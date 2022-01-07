News
Seth Moulton visits biotech hub in Gloucester
Gloucester is aiming to be the state’s next big biotech hub.
Democratic U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, joined by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, paid a visit to the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute Thursday to glimpse the future.
“It’s not going to take over for downtown Cambridge,” Moulton said, “but it’s going to provide a different environment that’s very complementary and important and independent.”
According to the institute’s website, the North Shore is home to 38 biotech companies with 12 to 750 employees, and Cape Ann, including Gloucester, is home to four of them, with a handful more in the pipeline. Just nine years ago, no biotech companies were based in the area. Gloucester has been conducting outreach through science forums in the city and in Kendall Square to further attract the attention of the science community.
“The life sciences clearly said they’re interested, they like the fact we have a transportation node that takes by train or by highway into the city,” Tarr said. “We do have to figure out housing, and we’ve got to figure out physical space, and we’re gonna have to work together on that as the city grows.”
The institute takes advantage of its maritime location to mine the ocean’s potential for research into cancer and aging, and to study the potential application of oceanic microbes to medicine and biotechnology, for example.
The institute’s science director, Andrea Bodnar, guided the group through the lab, built in 2018, which houses other biotechnology companies on the floors above. She showed Moulton and the others tanks full of sea urchins, many of which live well over 100 years without significant age-related decline or evidence of cancer.
She also showed the group the site’s microbe culture lab. “The microbes or bacteria, the fungi are a tremendous source of new discovery, so every time we bring anything in from the ocean, we always culture the bacteria and the fungi associated with it,” she said.
The company also hosts the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy down the road, which teaches 40 students per session in a highly subsidized certificate program to set them up for career success and create a biotech talent pipeline. Many of the students were not planning to attend college. After the program, many got jobs as lab technicians at companies like the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
“They are ready to hit the ground running, they have 10 times the number of lab hours that a Harvard biology major graduates with,” said Chris Bolzan, executive director of the institute. “They have skills and they’re ready to go.”
Three Revolution players called up to U.S. National Team
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender DeJuan Jones and newly acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget have been called up to participate in the U.S. Men’s National Team January Preparation Camp in Phoenix, Ariz. The trio will train for two weeks under coach Gregg Berhalter and compete in three FIFA World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27.
Revolution midfielder Arnor Traustason was called up by Iceland’s National Team to participate in friendlies against Uganda on Jan. 12 and South Korea on Jan. 15. Traustason has 40 caps in his international career.
Turner is 10-1-2 with nine shutouts in 13 international starts and was named the 2021 CONCACAF tournament’s Best Goalkeeper. He was later named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Lletget has been capped 33 times and made his debut with the U.S. team in 2017 under Revs coach Bruce Arena. Jones marks his first international call-up.
The Revolution report to training camp on Monday. MLS will conduct its 2022 SuperDraft on Tuesday.
US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade
Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.
One, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots because of a longstanding fear of vaccines. An Idaho man and a Texas boy did not get shots because of a belief that no bat bite or scratch broke their skin.
In all three cases, people “either trivialized the exposure (to bats) or they didn’t recognize the severity of rabies,” said Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who co-authored the report.
Two other deaths occurred earlier in 2021. One was a Minnesota man bitten by a bat. He got the shots, but an undiagnosed immune system problem hampered their effectiveness, CDC officials said. The other victim was bitten by a rabid dog while traveling in the Philippines and died in New York after returning to the U.S.
Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.
Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.
Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.
An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says.
There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020. The last time five U.S. rabies deaths were reported in a single year was 2011, CDC officials said.
‘It’s going to be pretty nasty’: Nor’easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads
The first nor’easter of 2022 is set to wallop the Bay State during Friday morning’s rush hour, as officials urge people to stay off the roads while intense snowfall batters the region.
A widespread 6 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Boston and eastern Massachusetts, and up to 10 inches of snow could get dumped on pockets of the South Shore.
That jackpot zone south of Boston is where a heavier snow band could set up. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible.
“A lot of snow will be dumped in a short period of time, making the morning commute very hazardous,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “Hopefully people don’t go out in this.
“It’s going to be pretty nasty,” she added about the “quick-hitting” nor’easter.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the eastern half of the state, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half.
The peak of the storm is expected to be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The snow should wrap up around lunchtime as the region cleans up throughout the afternoon and evening.
Many communities have declared snow emergencies and canceled school on Friday. Some cities and towns — including Medford — are dealing with staffing shortages because of employees out sick with COVID-19 amid the omicron surge.
“As staff works throughout the early morning and into the day prepping and removing snow from the roadways, please be patient as many departments, including the Department of Public Works, are experiencing staffing issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” the city of Medford said in a statement. “The City is working diligently to ensure that this storm is dealt with swiftly and efficiently.”
MassDOT has about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations, which includes more than 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows and 460 front-end loaders.
MassDOT expects to deploy about 2,500 pieces of equipment for this storm.
“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible tomorrow,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement Thursday. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads.”
Baker has directed all nonemergency state employees in the Executive Branch to not report to their workplaces on Friday because of the storm.
