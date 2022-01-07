News
St. Paul Public Schools may drop contact tracing, quarantine as coronavirus cases grow
Just as coronavirus cases are surging after winter break, St. Paul Public Schools is considering no longer identifying and excluding unvaccinated students who come into contact with an infected person at school.
Contact tracing is taxing school health personnel, and extended quarantines are hard on families, said Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director. She said many students have had to stay home for 10 days on three different occasions.
“Our parents are struggling to get to their jobs, they don’t have daycare options. … That’s a hardship for many of our families to endure,” she told the school board this week.
With the more contagious omicron variant taking over, the St. Paul district had counted 819 new cases in students, staff and visitors through Wednesday this week, compared to 690 all of December. At the same time, the severity of those cases “has gone down quite a bit,” Langworthy said.
She also said transmission at school is fairly low, which means quarantines are forcing many kids to miss school unnecessarily.
“It’s really hard for these kids to gain back what they lost last year,” she said.
Langworthy said she’ll meet with state and Ramsey County public health officials next week to discuss contact tracing and other possible changes in the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
CHANGING GUIDANCE
Last school year, Minnesota schools were required to identify and exclude for 14 days any students or employees who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person.
For this school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced its close-contact quarantine length to 10 days for asymptomatic people and said students could stay in school as long as they and the infected person were wearing face masks. (Although St. Paul requires masks, students who eat together can be considered close contacts.)
At the same time, Gov. Tim Walz let his emergency powers expire, empowering school officials to decide which recommended COVID-19 protocols they want to follow. While the St. Paul and Minneapolis school districts continued contact tracing and close-contact quarantines, Anoka-Hennepin and many others did not.
This week, the CDC shortened close-contact quarantines again, allowing unvaccinated students to return to school after just five days and a negative test.
The CDC also shortened isolation times for people who test positive. They now can leave home five days after their symptoms first appear, as long as they don’t have a fever.
The Minnesota health and education departments have yet to respond to those changes, and the St. Paul and Minneapolis districts have told families they’re reviewing the new guidance.
TEST-TO-STAY
Rochester Public Schools in the fall began offering an alternative to quarantine, allowing close contacts to stay in school as long as they test negative five times over the course of the expected quarantine.
Interim superintendent Kent Pekel said he figured COVID-19 wasn’t go away anytime soon, and he didn’t want students to miss out on in-person instruction.
“Like it or not, we are going to have a subset of kids in our schools who are not going to be vaccinated,” he said in an interview. “We still have a responsibility and a desire to serve those students educationally, and that’s where this test-to-stay strategy comes in.”
Studies from Michigan and the U.K. indicated it could be done safely, he said, and Rochester had the same experience. The three-school pilot saved 159 students from missing 602 days of school, according to the district; nine students in the pilot ended up testing positive.
Pekel said he’s expanding test-to-stay to all Rochester schools later this month. This time, he’ll likely require just two negative tests and offer less intensive family support from school staff.
“We’re confident that it’s worth the effort to do because we know that keeping kids out of school has a gigantic educational cost,” he said.
The CDC on Dec. 17 endorsed test-to-stay as an option for schools, letting asymptomatic students stay in school with at least two negative tests over seven days, as long as other mitigation efforts are in place.
NO LIVE TEACHING
Pekel said Rochester students under quarantine — unless their entire class is at home — get no live instruction from teachers.
That’s also the case in St. Paul, where a memorandum of agreement with the teachers union says teachers are not required to attend to in-school and quarantining students at the same time or to record their in-person lessons.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said St. Paul has looked into test-to-stay as an alternative to quarantine, but it takes a lot of tests and administrative work. “If we do it, I want to do it well,” he said.
In Minneapolis, the teachers union calling for the district to establish “QuaranTeams” — groups of teachers at each school who would work with students who are isolating at home because of a positive test or close contact.
