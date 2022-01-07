During her court testimonies last summer in an effort to end her conservatorship — which finally happened on Nov. 12 — Britney alleged she was “forced” to work by her father Jamie Spears. “I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do… My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour,” she said to the judge, referencing the European leg of Piece Of Me. “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour,” she said.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite In Florida Months After Split — New Photos
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out in Florida together almost two months after their split. Have they reignited their relationship?
Almost two months after their split, Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have reunited. In photos you can see here, the pair were spotted walking their adorable Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 6, as they were all smiles under the sun. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It was unclear whether the two were reuniting as a full-blown couple again, or if they were just sufficiently co-parenting their pup, but it was nice to see them together again!
The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”
“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Shawn and Camila originally confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, thought they’ve been friends since 2015. The musicians first sparked speculation about their romance after their collaboration on the steamy 2019 track “Señorita.” They confirmed their partnership not too long after the release, causing many to question if their relationship was real or a PR stunt. Shawn then shut down that speculation, responding to paparazzi at LAX by saying their coming together was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”
Shawn also told told radio.com of the relationship in 2020: “I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that ‘oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.’”
‘And Just Like That’s Kristin Davis, 56, Confesses To Feeling ‘Extreme Stress’ Over Aging
‘And Just Like That…’ actress Kristin David admitted aging has been ‘stressful’ as she’s stepped back into her role as Charlotte York on TV.
Kristin Davis is turning 57 next month, and she revealed in a new interview the kind of anxiety around aging — especially around stepping back into a character she’s played at various times for 24 years. “It can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self,” the And Just Like That… star stated in a NewBeauty cover story. “If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good – but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed.”
The Emmy nominee went on to share that it’s always been “stressful and difficult” with her thinking she looked “great” back in her early Sex and the City days even when she didn’t thin so at the time. “Personally, I have bad days; I have days where I literally want to put my face in a bowl of ice like Joan Crawford,” the TV star admitted.
Kristin continued, “[Creator Michael Patrick King] is very much, ‘Listen, none of us are not trying to look like we used to look.’ Charlotte still has her style that she had before, but now she’s 55, which we dealt with in the first episode and it’s an ongoing storyline.” She went on to explain how she’s still found many other positive things that have come with aging. “Some [things] are great, like wisdom, feeling grounded, life experiences, and those wonderful things, but then there’s other stuff that’s stressful.”
The mother-of-two also talked about the “extreme body stress” she felt — even when she was younger. “I grew up feeling insecure about my body. I don’t know why, but I did. One time, right when we started filming in the olden days, I was walking home from set and I stopped at the corner bodega to buy some M&M’s, which is my go-to stress food. I go to pay, and the woman behind the register said, “I can’t sell these to you. I thought she was going to say she was kidding, but she didn’t, so I left that bodega and went to the next bodega down the block, and I bought four big bags of M&M’s and I ate them all.”
Jordyn Woods Slays In Sheer Cutout Jumpsuit: ‘New Year, Best Me’ — See Photos
Jordyn Woods is bringing her ‘best me’ into 2022 while looking fierce in a sheer, curve-hugging jumpsuit.
Jordyn Woods started off the new year in her usual fashion by turning heads. Jordyn strutted her stuff in front of a luxury pool as she sported a high ponytail and held a tiny, rhinestone purse. However, her body steals all the focus in her new Instagram post. She wore a sheer, jewel-studded jumpsuit that hugged each and every curve on her body. Her breasts are highlighted by thin strips of fabric attached together by heart-shaped jewels. In a second pic, Jordyn gave the camera a profile view, showing off her booty.
The 24-year-old declared in the caption that she’s starting the “new year” with the “best me.” After her 30-pound weight loss, Jordyn has been she has been showing off her body more than ever before. She recently posted a video of herself wearing a series of figure-hugging outfits from a multi-colored, skimpy bikini to a beautiful brown two-piece for fans to swoon over.
Jordyn was recently thrust back into the limelight when her former fling, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian yet again. While Jordyn and Tristan were caught hooking up at a party and it lead to him and Khloe breaking up back in 2019, Jordyn had nothing to do with this most recent affair. Khloe and Tristan were going strong up until December 3 when a woman named Maralee Nichols accused Tristan of being the father of her child. Tristan just recently fessed up to being the father and having an affair with Maralee.
Fortunately for Jordyn, she’s no longer directly involved in the Tristan-Khloe mess. She has since moved on and started dating Karl-Anthony Towns. They started dating in May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they’ve been going strong and aren’t afraid to show their love for each other– especially in extravagent ways. Jordyn shared that Karl-Anthony gifted her a Porshe for Christmas.
Karl-Anthony explained that he and Jordyn started out as long-time friends before they started dating. “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” the Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed on Jordyn’s Instagram series Regular-ish. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”
Britney Spears Shares Nude Photos On Instagram As She Embraces Her ‘Free Woman Energy’
Britney Spears is ‘Stronger’ than yesterday, and she’s not afraid to show it! The singer shared a series of nude photos in a recent Instagram to celebrate breaking free from her conservatorship.
Britney Spears is celebrating the end of the conservatorship that dominated her life for more than 13 years and she’s ready to break free! The “Brave New Girl” singer showed off her birthday suit in a recent series of Instagram photos you can see here where she posed in nothing but white stockings and a lace choker. “Free woman energy has never felt better,” the princess of pop wrote in the caption, adding pink heart and flower emoji to the photos to cover her private parts.
The pop star has been pretty keen on sharing sexy photos of herself, from next-to-nude selfies to hot bikini pics to tight catsuits. In a Jan. 6 video, the “Toxic” singer showed off her killer bod in a retro style high-waisted pink bikini with white trim and buttons down the front.
“This is my first high waisted bathing suit ever …my fiancé likes it but I’m not sure,” Britney, who’s used to sporting ultra low-rise bottoms, captioned the post. She went on to explain how the suit was still “crazy cool” since you could “adjust it high or low.”
Although she’s finally free of her constraining legal arrangement, the 39-year-old isn’t ready to go back on the road and live the life of a pop star again. On Dec. 13 she shared her feelings about her past life on the road and why she’s considering taking a different route for the future. “I know I’m not playing huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” she penned via Instagram. “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace was going…I don’t think I ever want to do it again,” she went on, adding she “hated it.”
