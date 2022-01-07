News
‘The 355’ just doesn’t add up as female spy action flick
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE 355”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters.
Grade: C-
Named after a Revolutionary War-era female secret agent, “The 355” teams Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz in a low-rent Jason Bourne and James Bond-like espionage action film directed by Simon Kinberg, whose last effort at the helm of a film was “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” After “Atomic Blonde,” “Red Sparrow,” “Kate” and “Gunpowder Milkshake,” you’d think audiences had their fill of this female-assassin sub-genre for the time being. Hatched by Chastain and Kinberg while they were making “Dark Phoenix,” “The 355” was co-written by Kinberg, TV veteran Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”) and Bek Smith (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”).
The film, which was delayed by the pandemic, begins by introducing us to its MacGuffin, a deadly computer drive that allows its owners to take over control of air traffic control systems, electrical grids and nuclear reactors, and to its Bond villain-like antagonist.
Chastain plays CIA “wild card” Mason “Mace” Brown, who, after an opening shootout during which the drive is stolen in Colombia, makes her entrance being told she is going undercover with partner Nick Fowler (Sebastian Stan). They will pretend to be on their honeymoon in Paris (they are very convincing), where they will try to retrieve the drive and where they will be part of a laughable foot chase scene. In case you wonder why the French hate Americans, watch Chastain push Parisians out of her way as she goes after a runner.
Also after the drive in Paris are Colombian agent Luis Rojas (Edgar Ramirez) and German operative Marie Schmidt (Kruger). Luis is reunited in his Paris hotel with fellow Colombian agent and psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), who has a beloved husband and two young sons back home. After losing the drive in Paris, Mace then travels to London to enlist the aid of former MI6 agent Khadijah (Nyong’o).
The action scenes in “The 355” are below par for films of this kind. The same is true for all the high-tech wizardry, which we have seen a million times before. I know this is all supposed to be about female empowerment, but how a scene in which Chastain and Kruger fire about 40 shots at a guy they chase and miss every time supports that I do not know. In a prolonged sequence, the four women dress up as if for a film premiere red carpet to attend an auction, where the drive (yes, that again) will be covertly sold to some dark web bidder. The women look spectacular in the auction sequence in their outfits and coifs, and they have no accompaniment except themselves.
Chastain, who also served as producer, gives the most effort in the film’s many fight scenes, although Kruger is no slouch in this department. Cruz fares the best among the lead actors as the homesick wife and mother who just wants to get this nonsense over with and go home (she may not be acting). Nyong’o reminds us that she has one of the most distinctive voices of her time, if only she had something worth saying here.
The action will further take the players to Shanghai, where they will encounter Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, showing off impressive martial arts fighting skills) and presumably try to secure Chinese distribution for “The 355.” With this cast, these locations and the amount of time and money spent, “The 355” should have been more than an overlong, uninspired, missed opportunity.
(“The 355” contains violence, profanity and suggestive material.)
Hot Property: Brookline home ready for another long run
Starting the new year with a real estate crush — a 1900 Greek Revival colonial in the heart of Coolidge Corner.
Boasting an impeccable renovation, 146 Naples Road in Brookline preserves the character and tradition of this grand home but freshens up the expansive interior with a clean, modern look and high-end finishes. It hits the still red-hot Boston-area real estate market at $3,799,000.
Among the many distinctive architectural elements, the full-facade front porch, stately columns, dreamy second-floor porch, and front door with ornate sidelights add a touch of history to the home, with even more details to uncover inside.
With more than 4,900 square feet, the home packs a lot into its footprint, including a sunny sitting room with brick ensconced fireplace, a formal dining room for gatherings big and small, and cheerful den with shuttered windows.
The kitchen — an oversized, professionally appointed affair — features a breakfast nook, island with bar seating, built-in window seating, and high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.
Up the wide staircase, two floors house a total of six bedrooms, four baths, and home office, including a hotel suite-like primary on the second floor with its own fireplace, chic seating area, and a set of French doors that open to the wide balcony overlooking the tree-lined street.
Fun can be found in the home’s lower level, where a huge recreation and media space can be found, as well as a custom wine cellar. For warmer months — or in January, you do you — the multi-level patio and level backyard provide privacy and tons of space to entertain and lounge outdoors.
To learn more about the home which includes a detached garage and additional off-street parking, contact Sean Preston or Arman Mavai at Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty.
Louis Prima Jr. carries on his father’s celebrated musical tradition
When your father was Las Vegas royalty and one of the hippest cats in history, you naturally grow up with music in your blood.
Born in 1965, Louis Prima Jr. is the son of Louis Prima and Gia Maione, his fifth wife and last singing partner. Today he’s carrying on the family tradition, bringing his nine-piece band to City Winery on Friday.
“When people ask about my childhood, I always tell them that it felt normal — being around music was normal, having my parents go to work at 5 p.m. was normal, traveling with them to shows and being in the lighting booth. Even as a kid, I knew they were making great fun and happy music. And I wound up taking the music I loved, my father’s music, and using that as a tool to get back into the music business. I try to do what he’d be doing if he was still around.”
