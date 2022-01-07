Transfer portal, NIL legislation creating “chaos” in college football, CU Buffs AD Rick George says

Suggest a Correction
BOULDER — Talking heads have likened the NCAA’s 1-2 punch of the transfer portal and student-athletes’ sudden ability to profit off their respective Name Image and Likeness (NIL) to college sports entering the Wild, Wild West.
CU athletic director Rick George on Thursday offered up another, more pointed term for it: Chaos.
“I would say it’s more, ‘chaos.’ (That) would be the word that I would use,” George said during a media luncheon Thursday at the Buffs’ Champions Center.
“Because, you know, there’s certain states that have (NIL) laws, and then those schools in those states have to abide by those laws. And then there’s states that don’t have laws that are just doing what they want to do.”
For the Buffs’ football program, that chaos has been hitting awfully close to home. Since Sept. 27, at least 15 CU football players have entered the transfer portal, according to the database published by 247Sports.com.
According to the site, just three Buffs players entered the portal between Sept. 27, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.
Most concerning for CU fans in recent weeks have been the departures of three starters, all since mid-December: cornerback Christian Gonzalez; safety Mark Perry; and wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, who announced on New Year’s Day that he would be leaving the Buffs.
“I think (transfers are) a concern of every Division I, FBS-playing football school right now,” George said of the CU exodus. “You look at Oklahoma, they lost two really significant players from that program. And there’s other schools around the country that are the same as we are. There’s a number of them.
“We’re seeing a lot of big names from a lot of different programs around the country in there. I think these are two areas (NIL and the portal) that we need more governance on — either at the NCAA level or the conference level.”
George was part of the NCAA’s Federal and State Legislation Working Group tasked with establishing uniform NIL guidelines. But the Buffs administrator said those were shelved after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 this past June on the NCAA vs. Alston case that member institutions had violated antitrust law by collectively disallowing schools from providing athletes with unlimited, in-kind educational benefits.
“That’s the time that they decided that if you had a state law, you abide by your state law,” George recalled. “If you don’t, then you create your own program the way you see fit …
“And so in my opinion, we could have done a lot more as a body, as (the) NCAA, and we didn’t … We didn’t put anything in place. (A reporter) had mentioned the Wild, Wild West, I consider it chaos. Because it’s really changing our industry in a way that I don’t think is good.
“I would say this: I don’t think the NCAA is performing (its) role. And to allow the (NIL) to get out of hand like it’s gotten, is not acceptable. And we, as an industry, have to embrace getting this back together, so we have some guidelines that are consistent across our industry.”
When asked if CU would consider hiring football staffers strictly to monitor the portal, George deferred to Dorrell, who then deferred the matter back to George. But the coach said he’d be more than willing to invest in that capacity.
“I don’t make the money decisions,” Dorrell said with a laugh. “But you know, it makes sense to have kind of a portal analyst to kind keep (an eye on) the landscape of understanding at that level. I think there’s got to be some dedication to that to really be effective in that marketplace.”
George said that the combo of NIL and the portal have effectively put FBS football programs into a bidding war for talent, not unlike professional free agency, and that “this isn’t what the rule intended when we did the NIL.
“I think there are some things out there that I’m disappointed in, that some schools are doing, because I think some of it falls under (student-athlete) inducement … it’s actually like free agency without rules. (What) I mean, is, that there are no rules right now. And that’s the problem, and we’ve got to fix it.”
Following a disjointed and difficult 17 days off, the Colorado women’s basketball team is eager to get back on the court.
Given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, there was no guarantee Thursday that the Buffaloes’ matchup with Southern California on Friday would happen.
Buffs head coach JR Payne is hopeful, however, that both teams will be ready to go at 7 p.m. Friday at the CU Events Center.
“If we just put on a uniform and get out there, that’ll be cause for celebration,” said Payne, whose team hasn’t played since Dec. 20.
CU (11-0) was already going to have a long break for the holidays, but COVID-19 issues within the program caused them to postpone a trip to Oregon last week. USC (7-3) has had an even longer break, as the Trojans haven’t played since Dec. 18.
