The truth is hard to find in complex, crafty ‘Hero’
MOVIE REVIEW
“A HERO”
Rated PG-13. In Farsi with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square and on Amazon Prime on Jan. 21.
Grade: B+
Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, a two-time Academy Award winner, is a master of moral quicksand. As he has demonstrated in such films as “About Elly” (2009), “A Separation” (2011) and “The Past” (2013), the playwright and filmmaker deals in a netherworld of half-truths, semi-truths and outright lies, where reality, like truth, is a constantly morphing condition that leaves us feeling sick and queasy.
In “A Hero,” a title that invites irony, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a divorced businessman and father with a deer-in-the-headlights expression, is in prison for an unpaid debt. On leave, he discovers that his love interest Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldoust) has found a woman’s bag with 17 gold coins in it. Rahim plans to use the coins to pay down his debt and hopefully get released from prison. But he has second thoughts and decides to try to return the coins to their owner. He posts notices near the place where the bag was found. A woman replies, claiming the bag and its contents.
Although not 100% accurate, Rahim’s story touches the hearts of the prison executives. They notify newspaper and television contacts. Rahim’s generosity becomes well known in the news and on the streets and social media. But there is push back. What if he has made it all up? Why didn’t he make sure to get the phone number and address of the woman who claimed the bag belonged to her? Why is the man to whom Rahim owes the money now the villain of the story?
“A Hero” has elements of a Preston Sturges comedy. But there is nothing funny about it (and that is a problem for me with Farhadi’s work). When Rahim visits a former employer at an archeological site at the tomb of Xerxes at the opening of the film, the burden of Persian history appears to weigh upon him. Rahim says that he borrowed the money with a partner to start a business, but that the partner ran off with the money. But is that the complete truth? A charity gives Rahim a citation for his generosity and asks its members to raise money for Rahim to help pay off his debt. But when Rahim’s truthfulness is questioned and a video of him fighting with Bahram (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the angry and unforgiving man to whom the debt is owed, is shared, Rahim’s reputation is smeared, again.
Even Rahim’s family becomes involved. His sister agrees to pretend to be the woman to whom the gold was returned. His young son, who has trouble speaking and fears that his father will marry again, tries to make a video in defense of his father. Yes, oh, what tangled webs we weave. Farhadi’s work can be a difficult sit. While most art aspires to delight and instruct, Farhadi’s films err on the side of instruction and leave the delight to others. Still, “A Hero” tells a compelling moral tale.
(“A Hero” contains profanity and mature themes.)
Pozniak: Law enforcement needs an image makeover in 2022
Last year was a tumultuous one for the image and reputation of policing. A tidal wave of negative news about police misconduct and illegal behavior both locally and nationally overshadowed the important and often dangerous duties officers perform every day, which many of us take for granted.
This news coverage dramatically increased the negative opinion and perception citizens have of police officers. A Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 6 in 10 Americans reported that their confidence in police officers has been shaken. The same percent believe that police officers are not held accountable for their unlawful behavior.
I conducted a survey of college students in a crisis communications course I taught. These were not your typical students who belong to fraternities and sororities. My class was composed of students holding full- and part-time jobs, raising young children and those who served in military combat. The survey showed that 100% of the students believed that policing is a dangerous job and officers perform a vital service to society.
However, almost 70% believed that their local police officers are not friendly or approachable, and do not relate well to the community. A similar percent do not trust their local police department because of frequent media reports on officer misconduct and illegal behavior.
The Boston Herald and other respected print, broadcast and social media news organizations have been focused on an uptick in police misconduct. This paper and columnist Howie Carr have gone after the embarrassing scandals and multiple arrests of Massachusetts state troopers.
Legitimate and embarrassing news reports focused on officers being arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, domestic violence, sexual assault and rape, assault and battery, inappropriate use of force, sleeping in a patrol car while on duty, officers lying on the witness stand and possession of child pornography.
High-profile and live televised trials found juries convicting officers of murder and manslaughter. Demonstrations were held to condemn police brutality while chants of defund the police and police reform were heard coast to coast.
As someone who has spent decades dealing with image and reputation challenges and designing state and national communications campaigns to change public opinion and perception, let me professionally declare that it’s time for a police image makeover in 2022. And here’s how.
Massachusetts Police Chiefs, union representatives and leaders of professional law enforcement associations must stop complaining to each other about their poor image and take action by coming together for an image and reputation summit. A professional facilitator would lead the group into designing a six-month statewide rebranding campaign, using all types of media tools to communicate the positive contributions officers make in the communities they serve.
The goal of this campaign is to begin to regain the trust and appreciation of all Massachusetts residents toward law enforcement officers.
Rather than paying high-priced consultants to assist with campaign development, distinguished and accomplished public relations, advertising, marketing and branding experts now retired should be invited to volunteer their time to this initiative. Retired non-profit fundraisers should be asked to volunteer their expertise in identifying funding sources for the campaign.
A campaign with consistent and repetitive messaging, with campaign material sent to local departments that they can use to supplement the statewide messaging, is needed now as a way to counter the negative image of officers, which is likely to continue in 2022. Otherwise, the law enforcement profession will continue to experience poor officer morale, chiefs and command officers leaving the profession, greater challenges of filling vacant officer positions and decreasing enrollment at regional police training academies.
Good officers are being stereotyped by the bad, which is not fair to the hardworking men and women who wear the badge of a Massachusetts police officer. This is the year to turn this image problem around.
