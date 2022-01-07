Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 3 High Potential Metaverse Currencies Below $1 of 2022

Published

25 seconds ago

on

5 Altcoins All Set to Climb up – EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM
  • Efinity is now a Polkadot parachain slot auction winner.
  • CEEK VR is attempting to hold onto its gains from November and December.

Despite the downward trend in the crypto world, several Metaverse currencies have performed well in terms of value and promise constant gains. Let’s take a look at 3 high potential currencies for 2022 that have a price below $1.

Efinity Token (EFI)

Efinity Token is now a Polkadot parachain slot auction winner. Donors and investors may stake DOT to vote on the auction winner. Over 20,000 people gave 7.7 million DOT. It won the 6th Polkadot parachain auction.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Efinity Token price is USD 0.788092, with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 7,847,423. 

Chromia (CHR)

Chromaway AB, a corporation based in Sweden, developed the open-source public blockchain known as Chromia. In May 2019, the CHR token debuted. The Chromia blockchain is built on an earlier technology called ‘Postchain,’ which was created for business clients by Chromaway AB.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Chromia price is USD 0.714375 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 109,635,906. 

CEEK VR (CEEK)

To start the new year, CEEK VR is attempting to hold onto its gains from November and December. Its worth has risen as new applications and Facebook rebrand as Meta Platforms arise. In 2022, cryptocurrency and technology investors are expected to pay close attention to the metaverse.

According to CoinMarketCap, today’s CEEK VR price is USD 0.581757 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 17,476,325. 

Bitcoin

SHARPEI Enters The Meme Token Craze

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there are of course all kinds of options to choose from. However, many would still prefer to invest in ‘meme’ tokens, mainly due to the hype surrounding them as well as the seemingly astronomical gains that these coins have managed to experience in the past. One thus needn’t look far for examples of this either, as top meme cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Safemoon (SAFEMOON), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Floki (FLOKI) and many more continue to dominate in a market that is often volatile and unpredictable.

Shar Pei (SHARPEI) is hence another meme token that aims to become leaps and bounds above its competition. In an ocean of meme tokens though, this is easier said than done so it is imperative to understand what SHARPEI offers and how it tries to be different from the rest.

Defining SHARPEI

100,000,000,000 is the total supply when it comes to SHARPEI, and half of this quantity has been set aside for subsequent years. This might be confusing for some, but 50,000,000,000 of the overall supply being entirely locked in for 5 years looks to be a reasonable notion from which investors can potentially earn sizable profits. The coins had also been introduced not too long ago, and the project is now trending on key platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Furthermore, many tokens, coins and cryptocurrencies typically include liquidity, and so 50,000,000,000 are allotted for the following 12 months and all tokens shall additionally remain in circulation. Moreover, by holding SHARPEI through their wallets, users can store massive amounts which can even go up to trillions of dollars. Finally, SHARPEI also recorded a 20,000% increase ever since it had been launched not too long ago and it has over 5,000 holders in addition to a market valuation of $8,000,000.

Is investing in meme tokens viable for the future?

There are many experts in this sector who have conflicting ideas about the future of meme tokens and cryptocurrencies. Some say that meme coins are only as relevant as their supporters make them, but this could also be said of any cryptocurrency in general. Having said that though, major proponents of the crypto industry like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have previously expressed their support for meme tokens, so the interest is still very much there.

In the end, investing in cryptocurrencies will always carry a certain degree of risk and so doing your own research is always advisable. As far as SHARPEI goes however, this could be a profitable addition to one’s portfolio indeed. The project’s official website, Telegram and Twitter can be accessed for more information and regular updates.

Bitcoin

SEC Files Complaint Against Conspirator Behind $33M Unregistered Crowd Machine ICO

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • A South African mining business received $5.8 million.
  • The SEC’s argument hinges on the fact that he has no funds.

