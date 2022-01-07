Three Revolution players called up to U.S. National Team

The first nor’easter of 2022 is set to wallop the Bay State during Friday morning’s rush hour, as officials urge people to stay off the roads while intense snowfall batters the region.

A widespread 6 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Boston and eastern Massachusetts, and up to 10 inches of snow could get dumped on pockets of the South Shore.

That jackpot zone south of Boston is where a heavier snow band could set up. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible.

“A lot of snow will be dumped in a short period of time, making the morning commute very hazardous,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “Hopefully people don’t go out in this.

“It’s going to be pretty nasty,” she added about the “quick-hitting” nor’easter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the eastern half of the state, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half.

The peak of the storm is expected to be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The snow should wrap up around lunchtime as the region cleans up throughout the afternoon and evening.

Many communities have declared snow emergencies and canceled school on Friday. Some cities and towns — including Medford — are dealing with staffing shortages because of employees out sick with COVID-19 amid the omicron surge.

“As staff works throughout the early morning and into the day prepping and removing snow from the roadways, please be patient as many departments, including the Department of Public Works, are experiencing staffing issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” the city of Medford said in a statement. “The City is working diligently to ensure that this storm is dealt with swiftly and efficiently.”

MassDOT has about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations, which includes more than 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows and 460 front-end loaders.

MassDOT expects to deploy about 2,500 pieces of equipment for this storm.

“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible tomorrow,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement Thursday. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads.”

Baker has directed all nonemergency state employees in the Executive Branch to not report to their workplaces on Friday because of the storm.