News
Chicago Bears place Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list
The Chicago Bears placed rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, four days before he was slated to start the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Fields said in November that he is vaccinated, so his placement on the list would be the result of a positive test.
In new rules released in late December, the NFL mandates a five-day isolation period for players who test positive, with a possible return as long as they have been without a fever for 24 hours and symptoms are improving.
Players who are vaccinated can return sooner by returning more than one negative test, but such quick returns haven’t been the norm with the Bears.
Fields practiced in full Wednesday as he was gearing up to make his first start in three weeks. He missed the previous two games as he recovered from an ankle injury and also missed two games in November and December with cracked ribs.
If Fields sits out Sunday, he will have missed five of the Bears’ final seven games.
Though the game holds no playoff implications for either team, Nagy said Wednesday that he wanted Fields to make one more start to try to finish his season on a high note. Fields said he wanted to play for his teammates.
“I don’t know who may be here next year, so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and just not taking any of it for granted,” Fields said Wednesday. “I could just sit out the last game and just get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m going to go and do it.”
In 12 games, including 10 starts, Fields has completed 159 of 270 passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 73.2. He has been sacked 36 times and lost five fumbles while running for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears were 2-8 in games Fields started.
If Fields doesn’t start, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said he wants him to go into the offseason with confidence, keeping in mind some of his most promising moments, such as the near-comeback in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He was on the big stage of ‘Monday Night Football’ and was able to perform,” Lazor said. “I know it sounds silly because he’s done it frankly his whole life. But still, we’re all human. … I want him to step in and say, ‘Yes. Just like they were telling me, I can do this. This is going to be a great story.’ Use that confidence to propel him into the future.”
Nagy didn’t speak with reporters Thursday, and Lazor declined to reveal whether Andy Dalton or Nick Foles would start against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium if Fields can’t play.
Foles led a Week 16 win against the Seattle Seahawks when Fields and Dalton were out, and Dalton returned to lead a win against the New York Giants in Week 17.
Lazor said the Bears start game-planning on Mondays. When there’s a midweek quarterback switch, they have to work fast to get feedback from the new starter about what he’s comfortable with.
“We’ve started three quarterbacks this year, and we’ve got guys who can go in and win games,” Lazor said. “There’s a great level of confidence with Andy and Nick.”
Fields is the second Bears player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after the they placed practice-squad linebacker Charles Snowden on it Wednesday.
The Bears had a COVID-19 outbreak in December that included 19 players and all three coordinators, but the last of the players from that surge — tight end Jesper Horsted and inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe — came off the list Monday.
“I definitely feel for (Fields),” said offensive tackle Larry Borom, who was on the COVID-19 list last month. “It’s tough to be doing something one day, then all of the sudden, boom, you’re stuck in your house or a hotel or whatever it may be quarantining X-amount of days by yourself. It’s tough.”
News
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for Year 3 with Giants
Joe Judge said he will waste no time after Sunday’s season finale before starting to prepare his Giants for year three.
“First thing Monday morning,” the head coach said Thursday. “It never really stops. As soon as this game’s done, we’ll talk with the players and then we’ll start planning immediately for next year.”
The Giants have lost five straight games by double digits without a capable quarterback or offensive line. Jake Fromm is expected to start Sunday when the Giants (4-12) host Washington (6-10). And Judge, 40, has been raked over the coals nationally for an out-of-body postgame defense of his program last Sunday.
But Judge is clearly proceeding as if he’ll be the Giants’ head coach for a third season in 2022. And his assistant coaches and players lined up behind him Thursday.
“A lot of times when you’re building on swamp ground, you’ve got to go 10 times deeper before you start going up,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. “We’re all on swamp ground [in the Meadowlands] and it’s a little harder here. It’s not Cleveland. It’s not other places. It’s New York City and it’s harder to build here.”
Saquon Barkley said Judge’s “passionate” defense of the team rang true with the players.
