Tamra Judge On Fear of Joining RHUGT, Vicki’s Breakup Update

RHOC alum Tamra Judge is opening up about the “hurt” she felt after being let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County after being a staple on the show for over a decade. She also is dishing on her new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and who she was actually “afraid” of upon joining the upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Speaking to the E!’s The Daily Pop, Tamra, 54, admitted, “It stung for a while. It was 12 years of my life, and I had a routine that I was doing. I felt rejected. I felt sad. It was the beginning of the pandemic, and it was hard. It took me a while [but] I’m not bitter, I love Bravo. They’ve given me so much and such a great platform. I was able to build two great businesses on the show.”
Now, Tamra’s up and moving forward with her life with a new podcast with RHOBH alum Teddi that has been doing well. She is also making her return to Bravo on the new season of RHUGT, which takes place in RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s infamous Blue Stone Manor.
Tamra went on to dish that the experience was “insane.”
“It kind of got me back into it for a while,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh my god, how did I do this for 12 years?’ Because my life off has been less stress, [more] enjoyment, spending a lot of time at home. And now we’re going full throttle with the Girls’ Trip.”
“It was really fun,” Tamra continued. “I was a little afraid to go because Brandi [Glanville] was on it and her and I were not in a good spot, so I thought, ‘Oh gosh, here we go!’”
However, the pair ended up becoming “really good friends.”
Nowadays, Tamra is super focused on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
“It’s been so exciting for me,” she said. “There’s a fine line because I don’t want to piss anyone off because I want them as a guest.”
One person who she won’t be ticking off is long-time pal Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki has been going through a rough public breakup with her ex, Steve Lodge, and Tamra has got her girl’s back.
Speaking to Teddi on the Two T’s in a Pod, Tamra explained, “[Vicki’s] really sad about it, she’s having a hard time. She just can’t understand. She doesn’t want to be single.”
Elaborating further, Tamra continued, “She’s coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, ‘I don’t want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship.’”
Tamra says she allegedly knows when things began to fall apart for Vicki and Steve. It was after Vicki bought a retirement condo in Puerto Vallarta in February 2020.
“[Steve] was there full time, and [Vicki] has a job. She’s got an office, she owns a business, so she couldn’t be there all the time,” alleged Tamra.
She added, “Then there started being this distance. They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram. It started to become very high school-ish.”
Be sure to tune in to RHUGT season two, which is set to air sometime on Peacock in early 2022, to see Tamra’s return. Plus, check out her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
This is probably why Meek surrounds himself with billionaires like Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 76ers partner Michael Rubin.
The rapper spent the Christmas holidays on Rubin’s mega yacht in St. Barts.
He shared Instagram photos that showed him partying on the yacht with rapper Lil Baby, and others. He also posted a video clip of himself rapping his tune “Love Money” as he was shuttled out to the yacht.
Meek and Rubin are partners in Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and others, which recently hosted 26 kids for a VIP experience at a 76ers game.
TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos.
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
In the live, she tells stories of how TIP disrespected her and Tiny would never check him, but expected her to always defend her. She pinpoints a time when Tiny allegedly wanted her to fight Bernice Burgos due to her allegedly being romantically involved with T.I. She also states an unnamed person encouraged Tiny to buy Shekinah’s name if she didn’t fight Bernice. She even tearfully reveals she ended up having to spend tons of money to buy her name back in the end. Tiny responded to the allegations via her on IG Story.
“If you don’t have proof that whatever you be talking about is working for you man do everyone a favor and shut yo a** up.”
T.I. stopped by V-103’s Big Tigger’s Morning Show and addressed the allegations for himself.
Ain’t no damn story. This is a new year, every time you see my wife, we going to be looking good, feeling good for the people in the community, passing out positivity. We ain’t got no time to shed no light on no parasite…anything that has its God-given ability has to ride the coat tails to the top. You ain’t ever seen me have to leech on to nothing else but God to get where I’m going. Every top of the year, they say new levels, new devils. It seems like my family is challenged. Ain’t nothing will stop God’s purpose for me and my family…no matter how far you go in life, you will never be able to stop stupid people from listening to stupid people.”
T.I. seemingly just wants to enjoy his life and stay out of drama but every time the drama dies down, something else pops up. With Shekinah being a close family friend for such a long time and then falling out with T.I. and Tiny, the pain is real on her end. Until they get some sort of understanding, we will probably continue to get new details on what went wrong in their friendship.
With a ‘Rent-inspired musical number that mocked the ‘defectors’ and ‘infectors’ behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Stephen Colbert also called for Donald Trump’s arrest for his part in the alleged coup.
Do you think this new song will live Rent-free in Donald Trump’s head for the next year? On Thursday, to commemorate the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took a shot at Trump, 75, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., and all the others involved at the Capitol riot with “Abhor-Rent,” a musical number that observed the 525,600 minutes since the event. After the number addressed the “727 insurrectionists arrested,” the song asked who should be next? “How about this bum?” the singers sang as a picture of Donald Trump flashed on the screen. “He’s a traitorous scum.” ‘
Stephen Colbert’s song also took a shot at Congressional Republicans, calling them “147 treasonous dimwits.” It also mocked how Cruz, 51, “cannot pull off a beard,” saying his facial hair looks like a dead skunk. The song wrapped up by commenting how Rudolph Giuliani “looked drunk” during the “unsuccessful coup” and that Donald Jr., 44, has the “IQ of 1.” The parody got the approval of Anthony Rapp, the actor/singer who originated the role of Mark in the Broadway production of Rent. “I’ve just seen this and I know it’s already getting spread around a lot but I had to do my part to spread it more because it’s pretty damn perfect,” he tweeted. “Thank you, @StephenAtHome & @colbertlateshow for this!”
— Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) January 7, 2022
“Abhor-Rent” wasn’t the only time Stephen, 57, commented on the Jan. 6 events during the night’s broadcast. In his opening monologue, the Late Show host called out Republicans for not partaking in the day’s events. “Now, there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today,” he said. “During a moving moment of silence for officers who lost their lives, there were only two Republicans on the House floor. The other Republican legislators chose to re-enact January 6th by hiding in fear.”
President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Thursday in which he blasted the former president for spreading the Big Lie and failing to stop his supporters from storming the Capitol. “A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” said Biden, 79. “He’s not just the former president. He’s a defeated former president.” Trump responded by issuing a poorly constructed statement in which he doubled down on the lie that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and that Biden’s speech was “political theater.” The former president also accused Biden of using “my name today to further divide America,” despite Biden not uttering “Donald Trump” once during his speech.