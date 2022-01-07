Connect with us

News

Union calls for a strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Union calls for a strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The union representing King Soopers workers in Colorado is calling for a strike that could start as early as Sunday, a day after its contracts end with stores in the Denver area and Colorado Springs.

Earlier this week, union members at nearly 90 stores voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike based on unfair labor practices. Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, said after 17 hours of bargaining Wednesday, King Soopers stuck to a proposal she called “riddled with concessions” that King Soopers wants from workers and failed to address the union’s comprehensive proposal.

Union negotiators rejected the proposal.

“We’ve made the decision to call for the strike,” Cordova said. “Which day we pull the picket lines is going to be a decision that our team will be making soon.”

King Soopers, the largest grocery chain in Colorado and the U.S., said in a statement that it made its best offer, which includes $148 million for wages and signing bonuses over the next three years. The company, which also owns City Market stores in the state, added that it proposed additional money for health care benefits with zero impact to employees’ health care premiums based on current projections.

“At King Soopers, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing market competitive wages and benefits that we know are so important to our associates and their families,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market.

However, Cordova said the union believes the $148 million would apply to managers and others not in the union and wouldn’t amount to much. She said the money is insufficient, especially at a time when Kroger, King Sooper’s parent company, has posted record profits.

King Soopers is offering temporary replacement workers $18 an hour, which is higher pay than many of its employees get, Cordova said.

The store has posted signs advertising for replacement workers in case of a strike.

U.S. grocery sales jumped by 11% in 2020, more than triple the growth of the previous two years, the U.S. Census Bureau said. The industry profited as restaurants closed during the coronavirus pandemic and people ate more meals at home.

Financial filings showed Kroger’s operating profit was $4 billion in 2020, up from $3 billion in 2019. Kroger said Dec. 30 that it authorized a $1 billion buyback of stock.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Chiefs and predictions

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

NFL flexes Broncos’ Week 18 game against Chiefs to Saturday
google news

Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9)

When: 2:30 p.m. MT, Saturday.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

Radio/TV: 850 AM, 94.1 FM/KCNC-4

Weather: Partly cloudy with slight winds and a high of 47 degrees.

Broncos-Chiefs series: Broncos are 54-68 in 122 regular-season games dating back to 1960; the Chiefs won 22-9 in the last meeting, on Dec. 5, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Key matchup

Chiefs’ weapons vs. Broncos secondary

The last time the Broncos played Kansas City, the Denver defense did as well as one could reasonably ask in containing the All-Pro tandem of wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

In the Chiefs’ Week 13 win, Hill was held to two catches for 22 yards on five targets, while Kelce had three for 27 yards on eight. Those lines are among the worst the duo have put up in a single game all year.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell hopes his unit can replicate its performance from earlier this season at Arrowhead Stadium .

“We had a good plan, and guys took to it (in Week 13),” Donatell said. “You can never rest on (K.C.’s offensive weapons). They’re so tough, they have so many threats, they’re so well-coached. We’re looking to put a similar performance out there (Saturday).”

Coach Vic Fangio called containing Hill a “major chore.” In Week 13, the Broncos used a combination of zone coverage and man-to-man (usually Bryce Callahan in the slot and Ronald Darby on the edges) to cover Hill.

“We give him some attention, but we can’t give him attention every play,” Fangio said. “The guys who covered him (in man-to-man) and in zones did a good job…  Hill is a guy where you need to know where he’s at at all times.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos used a combination of inside linebackers and safeties in coverage on Kelce, in addition to some zone. Denver’s secondary will be thinned with Kareem Jackson on injured reserve and Pat Surtain II doubtful with a calf injury.

Who has the edge?

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater’s season is over (concussion), so Drew Lock gets start No. 3 and the chance to play spoiler against Kansas City. Lock is mending from a right shoulder injury; Brett Rypien’s the backup. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 against the Broncos. Edge: Chiefs

Running back

The Broncos’ rushing game has fizzled out lately, with a meager 18 yards rushing two weeks ago and then 83 last week. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon have to get going. K.C.’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced this week. Edge: Even

Receiver/tight end

Tim Patrick/Jerry Jeudy return after missing last week with COVID, while Courtland Sutton hasn’t had a statement game since Week 5. Noah Fant/Albert Okwuegbunam can help. The Chiefs are loaded with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the underrated Mecole Hardman. Edge: Chiefs

Offensive line

The Broncos are sans left guard Dalton Risner (elbow), meaning another chance for Netane Muti to fill in. The front needs to generate more push in the run. The Chiefs have depth issues at tackle, but Orlando Brown is probable to return from a calf injury. Edge: Even

Defensive line

Mike Purcell returns from the COVID list while Dre’Mont Jones (team-best 5 1/2 sacks) looks to close out a strong year opposite Shelby Harris. The Chiefs’ tandem of Chris Jones (team-leading nine sacks) and Frank Clark is peaking at the right time for K.C. Edge: Chiefs

