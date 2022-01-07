Teddy Bridgewater on first — and maybe only — season with Broncos: “Breath of fresh air”

When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s season ended in the Week 15 loss to Cincinnati due to a concussion that required him to be taken off the field via stretcher, he had one regret: The Broncos’ record wasn’t better than 7-6.

“It’s a little difficult knowing you didn’t put the team in a position where, if something like this did come up, you could afford not to win a game or two — I wish we could have been, say, 10-3,” he said Thursday during his first media availability since the injury.

Minus Bridgewater, the Broncos faced must-wins and lost to Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers to fall out of playoff contention.

Asked about the scary nature of the injury, Bridgewater said he is “doing well.”

“It’s part of the game. Things happen, plays happen. I’m happy I’m able to smile and still able to walk and talk and be my normal self.”

Bridgewater observed Wednesday’s practice and said he will watch Saturday’s season finale against Kansas City from the sidelines. The concussion against the Bengals was his second of the season and impacted his return-to-play plan.

“We had conversations about the approach we wanted to take this time around given I had a concussion earlier this year,” said Bridgewater, who declined to reveal details about those discussions.

Bridgewater, a free agent in March, was acquired from the Carolina Panthers last April and started the Broncos’ first 14 games. He went 7-7, but won seven of the 12 games in which he started and finished.

Bridgewater played at Pittsburgh seven days after being concussed against Baltimore and played at Cleveland four days after sustaining a foot injury against Las Vegas. He had season totals of 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 94.9 passer rating and a completion percentage of 66.9.

“He had some really good games for us, he had a very positive effect on our team, particularly on the offense but the team as a whole with his leadership capabilities, his confidence and his every-day demeanor,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I think he really helped our offense grow. I think Teddy is an NFL starting quarterback that has great intangibles and great qualities that you can’t coach.”

On his final play of the year, Bridgewater scrambled for yardage and was hit while in mid-air. The side of his head was the first part of his body to hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked out.

“It comes with the game,” he said. “I always say every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And when I come to work on Wednesday and see guys working hard, that’s why I do it — (for) the interactions you have with guys in the locker room and the smiles you get to put on the fans’ faces and (to) compete.”

Bridgewater said he “definitely” wants to continue playing and his future is uncertain because of his free-agent status and the potential changes coming to the Broncos’ coaching staff and roster.

Despite the injuries and not being able to finish the season, Bridgewater said “this entire season has been a breath of fresh air. I’ve had a number of reasons to smile. I’m thankful for this opportunity. I thank (general manager) George (Paton) for pulling the trigger and making the trade. I thank Vic for the opportunity, this team for welcoming me and accepting me and the fans — yeah, it wasn’t the type of year we wanted it to be, but the love we received, we really appreciated it.

“It’s a special place.”