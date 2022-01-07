Connect with us

Celebrities

Tristan Thompson working on his 2nd child with Khloe Kardashian

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Tristan Thompson working on his 2nd child with Khloe Kardashian
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Tristan Thompson hopes to impregnate his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, if she takes him back. The couple share 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

MTO News spoke with a source close to the Kardashian Kamp who insist Tristan is begging Khloe to forgive him after he dropped a baby in another woman.

Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompsons Paternity Suit

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to MTO:

“Our snitch tells us that Tristan is even promising to get Khloe pregnant again, if she takes him back.

“Tristan told Khloe that if she takes him back they can have more babies and build on their family. He was reluctant to have any more kids with Khloe before this [cheating incident] happened.”

1640977150 726 Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year

BACKGRID

They will have to hurry because Khloe’s eggs are past the 35-year expiration date.

It isn’t clear if Khloe, 37, is speaking to Tristan after a DNA test confirmed he fathered a baby boy with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Last week Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about surviving difficult times.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that and keep it moving [sic].”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: celebrity baby, cheating men, Khloe Kardashian, Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Bow Wow’s Daughter, 10, Jokes ‘My Dad’s Gonna Kill Me’ As She Reenacts 1 Of His Movie Roles

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Bow Wow’s Daughter, 10, Jokes ‘My Dad’s Gonna Kill Me’ As She Reenacts 1 Of His Movie Roles
google news

Shai Moss, the pre-teen daughter of Bow Wow and Joie Chavis, lip-synced to one of her father’s scenes from “Madea’s Big Happy Family.’ Even though Shai ‘nailed it,’ her mom threatened to take her account away!

At least Shai Moss knew she was playing with fire. “My dad’s gonna kill me,” the 10-year-old captioned the video she posted to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 6). In the clip, Shai recreated a scene from 2011’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, the Tyler Perry movie that featured Shai’s father, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. The scene featured Bow Wow’s Byron arguing with Teyana Taylor’s Sabrina, and Shai really got into it. She might have gotten too much into it because her parents chimed in the comments section. “OMG! Noooooooooo,” wrote Bow Wow, 34, while Shai’s mother, Joie Chavis, said, “I’m taking the account back.”

Other people praised Shai’s performance. “You nailed it,” wrote Teresa Caldwell, aka Bow Wow’s mother and Shai’s grandmother. Shanelle Gray said, “My star, your(sic) unreal babe!!!” Jermaine Dupri echoed Bow Wow by writing, “OMG!!!!” and another fan said, “I LOVE THIS GIRL. I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE HER ON THE BIG SCREEN!!!!” That may be sooner than we think because Bow Wow tagged Tyler Perry in one comment. While there hasn’t been a Madea movie since 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral, maybe Tyler could cast Shai on the next season of Assisted Living?

Shai also recently impersonated her mother in a recent TikTok. “Shai said this is how I am. Lies,” Joie captioned the video she posted on Dec. 10, which shows Shai freaking out after seeing clothes in the hallway before laying down some strict discipline. “If I have to tell you one more time? GET OFF MY PHONE AND GO DO YOUR HOMEWORK.” Shai also poked fun at her mother seemingly being the drama, which Joie denied. “Not y’all messaging me saying this is 100% accurate. She being dramatic!”

Bow Wow and Shai Moss (RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock)

Despite the recreation, things are rather good between Shai and her family. Days before imitating her mother, Shai teamed with Joie for a TikTok dance. The two grooved along to a family-friendly version of T-Pain’s “Booty,” and both mother and daughter nailed all the beats. She can dance and “act”? Shai is already on her way to being a superstar.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Moderna CEO warns 5th COVID booster upcoming; CDC changes definition of ‘fully vaccinated’

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

FDA Approves First Injectable HIV Prevention Drug
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Luis Alvarez / DigitalVision

Moderna CEO warns Americans may need a 5th mRNA booster shot in the fall since previous boosters lose effectiveness.

Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, spoke on Thursday at a Goldman Sachs conference of healthcare professionals, DailyMail.com reported.

Bancel said a 5th mRNA booster is necessary in the fall because 3rd and 4th booster shots administered this fall was “not going to hold great”.

“I still believe we’re going to need boosters in the fall of ’22 and forward,” Bancel said.

He said a vaccine in development to combat the mild Omicron variant will not be ready in the next few months.

Bancel added the elderly and those with underlying health conditions might need annual booster shots for the rest of their lives.

“We have been saying that we believe first this virus is not going away,” Bancel said.

“We’re going to have to live with it.”

In related news, the CDC changed the definition of “fully vaccinated” to “up to date”.

“We are now recommending that individuals stay up to date with additional doses that they are eligible for,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday.

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, Covid booster shot, COVID-19, Moderna, mRNA vaccines, Rochelle Walensky

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

RHOM: Alexia Echevarria’s Son Peter Rosello Arrested For DV

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria's Son Peter Rosello Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend, Details of Arrest Revealed
google news

Alexia Echevarria’s oldest son, Peter Rosello, was arrested early on Thursday morning.

As he continues to be seen feuding with Alexia’s now-husband, Todd Nepola, on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Peter, 29, whose father is Alexia’s ex-husband, drug kingpin Pedro “Peggy” Rosello, has found himself in trouble with the law once again after allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend after a night out.

In a statement to Page Six on January 6, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed that Peter and the unnamed woman, who have been dating for about three months, began arguing at their Miami apartment after the woman told Peter she wanted to stay at her mother’s place.

As the police report explained, Peter became “upset” about the idea and reportedly placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backward. In turn, the woman batted his hand away.

“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report stated. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”

Although she tried to run out of the front door, Peter allegedly “grabbed the victim by her arm and pulled her back inside of the apartment,” police explained.

The woman then tried to flee for a second time. And after starting to yell, she captured the attention of a neighbor, who said they saw Peter “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”

As Peter attempted to keep her inside, the neighbor brought the “distressed” woman to their home and called the police.

While she did have visible redness on her face and neck, as well as pain in her crotch, she was treated at the scene.

RHOM Peter Rosello Mug Shut After Domestic Violence Arrest

Credit: Miami Dade County Police

Meanwhile, Peter was taken into custody by police and booked at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, where he was charged with a battery misdemeanor and given a bond of $1,500.

At the time of the Page Six publication, he had not yet been released from jail.

As RHOM fans may know, Peter was arrested for attacking a homeless man in 2012 and for marijuana possession in 2013.

Alexia and Pedro also share a younger son, Frankie Rosello.

The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending