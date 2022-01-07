News
US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade
Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.
One, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots because of a longstanding fear of vaccines. An Idaho man and a Texas boy did not get shots because of a belief that no bat bite or scratch broke their skin.
In all three cases, people “either trivialized the exposure (to bats) or they didn’t recognize the severity of rabies,” said Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who co-authored the report.
Two other deaths occurred earlier in 2021. One was a Minnesota man bitten by a bat. He got the shots, but an undiagnosed immune system problem hampered their effectiveness, CDC officials said. The other victim was bitten by a rabid dog while traveling in the Philippines and died in New York after returning to the U.S.
Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.
Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.
Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.
An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says.
There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020. The last time five U.S. rabies deaths were reported in a single year was 2011, CDC officials said.
News
‘It’s going to be pretty nasty’: Nor’easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads
The first nor’easter of 2022 is set to wallop the Bay State during Friday morning’s rush hour, as officials urge people to stay off the roads while intense snowfall batters the region.
A widespread 6 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Boston and eastern Massachusetts, and up to 10 inches of snow could get dumped on pockets of the South Shore.
That jackpot zone south of Boston is where a heavier snow band could set up. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible.
“A lot of snow will be dumped in a short period of time, making the morning commute very hazardous,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “Hopefully people don’t go out in this.
“It’s going to be pretty nasty,” she added about the “quick-hitting” nor’easter.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the eastern half of the state, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half.
The peak of the storm is expected to be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The snow should wrap up around lunchtime as the region cleans up throughout the afternoon and evening.
Many communities have declared snow emergencies and canceled school on Friday. Some cities and towns — including Medford — are dealing with staffing shortages because of employees out sick with COVID-19 amid the omicron surge.
“As staff works throughout the early morning and into the day prepping and removing snow from the roadways, please be patient as many departments, including the Department of Public Works, are experiencing staffing issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” the city of Medford said in a statement. “The City is working diligently to ensure that this storm is dealt with swiftly and efficiently.”
MassDOT has about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations, which includes more than 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows and 460 front-end loaders.
MassDOT expects to deploy about 2,500 pieces of equipment for this storm.
“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible tomorrow,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement Thursday. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads.”
Baker has directed all nonemergency state employees in the Executive Branch to not report to their workplaces on Friday because of the storm.
News
A staggering 51,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Massachusetts schools amid the highly contagious omicron variant as a total of 51,100 staff and students tested positive in the past two weeks.
Many school districts have been dealing with major staff shortages in the past few days following winter break, as thousands of educators call out sick with COVID-19.
The report published on Thursday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports 38,887 students and 12,213 staff tested positive for the coronavirus from Dec. 23 to Wednesday. More than 4% of students across the state tested positive, and nearly 9% of staff tested positive.
The final weekly report before Christmas showed 10,120 cases in one week. There was no report during the holiday break.
Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school in this report was 4.09%, up from 3.29% in the last report.
Districts with the most cases in the past two weeks includes: 1,386 cases in Boston; 1,138 in Worcester; 1,093 in Springfield; 1,015 in Lynn; 872 in Newton; 744 in Lowell; and 718 in Lawrence.
Boston Public Schools reported 555 student cases and 831 staff cases in the past two weeks.
With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in-person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.
Some school districts delayed going back in-person following winter break to allow for extra time for COVID testing.
The DESE weekly report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
News
Judge allows feds to seize Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account
Score one for Boston prosecutors.
A federal judge has granted a request from the acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell to seize $21,071 from Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account.
That cash includes a $1,400 COVID stimulus check sent to Tsarnaev, 28, last June — a payout that’s been targeted in Congress.
“The Boston Marathon Bomber should never have received a covid stimulus check, yet every Senate Democrat voted to give him one,” Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told the Herald Thursday in a statement.
“I hope (Suffolk DA) Rachael Rollins will undertake every legal effort to rescind that payment — surely a mass murderer doesn’t fall into her ‘do not prosecute’ list,” Cotton, who fought Rollins’ appointment by President Biden to the U.S. Attorney post in Massachusetts, added. Rollins posted a no-prosecute list of crimes — including shoplifting — that she would not prosecute when she took over as Suffolk DA.
Mendell, who will be replaced by Rollins on Monday, had filed an order “authorizing the BOP (Board of Prisons) to turn over all funds.” Mendell adds Tsarnaev owes the government — and the victims of the April 15, 2013 bombings — $101,129,627.
U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr. authorized the Bureau of Prisons “to turn over to
the Clerk of Court any and all funds, including any funds subject to administrate hold by BOP,
held” in Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account.
“This is unbelievable,” said Peter Brown, whose two grown nephews lost their right legs in the bombings and still undergo operations today.
“It boggles the mind that he received a government stimulus check. That’s just plain wrong. He attacked the community that welcomed him in,” Brown added.
All that cash was readily available to Tsarnaev as he awaits his fate in a Colorado Supermax prison. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up his death penalty appeal during this session.
Tsarnaev, a student at UMass Dartmouth at the time of the bombing, and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line, killing three people and wounding and maiming more than 260 others. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a manhunt three days later — run over by his brother fleeing in a car.
The bombing killed Martin Richard, 8; Krystle Campbell, 29; and Lu Lingzi, 23. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was shot execution-style days later by the Tsarnaevs who were on the run. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, 28, injured in that Watertown shootout, died in April 2014.
US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade
SEC Files Complaint Against Conspirator Behind $33M Unregistered Crowd Machine ICO
‘It’s going to be pretty nasty’: Nor’easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads
A staggering 51,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
ClearDAO DeFi Derivatives Factory Lists On KuCoin
Judge allows feds to seize Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account
STREAM COIN Burn: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
Massachusetts reports 24,570 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surpass last winter’s peak
AscendEX Lists Pontoon Token, TOON
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?