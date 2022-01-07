The truth is hard to find in complex, crafty ‘Hero’

MOVIE REVIEW

“A HERO”

Rated PG-13. In Farsi with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square and on Amazon Prime on Jan. 21.

Grade: B+

Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, a two-time Academy Award winner, is a master of moral quicksand. As he has demonstrated in such films as “About Elly” (2009), “A Separation” (2011) and “The Past” (2013), the playwright and filmmaker deals in a netherworld of half-truths, semi-truths and outright lies, where reality, like truth, is a constantly morphing condition that leaves us feeling sick and queasy.

In “A Hero,” a title that invites irony, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a divorced businessman and father with a deer-in-the-headlights expression, is in prison for an unpaid debt. On leave, he discovers that his love interest Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldoust) has found a woman’s bag with 17 gold coins in it. Rahim plans to use the coins to pay down his debt and hopefully get released from prison. But he has second thoughts and decides to try to return the coins to their owner. He posts notices near the place where the bag was found. A woman replies, claiming the bag and its contents.

Although not 100% accurate, Rahim’s story touches the hearts of the prison executives. They notify newspaper and television contacts. Rahim’s generosity becomes well known in the news and on the streets and social media. But there is push back. What if he has made it all up? Why didn’t he make sure to get the phone number and address of the woman who claimed the bag belonged to her? Why is the man to whom Rahim owes the money now the villain of the story?

“A Hero” has elements of a Preston Sturges comedy. But there is nothing funny about it (and that is a problem for me with Farhadi’s work). When Rahim visits a former employer at an archeological site at the tomb of Xerxes at the opening of the film, the burden of Persian history appears to weigh upon him. Rahim says that he borrowed the money with a partner to start a business, but that the partner ran off with the money. But is that the complete truth? A charity gives Rahim a citation for his generosity and asks its members to raise money for Rahim to help pay off his debt. But when Rahim’s truthfulness is questioned and a video of him fighting with Bahram (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the angry and unforgiving man to whom the debt is owed, is shared, Rahim’s reputation is smeared, again.

Even Rahim’s family becomes involved. His sister agrees to pretend to be the woman to whom the gold was returned. His young son, who has trouble speaking and fears that his father will marry again, tries to make a video in defense of his father. Yes, oh, what tangled webs we weave. Farhadi’s work can be a difficult sit. While most art aspires to delight and instruct, Farhadi’s films err on the side of instruction and leave the delight to others. Still, “A Hero” tells a compelling moral tale.

(“A Hero” contains profanity and mature themes.)