According to the SEC, Australian Craig Derel Sproule sold “digital asset securities” via his company’s 2018 Initial Coin Offering in a manner that was “fraudulent and unregistered.” After conducting an ICO for Crowd Machine (CMCT) between January and April of last year, Sproule’s Metavine, Inc. firm issued unregistered securities, never made the project operational, and “materially misrepresented how it intended to use ICO proceeds.”

With a total of at least $33 million raised, the SEC believes adequate cash is no longer available for Sproule’s ongoing activities. The SEC’s argument hinges on the fact that he has no funds. As the SEC revealed in a press release dated January 6th, Sproule had consented to restrictions prohibiting him, Crowd Machine, and Metavine from conducting any further securities offerings.

Fine and Ban Imposed

Sproule has been fined $195,047 and banned from serving as an officer of a public business. A South African mining business received $5.8 million from the initial coin offering (ICO) as a loan or equity in exchange for Sproule’s representations that the money would be utilized to construct a decentralized peer-to-peer network. So far, Sproule has not received any of the lost funds and has suffered no financial loss due to the transaction.

Additionally, the lawsuit outlines how CMCT coins were planned to be used in the Crowd Computer ecosystem to pay device owners for their computer power usage and compensate software developers for their work. On the other hand, the tokens were never used in the ecosystem.

Bitcoin

ClearDAO DeFi Derivatives Factory Lists On KuCoin

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Singapore, Singapore, 7th January, 2022, Chainwire

ClearDAO announced its project token CLH will list on KuCoin on Jan 7th 13:00 UTC. The CLH/USDT trading pair will become available to users of the exchange. ClearDAO is the first KuCoin Spotlight project of 2022. 

ClearDAO has raised 3 million dollars in seed and private sales. Strategic investors include Huobi Ventures, LD Capital, KuCoin Labs, WOO Ventures, Gate.io, Redline DAO, VRM, StillWater Research and others. 

ClearDAO is building a decentralized crypto derivatives factory to provide developers with SDK and tools to accelerate the development of crypto derivatives and marketplaces. To date, the project has completed the template development of options, notes, perpetual futures, and CDS. The project has a multi-blockchain strategy and already supports Ethereum, BSC, Solana and Arbitrum.  

Compared to traditional finance, the derivatives sector in the crypto industry is in its infancy. The 3 major pain points are:

  1. Lack of derivative variety.
  2. Absence of risk management.
  3. No derivatives for new asset classes such as NFTs. 

As DeFi matures and institutions embrace crypto, ClearDAO believes the market share of derivatives will increase for the foreseeable future. By enabling developers to create bespoke derivatives and lowering the barrier of entry, ClearDAO is accelerating the growth of the derivatives sector. 

User experience is a core focus at ClearDAO. The project has launched a proof-of-concept barrier trading marketplace on several testnets a month ago. Since then, over 3000 participants have tried the marketplace and provided user feedbacks. ClearDAO aims to provide a clean and simple user interface so users can intuitively complete the trades they wish to execute.  

According to project roadmap, ClearDAO will launch the Clear SDK v1.0 in Q1 of 2022. In the same quarter, the project will kick off developer program to provide promising dev teams with technical support, funding and marketing resources. The ClearDAO ecosystem will consist of multiple derivatives exchanges run by multiple teams, offering users with very different types of derivative products. 

CLH/USDT trading pair is now live on KuCoin and Gate.io.

About ClearDAO 

ClearDAO is tackling the DeFi derivatives space by building the infrastructure for customizable derivatives. The Clear SDK provides templates and tools that enable developers and traders to easily create options, notes, futures, and swaps and launch marketplaces to facilitate the trading of these products. We are building a multi-chain ecosystem where member exchanges offer unique derivative products, all powered by ClearDAO.

– Website: https://cleardao.com/

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/clear_dao

– Telegram: https://t.me/cleardao

– Medium: https://medium.com/@clear_dao

Contacts

PR

