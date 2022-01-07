News
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.
The justices on the conservative-oriented court were taking up the questions of whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.
Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.
“I think effectively what is at stake is whether these mandates are going to go into effect at all,” said Sean Marotta, a Washington lawyer whose clients include the American Hospital Association. The trade group is not involved in the Supreme Court cases.
The challengers argue that the vaccine rules exceed the administration’s authority, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote that both are needed to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.
Keeping the vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold “will likely result in hundreds or thousands of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 that could otherwise be prevented,” Prelogar wrote.
Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of the country has received a booster shot, including the nine justices.
The court said Friday that Justice Sonia Sotomayor would not be on the bench with her colleagues, opting instead to take part remotely from her office at the court. Sotomayor, who has had diabetes since childhood, has been the only justice who wore a mask to previous argument sessions in the courtroom. Two of the six lawyers arguing were also participating remotely by telephone, at least one because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to the Biden administration on COVID-19, said the vaccine requirements are extremely effective for 15% to 20% of Americans “who don’t like to get a shot, but they will and don’t have any strenuous objection.”
The high court will be weighing in on administration vaccine policies for the first time, although the justices have turned away pleas to block state-level mandates.
But a conservative majority concerned about federal overreach did bring an end to the federal moratorium on evictions put in place because of the pandemic.
Three conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, probably hold the key to the outcome, Marotta said.
They broke with the other justices on the right over state mandates for health-care workers, but joined them to allow evictions to resume.
Both vaccine rules will exacerbate labor shortages and be costly to businesses, opponents said. “People are going to quit. It will make a bad situation worse and they’re not going to come back,” said Karen Harned, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Legal Center.
Her group is among those challenging an emergency rule adopted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under which workers at businesses with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear masks while working. The rule has exceptions for those who work alone or mostly outdoors.
The OSHA rule is supposed to take effect Monday, although the agency has said it would not impose fines on businesses that don’t comply before late February.
The vaccine mandate, for its part, applies to virtually all health care staff in the country. It covers health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.
Decisions by federal appeals courts in New Orleans and St. Louis have blocked the mandate in about half the states. The administration has said it is taking steps to enforce it in the rest.
Both cases came to the court on an emergency basis and the court took the unusual step of scheduling arguments rather than just ruling on briefs submitted by the parties. Unlike in other cases the court hears, a decision from the justices could come in weeks if not days.
Because of the pandemic the justices were hearing the cases in a courtroom closed to the public. Only the justices, lawyers involved in the cases, court staff and journalists were to be present. The public could listen live, however, a change made earlier in the pandemic when the justices for nearly 19 months heard cases via telephone.
The court has been asking arguing lawyers to have negative coronavirus tests and participate remotely if they are positive. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers, who was scheduled to argue in the case involving employers, had tested positive for COVID-19 after Christmas, had mild symptoms and fully recovered, but a test on Sunday required by the court detected the virus, a spokeswoman said. He had been vaccinated and had a booster shot.
Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill who was arguing against the health care workers rule, was also arguing remotely. Her office said that was because of “the COVID protocols of the Court.”
It is the first time since the court returned to in-person arguments in October that lawyers were arguing remotely.
News
Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling
WASHINGTON — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling.
Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year ago today, but I will not shrink from it either,” Biden said in his 25-minute address from Statuary Hall, where rioters had roamed one year earlier. “I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.”
Yet even in his own telling, Biden’s presidency has been shaped by and in response to his predecessor.
At age 75 and grieving the recent death of his adult son, the former vice president decided to reenter public life to battle for the “soul of America” after watching Trump deliver praise for some of the white supremacists at a violent protest in Charlottesville in 2017. Biden vanquished fresher and more popular faces in a contentious 2020 Democratic primary on the promise that he was the most capable of unseating Trump. And he was sworn into the office just two weeks after the violent insurrection because he convinced Americans that he could turn the page on a turbulent four years.
Biden didn’t mention the former president by name even once in Thursday’s remarks. But he fired off zingers and reprimands aimed directly at Trump and the party that has increasingly cast itself in his image.
Trump, said Biden, is not just a former president, but a defeated one whose “bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy.”
He refuted Trump’s “big lie” — three of them, actually — and efforts to continue to sow doubt about the conduct of an election that even the former president’s own attorney general and judicial picks determined to be fair and free of significant misconduct.