Linebacker/Edge rusher

Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly are back off the COVID list, giving some needed pass-rushing support alongside Malik Reed. Linebacker Nick Bolton leads Kansas City in tackles, while veteran Anthony Hitchens is also key. Edge: Even

Secondary

Cornerback Pat Surtain II is dealing with a calf injury and is doubtful, while safety Kareem Jackson’s season is over with a shoulder/back injury. Ronald Darby is also dinged up (shoulder). Tyrann Mathieu (three INTs this year) remains K.C.’s best ballhawk. Edge: Chiefs

Special teams

Kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin went on the COVID list Monday, but are expected back in time for Saturday. If not, the already-weak Broncos special teams are in serious trouble. Harrison Butker continues to be a reliable kicker for K.C. Edge: Chiefs

Tale of the tape

Category Broncos Chiefs
Total offense 328.4 (19th) 397.3 (3rd)
Rush offense 114.6 (14th) 113.8 (16th)
Pass offense 213.8 (19th) 283.5 (2nd)
Points per game 19.4 (23rd) 28.3 (2nd)
Total defense 321.9 (9th) 393.3 (26th)
Run defense 109.8 (15th) 113 (17th)
Pass defense 212.3 (6th) 256.6 (28th)
Points allowed 18.4 (3rd) 21.3 (13th)

* Through Week 17

By the numbers

12 — Number of times in a row the Chiefs have beat the Broncos, the longest losing streak to Kansas City in team history (Denver lost 11 straight from 1964-69).

178 — Yards from scrimmage Javonte Williams tallied in his first career start in Week 13 against the Chiefs, the most by a rookie running back this season.

51.8% — The third-down conversion percentage for the Chiefs’ offense, ranking first. Pat Shurmur & Co., by contrast, rank 23rd at 37.3%.

0 — Number of touchdowns for wideout Jerry Jeudy this season.

1,091 — Receiving yards for Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. No other tight end in NFL history has five such seasons.

Betting/fantasy

Line: Broncos +10

The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals and can stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed — and home field advantage throughout the playoffs — with a win over Denver. Andy Reid’s going to be coaching with some fire in his belly, and K.C. will easily cover.

Prop bet: 44-point over/under

Bet the over. After the Broncos D had a respectable showing in the Week 13 loss in Kansas City, don’t count on Vic Fangio containing Patrick Mahomes & Co. twice in a row. Kansas City’s scored at least 31 points in each of the four games since the teams last met.

Fantasy play: TE Travis Kelce

Kelce was limited in the teams’ first meeting this year, but Kansas City’s offense has heated up significantly since then. With Kareem Jackson out, look for Kelce to leverage the youth of Caden Sterns on the back end of the secondary. No. 87 will have a big day.

Post predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist: Chiefs 30, Broncos 14

I suspect that packing for Cancun is higher on the list of priorities for your lads in orange and blue than beating the Chiefs.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Colorado Rapids bring in Brazilian Max Alves da Silva from Flamengo for reported $1 million
google news

The Colorado Rapids’ South American scouting department has found its man.

On Thursday, the Colorado Rapids announced the signing of 20-year-old attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva (aka “Max”) from Brazilian giant, Flamengo. He will join the Rapids on a U22 Initiative deal for four seasons with a club option for a fifth.

The deal, first reported by Cahe Mota of Globo Esporte, and the fee is reported to be around $1 million. The Rapids paid $750,000 up front to Flamengo, and if certain incentives are met, an additional $250,000 will be paid to the club at the end of the season. If he is sold on to another club during his time with the Rapids, Flamengo will receive 20% of the sell-on fee.

Max becomes the second U22 Initiative player to sign with Colorado. Lucas Esteves was loaned to the Rapids from fellow Brazilian club Palmerias, and his loan deal runs through June of this season with an option to buy.

Alves da Silva appeared in 10 games for Flamengo and made six Serie A starts before being loaned for the remainder of the season to fellow top flight side Cuiabá. There, he made 15 appearances and scored once for the club that had recently been promoted and finished in 15th. He also made four cup competition appearances for Flamengo — two in the Copa do Brazil and two more in the Campeonato Caricoa, the state championship for Rio de Janeiro.

While the fee appears relatively expensive, a source in Brazil considers it to be the going rate for a highly-rated prospect. Max could serve as an additional reinforcement for the Rapids, or a replacement for fellow attacking midfielder Cole Bassett if the Colorado native is sold in the current transfer window.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Jefferson County man convicted in 2019 murder of father
google news

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is found guilty for the murder of his father Eric Smoot, a retired Hillsboro firefighter.

A jury found Nicholas Smoot guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office says sentencing will be at a later date.

Smoot was with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District for 33 years. He retired in 2014 as a captain.

Jefferson County authorities said Smoot was beaten to death by his 27-year-old son. Investigators said Nicholas Smoot was attacking his 26-year-old girlfriend when Eric intervened. Nicholas then turned on his father, striking him several times with a golf club.

The attack happened inside a home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane in December of 2019 where Eric and Nicholas lived, with Nicholas’ girlfriend.

Then fire chief said Eric Smoot would be remembered “as a hero to the community.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.