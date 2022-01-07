Tristan Thompson working on his 2nd child with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson hopes to impregnate his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, if she takes him back. The couple share 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

MTO News spoke with a source close to the Kardashian Kamp who insist Tristan is begging Khloe to forgive him after he dropped a baby in another woman.

According to MTO:

“Our snitch tells us that Tristan is even promising to get Khloe pregnant again, if she takes him back. “Tristan told Khloe that if she takes him back they can have more babies and build on their family. He was reluctant to have any more kids with Khloe before this [cheating incident] happened.”

They will have to hurry because Khloe’s eggs are past the 35-year expiration date.

It isn’t clear if Khloe, 37, is speaking to Tristan after a DNA test confirmed he fathered a baby boy with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Last week Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about surviving difficult times.