“He said things that he felt and that he believed in, and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in, too,” Barkley said. “What I took from it was the message that this place is going in the right direction.”
Logan Ryan said Judge was simply being “honest” and “truthful.”
“I trust Joe’s vision,” defensive coordinator Pat Graham said matter-of-factly. “Leadership has to have vision and with vision, you can’t be worried about the stuff that tries to sidetrack you from there. I know Joe’s strong, he’s a good leader, smart dude, and he’ll handle it how he needs to handle it. But to me, just ignore the noise.”
Judge wasn’t putting the cart before the horse talking about next season.
Asked for his preference for the Giants’ next offensive coordinator, Judge said: “I’m gonna hold any questions on that. I’m gonna file that under hypotheticals for right now. I’m gonna hold anything on that until a later date.”
But even with some uncertainty swirling about just how ownership might react to this jarringly disappointing final stretch, Judge and his coaches and players on Thursday seemed unfazed and confident in the current program’s direction.
“When we’ve seen this city flip, we already know what it is,” McGaughey said. “We’ve seen one week, ‘Eli [Manning] sucks.’ We’ve seen that, right? Now, his freaking name’s up in the rafters after two Super Bowls. We’ve seen it here. We know what it is.”
PASS IT ON
The Giants’ -10 net yards passing in last Sunday’s loss in Chicago was updated officially to -6 net yards by the Elias Sports Bureau due to a yardage tweak on Glennon’s fumble to open the game. So instead of having the fewest net passing yards since the San Diego Chargers’ -19 against the Chiefs in 1998, the Giants had the fewest since Tennessee’s -7 against the Patriots in 2009. But don’t worry: they have one more week!
TONEY TIME’S LIKELY UP
WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness) were downgraded to non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Carter wasn’t on the field. Toney stretched with the team, then did light side work. It’s likely the oft-injured first-round pick’s season is over with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns in only 10 games played.
Toney and Carter joined FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR John Ross (knee) and LB Elerson Smith (neck) as DNPs.
Limited were RB Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up) and OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder).
Practice squad DB Dwayne Johnson was placed on the Covid reserve list, while WR Dante Pettis, who is on injured reserve, was removed from the Covid list.
News
Denver weather: Friday warms slightly before another chance for snow Saturday
Denver will rise out of its freeze and into a warm Friday but it won’t last long. A small round of snow could be on the way this weekend.
Here’s Friday’s Outlook!
Expect mountain snow to begin this evening. #COwx pic.twitter.com/1bUSxaTf2g
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 7, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will be partly sunny with a high of 52 degrees on Friday. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The foothills and Palmer Divide will also experience the warm-up, while the northeast plains should hang around freezing. Light snowfall will bring up to two inches to the mountains Friday night, as the temperature dips to clear 25 degrees downtown.
There’s a 20% chance of precipitation on Saturday, with a high of 46 degrees. A rain-snow mix is possible at points, and snow may fall in the evening when temperatures fall into the teens. The skies will be partly sunny in between chances of the wet stuff. Not much accumulation is expected.
The snow will move southeast across the mountains on Saturday, with up to four inches falling. On the prairie, snow will fall mainly south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 25. Roads could become hazardous.
Sunday will be dry and begin a trend of dry and mild days. The high for Sunday will be 40 degrees under the sun.
St. Paul Public Schools may drop contact tracing, quarantine as coronavirus cases grow
Gordon Ramsay Calls His Daughter Megan’s BF ‘Pathetic’: I Want a ‘Man’ To Date My Daughter
Chicago Bears place Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list
‘Bullet Train’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know
Joe Judge plans to plow right through season finale in building for Year 3 with Giants
ESG Organizations Send Letter To Congress About PoW Mining, Bitcoin Responds
IKDR! Meet Jarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Denver weather: Friday warms slightly before another chance for snow Saturday
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017
Leading NFT Aggregator Mintverse Launches New Enhanced Metadata “Community Driven” Version
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?