He mocked the self-described patriotism of those who attacked law enforcement and breached the Capitol, as well as that of the man who inspired them to do it. “You can’t love your country only when you win,” Biden said.
The anniversary marked Biden’s most forceful condemnation of his predecessor, after a maiden year in office spent trying, often unsuccessfully, to avoid talking about “the former guy.”
“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” he said four weeks into his presidency. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”
But in the past year, Trump has gone from twice-impeached pariah to self-styled president-in-exile, his grip on the GOP stronger now than when he left office. Trump has mounted an aggressive campaign to oust from his party the few Republicans willing to condemn him. And he has amassed a war chest with the aim of retaking the White House in 2024.
It is a paradox for the president: Biden is often at his best when he takes on Trump, yet talking about the former president also serves to elevate him in the national conversation.
There could well be a rematch in 2024. Biden, who has said he intends to seek another term, told ABC last month that he’s even more likely to run again if Trump is on the GOP ticket.
But there’s a simultaneous effort afoot to change how elections are run, and that could portend a very different dynamic in a contested election next time.
Republicans in numerous states are promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and they’re backing for elective office some of those who participated in the insurrection. Democrats, for their part, are pushing voting changes that would seek to undo those GOP efforts and enshrine in law other longtime Democratic priorities.
The violence on Jan. 6 was only a small piece of the overall effort by pro-Trump allies to subvert the election. More than 50 lawsuits were filed in battleground states alleging some type of election fraud, a push that failed after judges named to the bench by many different presidents — including Trump himself -— rejected the claims. The Justice Department launched an effort to investigate instances of widespread voter fraud, only to have former Attorney General William Barr tell The Associated Press there was none. And Trump allies made unfounded accusations about voting machines used in many states, including false claims that some were made by a company with ties to Venezuela, among other wild allegations now the subject of defamation litigation.
Despite his insistent speech Thursday, Biden and other administration officials do not generally publicly dwell on the conspiracy theories around the election, in part because it gives fuel to the fire. And it’s widely expected that, despite Biden’s pledge to help push voting rights legislation to completion, he’s not going to look back at the events of 2020 much more. His belief is that he’s more likely to win over Trump supporters by governing, and doing it well, than by constantly re-litigating his presidential win.
As he left the Capitol on Thursday, Biden stopped to explain why he had decided to so forcefully criticize Trump after shying away from it for so long. “The way you have to heal is you have to recognize the extent of the wound.”
“You’ve got to face it,” he added. “That’s what great nations do. They face the truth. Deal with it. And move on.”
Much as Biden would like to move on, though, the future of America’s democracy is now tethered to the events of the 2020 election and the ongoing fallout that show no signs of disappearing.
___
EDITOR’S NOTE — Zeke Miller has covered the White House for the AP since 2017. Colleen Long covers the White House for AP and has led coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection and its aftermath.
News
Additional calls for Hennepin County sheriff to resign
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There are more calls for the resignation of Hennepin County’s sheriff who was recently convicted of drunken driving.
Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined others that have called for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign.
Authorities say Hutchinson’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed his county-owned SUV last month in Alexandria. Investigators say the sheriff repeatedly denied that he was behind the wheel.
County board chairman Marion Greene tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson’s “actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence” in his ability to serve.
In an interview with WCCO last month, Hutchinson was asked if he had ever been drunk behind the wheel before the latest incident. The sheriff replied that everyone has driven drunk at some point.
Commissioner Irene Fernando says that comment “harmfully normalizes dangerous behavior” and disrespects those who have lost loved ones to drunken driving, WCCO-TV reported.
Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated last month, and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He was ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol.
News
Yes, you can have COVID-19 but test negative
Rapid antigen tests are quick, cheap and easy. But a new study suggests they can also be wrong, particularly about omicron.
Cupertino native Nick LaRocca found that out the hard way, accidentally infecting a friend after trusting test results that were negative.
“I tried to do everything the right way. I thought everything was good, even though I felt really crappy,” said vaccinated LaRocca, 36. “And I got one of my friends sick. That’s the last thing I wanted. … I was literally walking around infecting people not even knowing it.”
In the new study, antigen tests — such as Quidel’s QuickVue and Abbott’s BinaxNOW, which can be easily used at home – missed detection of COVID-19’s omicron variant during the first early days of infection.
