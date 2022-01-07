TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $45K: What Could Trigger Another Decline

Bitcoin extended decline below the $44,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides unless there is a break above $45,000.

Bitcoin started a major decline below the key $45,500 support zone.

The price is trading below $44,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bearish continuation pattern forming with resistance near $43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair might face resistance if there is a move above the $44,000 level.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price started a major decline below the $46,500 and $45,000 support levels. BTC remained in a bearish zone and there was a move below the $44,000 level.

The price settled below the $43,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a clear move below the $43,000 level and the price traded as low as $42,424. It is now consolidating losses above the $42,500 level.

An immediate resistance is near the $43,500 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,065 swing high to $42,424 low. There is also a key bearish continuation pattern forming with resistance near $43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The first major resistance on the upside is near the $44,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $44,750 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,065 swing high to $42,424 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $44,750 resistance zone could start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance is near the $45,600 level and the 100 hourly SMA, above which the bulls might gain strength.

More Downsides in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $44,500, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $42,650 zone. The first major support is near $42,500 and the recent low.

A downside break below the $42,424 low could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $40,000 level in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $42,500, followed by $40,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $43,500, $44,000 and $44,750.