Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.
On the anniversary of last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day’s terror and resilience.
It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred.
___
Among those in the room Thursday were Charles and Gladys Sicknick, parents of Brian Sicknick, 42, a Capitol police officer who was injured fighting off the mob and who died the following day.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, recalled that he and colleagues on the House floor took off their jackets in expectation of fighting for their lives.
“We were ready to try and defend our colleagues from whatever was going to come through those doors,” he said. Allred, 38, is a former NFL linebacker, but no one knew what to expect and finally officers evacuated them.
“As we were exiting the House floor, I saw the glass breaking. I saw the officers staying behind with their guns drawn. And I thought about the opportunity that they had given me,” he said.
Allred said he and his wife had one young son at home and a second was weeks away from being born. “Had those officers not held that line, I would not have met my son Cameron.” He said that since he was raised by a single mother, he’d long been committed “to making sure that my boys knew me.”
Looking at Sicknick’s parents, Allred said, “Your son’s sacrifice allowed me to meet mine.”
___
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., recounted lying on the floor of the House gallery and calling his family “to tell them I was safe, even though I was not sure that I was.”
The five-term House veteran, 63, said his recovery from that day “has not been an easy one.” That was a reference to the trauma he’s suffered and the counseling he’s received, which he’s discussed publicly before.
“It’s been made more painful, however, by that fact that most of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle continue to accommodate that big lie that was the predicate for the attack on our country,” he said.
Kildee warned that Jan. 6 “is not behind us. The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head in other forms.” That includes threats of violence against lawmakers and voting restrictions that Republicans have been enacting in states around the country, he said.
He held up a shard of broken glass that he picked up in the Capitol that day and has carried daily “as a constant reminder in my pocket of the brutality of that day. We must have truth, we must have accountability.”
___
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he wasn’t fully aware of the dangers surrounding him until he was told to get a gas mask.
Schiff recalled how two Republican colleagues approached him as the order came to evacuate the House chamber.
“One of them said, ‘You can’t let them see you. I know these people. I can talk to these people. I can talk my way through these people. You are in a whole different category.’”
Schiff was vilified by many Trump supporters for being a leader of House Democrats’ 2020 impeachment of Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to provide him with politically damaging information about Democrats.
___
Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said that as she sought cover in the House visitors’ gallery, she spoke to her family to reassure them she was all right.
“Which my son said, ‘Mom, we know what’s going on. We can hear breaking glass. How can you say you’re OK? And that was just like a dagger through my heart,” she said.
On Thursday, she recalled the moments after that call, which were captured in a widely used photograph of her being comforted by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger and veteran of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The memory I have that is the strongest, as I lay there feeling like I might be having a heart attack, feeling Jason Crow take my hand and say in this very calm and soothing voice, ‘You’re going to be okay, you’re going to be okay.’ And it was about the best thing anybody could have possibly said to me at that moment.”
___
Last Jan. 6 was the fourth day in office for freshman Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. Still 31 and new to Congress, aides had to ferry her to the House galleries because she didn’t know how to get there.
Thursday, she said she’d never forget the attack and “the sound of the doors closing and being locked. Introducing myself to my colleagues as we were hiding under the chairs” and “fashioning weapons out of pens and my high heels.”
When police led her group to elevators to flee the rioters, she worried that when the doors opened, she was “sure we were going to see a machine gun and for it all to be over.” And she recalled the Capitol police officer “who put his body in the way in case that happened.”
___
Rep. Mike Quigley., D-Ill., recalled seeing a huge mob itching for a fight on the East Capitol steps with just three Capitol Police officers in ballcaps between them and the Capitol.
“I know I wouldn’t be here without them, and I question whether our country would be,” Quigley said.
Avalanche’s top line dominates in blowout home victory over Jets
The Avalanche’s top line took flight on Thursday against the Jets.
Colorado rolled to a 7-1 victory at Ball Arena with goals from Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog recorded a hat trick. MacKinnon added four assists to extend his NHL-best points streak to 12 games.
The Avalanche (19-8-2) — winners of 10 straight at Ball Arena — need one more victory to set a franchise record for consecutive home wins. Colorado hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
A back-and-forth opening period Thursday began with a Jets power-play goal. Darcy Kuemper got beat by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele just 20 seconds into the shorthanded sequence. The Avalanche pulled it even later in the first when forward Nazem Kadri tipped in a rocket from defenseman Erik Johnson.
Kadri is off to the best start of his NHL career with 42 points (12 goals) over 27 games played this season.
The Avs powered ahead in the second period. Rebound goals from Landeskog (twice) and Rantanen — each assisted by MacKinnon — provided a 4-1 lead. Colorado added third-period goals from MacKinnon and Landeskog (with another MacKinnon helper). Then defenseman Bo Byram found the back of the net to secure the landslide victory.
Kuemper has won seven consecutive starts in net for the Avalanche to tie his career-best set in 2019 with the Arizona Coyotes. Kuemper made 34 stops against the Jets.
This story will be updated.
Big second half run pushes CU Buffs men’s basketball past Washington State
Tad Boyle warned that after an unusually long midseason delay between games, the Colorado men’s basketball team wouldn’t exactly be in midseason form once the Buffaloes returned to the floor.
