nose.” As laughter filled the auditorium, he quickly added: “I didn’t do it on purpose, but it just kind of happened.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recalled the same moment when talking to Pittsburgh reporters about the rivalry: “I often tell the young guys a story about the time [Ben] got his nose broken in Baltimore, and he came to the sideline during the timeout and said, ‘How do I look?’ It’s just is what it is.”
So it went in the never-ending battle between a proud defense and a quarterback who, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, was built more like a linebacker.
“Make no mistake, this series is special because of the men that have played in it,” Tomlin said. “Guys like Ben pitting his skills against [Terrell] Suggs, guys like Hines [Ward] pitting his skills against Ed Reed. You could go on and on and on. That’s what makes this series what it is. … It’s the story of the men, those gold jacket guys, those guys that have unique talent, but it goes beyond their unique talent.”
If Roethlisberger had a generational counterpart on the Ravens, it was Suggs, who entered the league a year before him. It’s no coincidence that the Ravens asked their former defensive leader to return to Baltimore as “Legend of the Game” for Sunday’s final matchup.
Suggs had a sack in Roethlisberger’s first game, but it was on Maddox. He ultimately produced some signature games against his nemesis: two sacks in that 27-0 shutout in November 2006, three in the 35-7 beatdown to open the 2011 season. He also boiled with frustration after Roethlisberger slipped from his grasp to lead backbreaking comebacks.
McPhee was struck by the cerebral war behind their showdowns. “They knew each other like brothers or cousins,” he said. “Suggs knew everything about him, all his hand signals, all his code words. He caught two picks on him, one in 2011 and one in 2014 — the one he caught between his legs — and that was just him knowing ‘Big Ben,’ the way he liked to change his calls, the plays he liked to go to on third down.”
In later years, both men characterized their rivalry in respectful terms.
When the Steelers quarterback criticized his own play heading into a 2017 matchup, Suggs jokingly accused him of attempting “Jedi mind tricks” on the Ravens.
The two exchanged signed jerseys after the Ravens beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in 2018, Suggs’ last season with the Ravens.
Roethlisberger called Suggs, who sacked him more than any other opponent, “one of the best I have ever played against.”
With Roethlisberger expected to join Suggs in retirement after this season, will the Ravens-Steelers rivalry enter a different era?
Smith, who might also retire after this season, thinks so.
“There are only a couple guys left that Ben has even played against numerous times on our squad,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the end of the rivalry era, but it’s definitely the end of those big-name guys, and it has to start anew.”
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 5