For the Buffs, last week’s disruptions included not only the COVID-19 issues but the Boulder County fires that have displaced hundreds of families. Payne’s home was spared, but her family was one of many who had to evacuate the area for a couple of days and return to a home without heat or drinkable water.
Payne and Buffs were more fortunate than many who lost their homes, but will still welcome a much-needed return to the court.
“We are thrilled,” Payne said. “We are very excited to get a chance to just have some normalcy after this past week or so with not just the COVID disruption, but also with the fires and evacuating and being separated. All of that has just created a lot of disruption in what for most of us is a very normal routine. So, we’re very, very excited and feel good and ready to go.”
As the Buffs return to the court, they will have the community on their minds. Friday’s game will continue a weekend-long effort by CU athletics to help those who have been impacted by the Marshall Fire. Between Thursday and Sunday, the men’s and women’s teams are slated to play a total of four games and at each one, CU will collect gift card donations from fans to be provided to those in need.
In terms of basketball, CU will finally get a chance to play its Pac-12 opener and Payne can’t wait.
One of just three undefeated teams in the country, CU is used to putting together impressive non-conference records, only to struggle against the elite teams in the Pac-12. This might be the best team of Payne’s six-year tenure, though, and she feels more prepared to take on the Pac-12 gauntlet than she has in any other season.
“We’re very ready,” she said. “That’s more based on who we are and what we have back and the strength of our leadership, the strength of our depth, and all those types of things. We feel more ready than we ever have been.”
After the Buffs defeated San Francisco 80-56 on Dec. 20, senior Mya Hollingshed said this is a different CU team than in the past.
“I think just because of the culture that we created,” she said. “Everyone coming in willing to work. Not saying that past players haven’t had that, but it’s just a different feel. When you come in the energy is just different. It just feels like everybody’s dialed in, locked in. We all have the same goal and I think we’re all buying into that.”
That goal includes playing well in the Pac-12 and getting in position for the NCAA Tournament. That all starts Friday against a veteran USC team.
“They’re one of the most athletic teams in the league,” Payne said. “One of the better rebounding teams in the league. They have some kids that can really score the ball. They’re very aggressive defensively. Every game is tough in the Pac-12, but these guys have responded well to their coaches and are playing well.”
So are the Buffs, and after 17 days off, Payne is ready to see them in action once again.
“I think they’ve handled (the layoff) very well,” Payne said. “We certainly are a resilient group who has learned to just take things as they come and make the best of every situation.
“It won’t be beautiful basketball Friday night at least for the first few minutes, but I definitely think that we’re going to be just fine.”
CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. Southern California Trojans
TIPOFF: Friday, 7 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder
BROADCAST: TV – Pac-12 Network. Radio – 630 AM
RECORDS: Colorado 11-0 (0-0 Pac-12); USC 7-3 (0-0 Pac-12)
COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (83-75; 184-188 career). USC – Lindsay Gottlieb, 1st season (7-3; 242-131 career)
KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (5.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg; 1.2 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (12.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (6.8 ppg; 2.8 rpg; 3.7 apg, 1.9 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (3.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg). USC – F Jordyn Jenkins, 6-2, So. (11.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg); G/F Rayah Marshall, 6-4, Fr. (10.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg); F Alissa Pili, 6-0, Jr. (9.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); G Tera Reed, 6-0, Sr. (7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg); F Jordan Sanders, 5-11, Sr. (13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.2 spg).
NOTES: This is the Pac-12 opener for both teams. … The Buffs are off to an 11-0 start for the sixth time in program history. They’ve had four previous 12-0 starts, most recently in 2019-20. … CU will have had 17 off days between games. That is the longest in-season layoff for a CU team since a 20-day layoff in December of 1979. … USC leads the all-time series, 15-9. The teams split the series last season, with the home team winning each game. … Since joining the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season, CU is 2-8 in conference openers. Both wins came at Utah (Dec. 31, 2011, and Dec. 29, 2019). … Gottlieb spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Prior to that, she was the head coach at California for eight seasons. She led the Golden Bears to a 179-89 record and seven trips to the NCAA Tournament.