At long last — 19 days to be exact — that day finally arrived on Thursday. And indeed, the Buffs looked more like a team playing its first game of the season, and not one playing its first game of the new calendar year.
Yet much like the early games of the 2021-22 season, the Buffs found a way to get the job done down the stretch. Spurred by a dominant run midway through the second half, the Buffs made it a happy 59th birthday for Boyle on Thursday, resuming Pac-12 Conference play with an 83-78 win against Washington State at the CU Events Center.
Washington State led for much of the first half after surging ahead behind a 16-4 run. CU answered that burst with seven consecutive points to keep the score close throughout the remainder of the half, though the Cougars took a 38-37 lead into halftime.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Washington State’s Tyrell Roberts gave the Cougars a 58-52 lead midway through the second half, but CU ripped off an 11-0 run to take control. WSU battled to within 71-68 and remained within four points on several occasions down the stretch, but the Buffs came up with a key basket each time to hold off the Cougars.
WSU had a final chance after battling to within 79-76 in the final minute, but senior guard Elijah Parquet worked down the shot clock before converting a driving layup to push the CU lead back to five points.
CU shot a red-hot .643 after halftime (18-for-28) and finished 19-for-27 at the free throw line, offsetting a sloppy 17-turnover effort by the Buffs.
Senior Evan Battey went 7-for-8 from the field and paced the Buffs’ offense with 20 points. Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points with four assists, while Jabari Walker went 7-for-11 with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Julian Hammond III also contributed a clutch effort off the bench. After fellow freshman KJ Simpson was sidelined for the remainder of the game after taking a shot to the head in the first half, Hammond posted five rebounds, four assists, two points and no turnovers in 14 minutes.
Colorado 83, Washington St. 78
WASHINGTON ST. (8-5, 1-2 Pac-12)
Gueye 1-2 0-2 2, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Bamba 5-10 2-4 14, Flowers 2-10 2-2 7, Roberts 9-20 4-4 25, Abogidi 6-6 4-6 16, Rodman 2-3 1-1 6, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 78.
COLORADO (10-3, 2-1)
Battey 7-8 4-6 20, Walker 7-11 2-5 16, da Silva 3-6 2-2 10, Barthelemy 5-12 5-5 17, Parquet 2-6 2-2 6, Clifford 3-6 3-3 9, Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Lovering 1-2 1-4 3, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 19-27 83.
Halftime — Washington St. 38-37. 3-point goals — Washington St. 7-26 (Roberts 3-10, Bamba 2-4, Rodman 1-2, Flowers 1-9, Jakimovski 0-1), Colorado 6-15 (Battey 2-3, da Silva 2-3, Barthelemy 2-5, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled out — Jackson, Abogidi. Rebounds — Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 10), Colorado 28 (Walker 8). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Colorado 17 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Hammond 4). Total fouls — Washington St. 25, Colorado 18.
Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police and city officials are investigating an hourslong delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.
The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom next to her grandmother at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when someone fired several shots into their apartment.
Arianne is the grandniece of Floyd, a Black man who grew up in Houston and died in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a white police officer pressed his knee onto his neck during an arrest. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Floyd, whose death triggered protests around the country in 2020, was laid to rest in the Houston area.
LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, said when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Police didn’t arrive at the apartment until around 7 a.m., four hours after Arianna was shot.
“We didn’t wait … The baby had to get to the hospital. If we didn’t get her there when she did, she would have died. The doctor said that,” LaTonya Floyd told The Associated Press on Thursday.
LaTonya Floyd said she and her family are very upset with the delayed response to their 911 call.
Arianna’s family members say they’re not sure why their apartment was shot at several times.
Arianna remained hospitalized on Thursday. She was shot in her side and the bullet pierced her liver and lungs and broke three ribs. No arrests have been made.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and the Houston Emergency Center, which handles 911 calls for the city, have announced separate investigations into the delayed response.
“Collectively, we will determine whether changes in protocols and training will need to be made as to how calls are handled and coded for dispatch,” Finner said in a statement.
Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said he believes the call was miscoded not as a shooting but as a less urgent call.
Griffith said officers did respond quickly to the apartment complex where Arianna lives after they were notified by ShotSpotter, an algorithm-powered detection technology used by law enforcement to detect gunfire.
“They drove around the complex. Nobody flagged them down. They didn’t see any spent casings or anything like that. They cleared it,” Griffith said.
The notification by ShotSpotter, which came at 3 a.m., did not give a specific apartment that officers needed to go to but only that there had been gunfire near the complex.
Emergency Medical Service workers arrived at the scene within six to seven minutes after the shooting, but no one was there anymore, Griffith said.
Finner said officers who responded to the area around the apartment complex after the ShotSpotter notification didn’t know that Arianna had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle within three to four minutes after the shooting.
“’We continue to pray for her recovery,” Finner said.
The Houston Emergency Center says an initial review indicates Houston police were not notified about the shooting at the same time as medical personnel.
Griffith said Houston police were short-handed on New Year’s Eve as over 400 officers were out sick with COVID-19 and notifications by ShotSpotter were “dropping like crazy” and continued through 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
LaTonya Floyd said she is confident that whoever is responsible for shooting her grandniece will be arrested and that the investigation into the delayed response will result in improvements to how such calls are handled.
“We will get justice for our niece,” she said.
___
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70
