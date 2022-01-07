SHARPEI Enters The Meme Token Craze

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there are of course all kinds of options to choose from. However, many would still prefer to invest in ‘meme’ tokens, mainly due to the hype surrounding them as well as the seemingly astronomical gains that these coins have managed to experience in the past. One thus needn’t look far for examples of this either, as top meme cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Safemoon (SAFEMOON), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Floki (FLOKI) and many more continue to dominate in a market that is often volatile and unpredictable.

Shar Pei (SHARPEI) is hence another meme token that aims to become leaps and bounds above its competition. In an ocean of meme tokens though, this is easier said than done so it is imperative to understand what SHARPEI offers and how it tries to be different from the rest.

Defining SHARPEI

100,000,000,000 is the total supply when it comes to SHARPEI, and half of this quantity has been set aside for subsequent years. This might be confusing for some, but 50,000,000,000 of the overall supply being entirely locked in for 5 years looks to be a reasonable notion from which investors can potentially earn sizable profits. The coins had also been introduced not too long ago, and the project is now trending on key platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Furthermore, many tokens, coins and cryptocurrencies typically include liquidity, and so 50,000,000,000 are allotted for the following 12 months and all tokens shall additionally remain in circulation. Moreover, by holding SHARPEI through their wallets, users can store massive amounts which can even go up to trillions of dollars. Finally, SHARPEI also recorded a 20,000% increase ever since it had been launched not too long ago and it has over 5,000 holders in addition to a market valuation of $8,000,000.

Is investing in meme tokens viable for the future?

There are many experts in this sector who have conflicting ideas about the future of meme tokens and cryptocurrencies. Some say that meme coins are only as relevant as their supporters make them, but this could also be said of any cryptocurrency in general. Having said that though, major proponents of the crypto industry like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have previously expressed their support for meme tokens, so the interest is still very much there.

In the end, investing in cryptocurrencies will always carry a certain degree of risk and so doing your own research is always advisable. As far as SHARPEI goes however, this could be a profitable addition to one’s portfolio indeed. The project’s official website, Telegram and Twitter can be accessed for more information and regular updates.