Billerica resident Rick Pozniak has spent 40 years as a public relations and communications executive. He now teaches communications courses at several colleges and at a county house of corrections.
Editorial: Move to keep Trump off ticket would backfire
No one can accuse the Democrats of considering the consequences of their actions.
Case in point: A handful of Democrats, constitutional scholars and pro-democracy advocates have been exploring how a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution might be used to render former President Trump ineligible from holding office again.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, launched calls for Congress to strip Trump of his ability to run for president again, according to the Hill, and while they have lessened, talks are still ongoing.
At issue is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, which says that officeholders who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” are disqualified from future office.
An analysis by The Hill found that around a dozen Democratic lawmakers have spoken either publicly or privately over the last year about how Section 3 of the 14th Amendment might apply to those who engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6.
Among those whose offices have spoken recently with Laurence Tribe, a constitutional expert at Harvard Law School, are Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee; Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).
“I continue to explore all legal paths to ensure that the people who tried to subvert our democracy are not in charge of it,” Wasserman Schultz told The Hill.
Most constitutional scholars who spoke to The Hill think the provision is not “self-executing.” In practical terms, that means applying Section 3 to Trump would require an additional step by lawmakers to make the 14th Amendment operative.
Democrats read polls indicating that approval for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is tanking, they must have also seen polls indicating that Americans are also unhappy with Congress.
So how did they miss the Washington Post/University of Maryland poll that found that 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.
A CBS News-YouGov poll from late December found 62% of Americans saying they expect the losing side in future presidential elections to react violently.
And an NPR/Ipsos poll finds that two-thirds of GOP respondents believe that “voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election.”
What do these Democratic lawmakers and scholars think the reaction will be to an attempt to make Trump ineligible for re-election?
If two-thirds of polled Republicans believe Democrats pulled a fast one in 2020, invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, especially with a leg-up from lawmakers, is hardly going to win over any hearts and minds.
It will, however, pour gasoline on a fire.
For Democrats, it must be infuriating that Trump still holds sway with voters — a Marquette Law School poll taken late last year found that 60% of Republicans wanted him to run. And with Biden’s approval approaching the Earth’s core, the midterms aren’t looking too bright for the party as a whole.
So a move to get Trump as far away from the 2024 ticket could be seen a party win. But for a badly polarized nation, such a move would make things much, much worse.
Let the Jan. 6 House panel do its job. Issue subpoenas, hear testimony, get the facts. Be transparent.
The country is watching.
Franks: Finding inspiration in lives of entertainment legends
To kick off the New Year I am not doing a political column this week. In fact, I am drawing upon the lives of two of the most apolitical people you could find, John Madden and Betty White.
They entertained, informed, challenged via a video game, and made us laugh — pick which attributes match. For me, both were uniquely inspirational as we begin a new year.
What was interesting and intriguing about John Madden was the fact that he had three highly successful careers. All were related to one theme — football, but all using different skills.
As a coach he was outstanding. He led his team, the Oakland Raiders, to a Super Bowl title and many outstanding years, racking up the best winning percentage of any football coach with at least 100 decisions.
Next, he turned to being an analyst for NFL games. Usually not a “big deal” role but he turned it into one. He became the true voice of the NFL. As a player, if you knew Madden was attending your game you understood that you had “arrived,” for the game would be broadcast to 75% of the nation. You also knew that if Madden liked you or praised you it would mean wonders for your career. He had no peer. He was the biggest NFL influencer ever.
Then he turned to business. Using his name, knowledge, voice, experience and analysis he helped produce a video game that has been the “gold standard” for kids and young adults for decades. Madden NFL games have earned a reported $7 billion over the years.
I played countless hours of Madden NFL in front of my son’s console through the years. It seemed like every Christmas a new edition was the right gift to give my son (and me). It was fun!
Just imagine being on the top of three mountains over a lifetime. Many cannot climb one. Truly amazing.
All this comes as no surprise to those who knew him, and I can’t claim to be among that group. But I have heard a lot about Madden via a special Fox Sports segment and from those who warmly shared their feelings about the man.
The story that stands out to me goes back to Madden’s coaching days. He went to the hospital after a game to visit an injured football player on the rival team. The player had been hit hard and injured by one of Madden’s toughest players and had to be carted off the field. What we did not realize at the time was that this young man would never walk again, much less play football again.
When Madden arrived at the hospital, no one was there with this young man as he was struggling with his painful injury. Madden repeatedly tried to get someone from the opposing team to return from the airport to stay on with the injured player. Finally, the team sent someone back to the hospital.
Stories like this make you understand why God blessed John Madden so much. He isn’t a role model since few of us can match his degree of success, but he is an inspiration on so many levels. As good or great as you may perceive yourself to be, you could always master other fields as well. Keep working hard and utilize all of the God-given talent you have. And remember that helping others along the way will bring help back to you. As my mother used to say, the more you give the more you get.
Betty White made sure we understood that age was just a number. She had a very productive life and died peacefully just days before her 100th birthday. White seemed to play the same lovable person in every one of her roles, giving us memorable one-liners along the way. She made us laugh.
What’s remarkable about both Madden and White is that they did not seek glory or were starving for admiration. Yet they received it. They were modest and humble.
And also apolitical. We never knew their party affiliation or who they voted for, and we all appreciated that fact. They simply brought us joy.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