The findings, if confirmed, urge against over-reliance on a tool that has become the cornerstone of reopening in-person businesses, schools and social gatherings. While important, testing should be just one part of a broader preventive strategy of masking, good ventilation and small gatherings, said experts.
The unsettling results are based on an analysis of a small number of workers who took daily tests at various settings, including an unnamed San Francisco corporation and New York City’s Broadway theaters.
The study found that 30 people tested negative using nasal-swab rapid tests during the first two to three days of infection. But the virus was detected in those same individuals using the slower, more expensive and more accurate saliva-based PCR test.
In general, people are less contagious during this very early stage. But the study found that in at least four cases, people unwittingly transmitted the virus to others.
“The policy implication is that rapid antigen tests may not be as fit-for-purpose in routine workplace screening to prevent asymptomatic spread of omicron, compared to prior variants,” concluded the study, conducted by the Covid-19 Sports and Society Working Group and Infectious Economics in New York, a consultant to businesses that are trying to keep staff safe. Published on the preprint server bioRxiv, the study has not been peer reviewed.
Although anecdotal reports of inaccurate results from rapid antigen tests abound, the study offers the first real-world proof that the tests lag in the ability to find infection — and supports lab work by the National Institutes of Health that discovered that the omicron variant is better at evading detection than previous variants.
“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” according to a Dec. 28 announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The new study doesn’t look at the accuracy of the test when used later in illness – for example, whether you’re still infectious days after recovering from symptoms.
It’s the latest anxiety for Californians trying to make decisions about safety, even as tests remain in short supply.
“If confirmed, that’ll render the strategy of testing before a high-risk encounter — ‘let’s test before we visit grandma’ — less reliable,” according to Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco.
When her vaccinated son suffered from flu-like symptoms last week, Ayesha Charagulla, of San Jose, used a home test kit distributed by his school — and got negative results. But a PCR test later confirmed his COVID diagnosis.
“Luckily, we had isolated him from the beginning. But what percentage of students are going to school who are positive for COVID not knowing that they have it?” she said. “I am concerned whether these take-home tests are really reliable.”
During her illness in the days before Christmas, 22-year-old vaccinated Brittany Prock, of Campbell, was puzzled by three different test results. One rapid antigen test showed a very faint line, suggesting infection. She was relieved when another antigen test, taken only one day later, was negative. But a PCR test confirmed infection.
Marya Cunha’s tests also yielded conflicting results. Her results from a test distributed by a Santa Clara school test site were negative, but two different brands told her she was positive. She worried about exposing her mother, who is immunocompromised.
“The school districts are paying for these tests…but it’s confusing,” she said. “And frustrating, not knowing what to trust. I had a card saying I could go places. What’s the right thing to do?”
In Vallejo, Andrew Martinez had the opposite problem: a “false positive” test result. He spent New Years Eve alone in an isolated bedroom, listening as his family tooted celebratory party horns. And he cancelled $400 worth of work appointments. But a later PCR test showed he was negative.
Abbott Labs stands by its BinaxNOW test, saying that its studies prove that the test can detect the omicron variant as well as all other variants and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. According to a statement by Quidel, its QuickVue test performs as well with omicron as previous variants.
Antigen tests are excellent at detecting people who are most contagious, concluded a new pre-print study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard. But accuracy declines in people with low levels of virus.
Immunologist Dr. Michael Mina, a longtime advocate of rapid tests, says the tests work when it matters most — when people are highly infectious.
Scientists are now trying to determine why the tests are missing some cases. Compared to other variants, omicron has been shown to infect faster and more efficiently in our bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to our lungs, so it may be better detected by a saliva swab than a nasal swab.
In the early days of the pandemic, frequent testing could have dramatically altered the course of the pandemic, said University of Colorado Boulder computer scientist Daniel Larremore, who studies COVID testing. “That virus was a different virus — and controlling it was a different proposition,” he said.
But now, faced with the more transmissible omicron variant, other solutions are needed, said Larremore. “That (testing) strategy is simply less effective now, which means we really do need to focus on ‘layering’ with other interventions.”
The new study “strongly suggests that we will be unable to effectively test our way out of the current surge, even if we each had a week’s supply of rapid tests on the counter,” Larremore said.
“Just like wearing a mask, smaller group sizes or better ventilation, antigen tests are part of a layered approach to mitigating omicron’s spread,” he said. “While they don’t work 100% of the time — and nothing short of complete isolation does — they still help us decrease transmission.”
