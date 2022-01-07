Connect with us

Stephen Colbert Mocks ‘Traitorous Scum’ Donald Trump In Ode to Jan 6 set to ‘Rent’ Tune – Watch

Published

23 seconds ago

on

With a ‘Rent-inspired musical number that mocked the ‘defectors’ and ‘infectors’ behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Stephen Colbert also called for Donald Trump’s arrest for his part in the alleged coup.

Do you think this new song will live Rent-free in Donald Trump’s head for the next year? On Thursday, to commemorate the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took a shot at Trump, 75, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., and all the others involved at the Capitol riot with “Abhor-Rent,” a musical number that observed the 525,600 minutes since the event. After the number addressed the “727 insurrectionists arrested,” the song asked who should be next? “How about this bum?” the singers sang as a picture of Donald Trump flashed on the screen. “He’s a traitorous scum.” ‘

Stephen Colbert’s song also took a shot at Congressional Republicans, calling them “147 treasonous dimwits.” It also mocked how Cruz, 51, “cannot pull off a beard,” saying his facial hair looks like a dead skunk. The song wrapped up by commenting how Rudolph Giuliani “looked drunk” during the “unsuccessful coup” and that Donald Jr., 44, has the “IQ of 1.” The parody got the approval of Anthony Rapp, the actor/singer who originated the role of Mark in the Broadway production of Rent. “I’ve just seen this and I know it’s already getting spread around a lot but I had to do my part to spread it more because it’s pretty damn perfect,” he tweeted.  “Thank you, @StephenAtHome & @colbertlateshow for this!”

(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

“Abhor-Rent” wasn’t the only time Stephen, 57, commented on the Jan. 6 events during the night’s broadcast. In his opening monologue, the Late Show host called out Republicans for not partaking in the day’s events. “Now, there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today,” he said. “During a moving moment of silence for officers who lost their lives, there were only two Republicans on the House floor. The other Republican legislators chose to re-enact January 6th by hiding in fear.”

President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Thursday in which he blasted the former president for spreading the Big Lie and failing to stop his supporters from storming the Capitol. “A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” said Biden, 79. “He’s not just the former president. He’s a defeated former president.” Trump responded by issuing a poorly constructed statement in which he doubled down on the lie that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and that Biden’s speech was “political theater.” The former president also accused Biden of using “my name today to further divide America,” despite Biden not uttering “Donald Trump” once during his speech.

Kissing Clarification: Jim Jones Claims Comments About His Mother Tongue-Kissing Him Were A ‘Joke’, Plugs Mama Jones’ Relationship Book

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

After going viral for saying his mother used to tongue-kiss him, Jim Jones clears the air by alleging that he was kidding. Plus, Mama Jones lets social media know she isn’t the one to play with.

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty

Yesterday, Jim Jones ended up in the viral torture rack after a clip from Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast went viral. In the clip, Jim was discussing sex and relationships like everyone does on Yee’s show and he explained his mother was very open when it came to sex when he was younger.

“I learned my sex education from my mother. She told me everything about sex,” the 45-year-old shared. “My first condoms, everything like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger.”

Angela would go on and pull more information from Jim, which is when he specified she taught him how to tongue-kiss by demonstrating on him.

 

“It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” Jim said. “It’s my mother. … She showed me how to tongue kiss when I was younger, my mom was 17…she was a baby. Look at all the babies that’s having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it’s like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child.”

 

 

You can see the clip for yourself below at the 31-minute mark.

Of course, this clip went viral because it sounds crazy no matter how you put it. Now, Jim Jones is clarifying his comments on Instagram, stating it was supposed to be a joke and people are taking it way too far.

“For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world. And for the record, it was a joke,” he said. “You people take things way too far… That’s weak what y’all trying to project.”

Mama Jones even joined in on the social media craze and used the attention to plug her book My Guide to Love & Romance. You can click here to buy her book.

Airbnb will use initials during booking process to prevent discrimination against Black renters

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

The Good Brigade / DigitalVision

Airbnb is conducting an experiment in Oregon that the company hopes will prevent racial discrimination against Black renters.

According to a news release, Airbnb hosts will only see the initials of prospective renters during the booking process. The full names will be revealed after the booking process is completed.
 
RELATED: Big Boi & Airbnb offer Dungeon Family house for rent
 
The two-year experiment will begin on Jan. 31 in Oregon. The experiment is designed to prevent race discrimination, KOIN-TV reported.

“Today, we are sharing an update to the way we display profile names of guests who are Oregon residents during the booking process. Hosts will start seeing an Oregon guest’s initials in place of the guest’s first name until a booking request is confirmed. After a booking is confirmed, the guest’s name will appear.”

The change comes after three Black plaintiffs — Pat Harrington, Carlotta Franklin and Ebony Price — won a settlement against Airbnb. The plaintiffs accused the company of allowing rental owners to discriminate against customers based on race, KGW-TV reported.

Some rental owners discriminate against prospective renters with ethnic sounding names. They claim Black renters throw drug-fueled parties, cause property damage, and commit chargeback fraud.

Posted in Business

Doja Cat Rocks A Black Bikini While Sparking Romance Speculation With French Montana

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

The ‘Kiss Me More’ rapper made a cameo in French Montana’s latest vacation video, hanging out in a sexy bathing suit.

Doja Cat and French Montana had fun in the sun! French, 37, shared a video where Doja, 26, was hanging out with him, watching the rapper’s friend getting ready to go down a waterslide on Thursday January 6. Doja, who’s been rumored to be dating the rapper, looked stunning as she waited for French’s friend and lawyer Adam Zia to plunge down the water slide.

French and Doja were vacationing at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. As they watched Adam getting ready to barrel down the slide in an inflatable tube, Doja looked gorgeous in a tiny black bikini. French held a tube of his own, while he rocked a black tanktop and a colorful pair of swim trunks. She also rocked a large sun hat. French had also shared a similar video to his Instagram Story, as well as other clips of friends enjoying the sights of beaches and going down some of Atlantis’ other water slides.

Both rappers have long been rumored to be an item. Rumors were first stirred when the pair were seen partying on a yacht together in October 2020. Despite fans wondering if Doja and French were together, the Planet Her star shutdown rumors at the time, explaining that they just had a song together, indicating that they were friends and collaborators. “Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” she tweeted. Despite Doja telling people to chill, fans left plenty more comments speculating on their relationship together on French’s latest video. “You be wit Doja cat a lot,” one fan commented.

Doja looked gorgeous in her bikini. (FRCPhoto/Shutterstock)

Regardless of whether or not she’s dating the “Unforgettable” rapper, Doja undeniably looked beautiful, and the black bikini was just the latest sexy outfit that the rapper has shown off. She’s performed in a few bikini tops during recent concerts, like when she wore a sparkling top while singing at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball on December 3. Earlier, she sported a white bikini that showed off her toned body while performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs. 

 