He only got to know his father for a short time, as Prima Sr. went into a coma nine years after his son was born. His older sister Lena is also a vocalist who works separately; both live in their father’s birthplace of New Orleans.
“Music was always around, and he might have pushed us to go into it,” Louis Jr. said. “I remember him showing me how to play the trumpet, and insisting I take piano lessons. But on the other hand, he didn’t like the music business that much. I don’t try to do things my father did, but every once in awhile I’ll see a video of myself and catch the same move that my father made and I’ll say, ‘Well, there’s that.’ I did get to see the master do it.”
Still, Louis Jr. grew up loving different kinds of music. The first song he sang in public, at a karaoke bar during high school, was “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith. He fronted a rock band through the ’80s and even had an AC/DC tribute band for a while. Doing his father’s style was something he barely considered.
“There was no concerted effort not to do it. But as a young guy, I wanted to get into what was popular at that time.” Even David Lee Roth covering the Prima tunes “Just a Gigolo” and “I Ain’t Got Nobody” didn’t bring him around just yet.
“That was cool, but my brain didn’t start shifting gears until (neo-swing band) the Royal Crown Revue came out — I became friends with them and occasionally I’d get up and do some songs. And then I heard about Brian Setzer starting his big band, and doing (his father’s) ‘Jump, Jive & Wail.’ But I was just starting a family, so at that time I just wanted to stay home.”
One turning point came at the 2010 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, when he played a well-received set to celebrate his father’s centennial. Since then he’s gone full speed ahead: He’s revived the name of his father’s most celebrated band, the Witnesses; and his set now combines vintage Prima songs with his own originals, plus a few modern songs that his father just might have done — including Adam Ant’s “Goody Two Shoes” and even an AC/DC song or two.
“My father was always very rock & roll. And I feel the same way he did, which is that a good song is a good song. The band is modeled after my favorite incarnation of my dad’s band, which was the late ’60s when he had a Hammond B3 and guitar along with the horns. And I’ve always had an amazing female singer, because I still love a nice kitschy duet.”
And if he doesn’t always play his dad’s music, he does keep his dad’s attitude.
“I try to be the best I can, and that includes entertaining. I’ve always frowned on the kind of artists that go onstage and just stand there, expecting the crowd to be there for them. I’m there for the crowd.”
Dear Abby: Longtime friend brings others along on outings
Dear Abby: I have a friend, “Tara,” I have known for a long time. Early in our friendship when we made plans, she would bring her boyfriend along (without asking or telling me she was). When she began dating her now-husband, it continued. I did grow to like him and appreciated the chance to get to know him, but I thought it could have been handled better (a planned event where we all hung out occasionally, not her dragging him along to everything we had planned together).
She’s married now, and a mother, and now every time we hang out, she brings along her rambunctious 6-year-old. Tara’s mother is older and lives with her, and sometimes she comes along with them. I’m the boy’s godmother (we are close, he calls me Auntie and I love him dearly) but that doesn’t mean I don’t want some alone friend time with Tara.
The child is not well-behaved, so taking him out in public isn’t always pleasant or easy. I am a planner. I dislike getting railroaded with babysitting when I’m anticipating a fun girls’ day out. Tara usually waits until right before we’re getting together to say he’s coming, changes our plans or waits until she’s on the way and says, “I hope it’s OK ‘Bobby’ is coming with me.” I find it rude and disrespectful of me and our time together.
I hate to lose a longtime friend, but I never know what I’m getting with her and am now hesitant to make plans with her. What would you do in this situation?
— Simmering in South Carolina
Dear Simmering: I would tell my friend that once in a while I don’t mind an occasional change of plans, but when I have “a fun girls’ day out” planned with her, I don’t appreciate what she has been doing. Your feelings are valid.
Dear Abby: I have been invited to a wedding. I’m close with the bride and want to attend. However, more than 400 people have been invited, and I’m not comfortable attending an event this large where social distancing will be impossible. While I can try to keep my distance and, of course, wear a mask, the seating cannot be arranged so guests can socially distance.
I’m torn between protecting the health of others and myself, and preserving my friendship because she’s a bride in love and I’m worried about hurting her feelings. In our state, gatherings of 100 people are allowed if they are outside and people wear masks and socially distance. She thinks the coronavirus is a hoax and God will have it go away completely by her wedding. I need to RSVP. Please help.
— Uneasy in Oregon
Dear Uneasy: Tell your friend that you are sorry you will miss her wedding, but that you are not comfortable traveling at this time or being in large groups while the COVID-19 virus is still an issue and the omicron variant is more contagious than delta.
The COVID virus is not a “hoax,” and none of us has such a close relationship with the Almighty that He (or She) will make it disappear so a bride can have a large wedding. The bride-to-be is entitled to her opinion, and you are equally entitled to yours, so send your regrets and the reason for them, and do not allow yourself to be sucked into a debate about it.
P.S. A nice wedding gift might “soften” the blow of your absence.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
