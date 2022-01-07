Celebrities
Spread Your Wings: Scottie And Larsa Pippen’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized — Three Years After Splitting
Free as some birds…
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have finalized their divorce over THREE years after Larsa’s 2018 filing.
According to Us Weekly reports, after the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement:
“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”
The tabloid confirmed in August 2021 that a stipulated judgment had been submitted in the case, signaling that both Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, agreed to terms. At the time, a judge still needed to sign off on the judgment in order for the proceedings to become final.
Larsa and Scottie were wed in 1997 and share four children, Scotty Jr., born in 2000, is currently a star basketball player at Vanderbilt. Their son Preston (born in 2002) graduated from Sierra Canyon High School last year. Y’all will likely recognize the school’s name for it’s notoriety for showcasing elite prep basketball talent. The couple welcomed their son Justin in 2005 and daughter Sophia in 2008. She actually just celebrated a birthday on December 26.
Scottie originally filed for divorce in 2016, amid rumors of an affair with Future as well as reports that Scottie had been unfaithful. The pair briefly reconciled
before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018. Larsa denied rumors that she was unfaithful, but over the last five years Larsa has regularly been in BOSSIP headlines over questionable relationships with Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson as well as a notable fallout with the Kardashian family.
Relationship drama has been a hot topic for the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. During a December 2021 episode of Real Housewives Of Miam, Larsa told her costar Lisa Hochstein that the six time NBA champ had criticized Beasley in a text message.
“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa said. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”
Welp… It’s interesting that Larsa posted a clip from RHOM right around the time the split was finalized where she talks about being single now.
Just this week Larsa tweeted, “What did u leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters.”
Welp! We hope that this signals an end to a lot of the drama for the Pippen family. We definitely hope they’re keeping things amicable for the sake of those kids.
How long do you think Scottie and Larsa will stay single?
Adele’s Vegas Residency Will Be Very ‘Intimate’ & May Be Extended ‘For Years’ After Initial Run
Sin City is about to become Adele central, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the ‘Easy On Me’ singer’s residency is going to show ‘Something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before.’
The countdown is on until opening night for Adele‘s residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. Weekends With Adele will see Adele, 33, perform two shows each weekend from January 21 to April 16. Don’t worry if you haven’t scored tickets to any of those 24 shows. “Just like Elton [John], Celine [Dion] and others who have taken the Caesars stage, they become family, and Adele without question is family,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though Adele’s run at Caesars Palace ends after just twelve weeks, the source says she “is certainly going to be asked back for more dates. They want her to be a part of the Caesars family for years to come.”
As for what to expect when doors open on Weekends With Adele? “Adele is a storyteller,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “She has watched other residencies, and Broadway shows and gained so many ideas on how she wants to present her show.” Adele really loves what she’s seen from Bruce Springsteen’s recent Springsteen On Broadway residency at the St. James Theatre, which had Bruce, 72, perform solo while sharing stories from his Born to Run biography. “There is going to be a lot of focus on her [Adele] in her show,” the insider says, “which, as we all know, her music is all about her life.”
“And let’s face it,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “you are going to get a very intimate concert with Adele. You will get all the hits, and it will all be live, and you’ll hear her sing her heart out during these shows. In a world of bigger and better, it is going to be something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before. Disappointment is not even a possibility.”
Adele confirmed the long-rumored Vegas residency on November 30. “Se you at Caesars in Vegasss,” she tweeted out. Weeks before Adele’s announcement, Rolling Stone ran a cover story in which she shot down the rumored residency “because there’s f-cking nothing available.” She also turned down the idea of a world tour like she did for her album, 25. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she says. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”
Weekends With Adele will require that all ticketholders show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test before entry. These must be “issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test,” per Caesars Palace. “Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies.”
Donald Trump Doubles Down On Big Lie After Biden Torches Him & Twitter Calls Him A ‘Whiner’
Ex-President Donald Trump fired back, after Joe Biden called him out for threatening American Democracy in his January 6 anniversary speech.
Former President Donald Trump shot back at President Joe Biden, after he called out his predecessor during his speech to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. As Biden slammed Trump and Republicans for spreading lies about the 2020 election, Trump fell back on further perpetuating the Big Lie that the election was stolen, and he called the president’s speech an act of “political theater” in a statement tweeted by his Director of Communications Taylor Budowich.
45: The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations. pic.twitter.com/imisPr4b6A
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) January 6, 2022
While Biden warned that lies about the 2020 election ” held a dagger at the throat of America,” Trump fell back on familiar claims he made after he lost his bid for re-election. “Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgement has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction. They want all conversation concerning the Election ‘Canceled.’ Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves,” he said in the statement.
Trump also railed against calling his false claims about the election the “Big Lie,” and he downplayed the insurrection. “They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself,” he said. “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations.”
Earlier in his statement, Trump also said that the speech was meant to distract from other issues facing the country. “This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed,” he said, while listing other issues that he found issues with Biden’s handling of them, including the COVID-19 pandemic, military and more.
A few people on Twitter denounced Trump’s response, sharing a Fox News story about his statement and called him out for his statement. One asked if Trump was responding to being called a “loser.”
Trump heard Biden use his name in his speech? Why did nobody else hear the word Trump? Or does Trump refer to the word loser???https://t.co/P6tEu3tFMf
— Brain Seeker (@GermanVaccine) January 6, 2022
During his speech to mark one year since the insurrection, Biden called out the “defeated former president” and other Republicans for spreading lies about the election, which led to the riot. “The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so, because he values power over principal, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, than America’s Interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept he lost,” he said in part.
US Marshalls Name Suspect In The Murder Of Young Dolph, Offering Up To $15,000 For Information Leading To Arrest
US Marshalls reveal they have a suspect in the murder of Young Dolph and offer up to a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.
In November, we lost Memphis Legend Young Dolph who was brutally murdered while picking up cookies for his grandmother ahead of his turkey drive in Memphis.
News of this tragedy spread quickly as witnesses were around and quickly identified Dolph and his vehicle at the scene of the shooting. Since then, his family and the public have mourned and celebrated the life of Dolph while also trying to make sense of the tragedy. Now, the US Marshalls have revealed they have a suspect in the murder: 23-year-old Justin Johnson.
Johnson already has a warrant for a violation of his federal supervised release and is now wanted by the TBI for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property as well. There is a $15,000 reward for his capture and up to $15,00 for information that leads to his arrest.
When the new broke, social media detectives were quick to find images of Johnson around Young Dolph. The motive for the murder is still unsolved. Those same internet detectives also found pictures of what appears to be Johnson rocking a PRE chain, which they believe to be stolen. Either way, it’s a very crazy visual all things considered.
