News

US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade

Published

28 seconds ago

on

US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade
Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.

One, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots because of a longstanding fear of vaccines. An Idaho man and a Texas boy did not get shots because of a belief that no bat bite or scratch broke their skin.

In all three cases, people “either trivialized the exposure (to bats) or they didn’t recognize the severity of rabies,” said Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who co-authored the report.

Two other deaths occurred earlier in 2021. One was a Minnesota man bitten by a bat. He got the shots, but an undiagnosed immune system problem hampered their effectiveness, CDC officials said. The other victim was bitten by a rabid dog while traveling in the Philippines and died in New York after returning to the U.S.

Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.

Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.

Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.

An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says.

There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020. The last time five U.S. rabies deaths were reported in a single year was 2011, CDC officials said.

News

‘It’s going to be pretty nasty’: Nor’easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

'It's going to be pretty nasty': Nor'easter to rip through Massachusetts, dump up to 10 inches, wreak havoc on roads
The first nor’easter of 2022 is set to wallop the Bay State during Friday morning’s rush hour, as officials urge people to stay off the roads while intense snowfall batters the region.

A widespread 6 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Boston and eastern Massachusetts, and up to 10 inches of snow could get dumped on pockets of the South Shore.

That jackpot zone south of Boston is where a heavier snow band could set up. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible.

“A lot of snow will be dumped in a short period of time, making the morning commute very hazardous,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “Hopefully people don’t go out in this.

“It’s going to be pretty nasty,” she added about the “quick-hitting” nor’easter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the eastern half of the state, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the western half.

The peak of the storm is expected to be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The snow should wrap up around lunchtime as the region cleans up throughout the afternoon and evening.

Many communities have declared snow emergencies and canceled school on Friday. Some cities and towns — including Medford — are dealing with staffing shortages because of employees out sick with COVID-19 amid the omicron surge.

“As staff works throughout the early morning and into the day prepping and removing snow from the roadways, please be patient as many departments, including the Department of Public Works, are experiencing staffing issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” the city of Medford said in a statement. “The City is working diligently to ensure that this storm is dealt with swiftly and efficiently.”

News

A staggering 51,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

A staggering 51,100 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Massachusetts schools amid the highly contagious omicron variant as a total of 51,100 staff and students tested positive in the past two weeks.

Many school districts have been dealing with major staff shortages in the past few days following winter break, as thousands of educators call out sick with COVID-19.

The report published on Thursday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports 38,887 students and 12,213 staff tested positive for the coronavirus from Dec. 23 to Wednesday. More than 4% of students across the state tested positive, and nearly 9% of staff tested positive.

The final weekly report before Christmas showed 10,120 cases in one week. There was no report during the holiday break.

Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school in this report was 4.09%, up from 3.29% in the last report.

Districts with the most cases in the past two weeks includes: 1,386 cases in Boston; 1,138 in Worcester; 1,093 in Springfield; 1,015 in Lynn; 872 in Newton; 744 in Lowell; and 718 in Lawrence.

Boston Public Schools reported 555 student cases and 831 staff cases in the past two weeks.

News

Judge allows feds to seize Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 7, 2022

By

Judge allows feds to seize Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's prison canteen account
Score one for Boston prosecutors.

A federal judge has granted a request from the acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell to seize $21,071 from Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account.

That cash includes a $1,400 COVID stimulus check sent to Tsarnaev, 28, last June — a payout that’s been targeted in Congress.

“The Boston Marathon Bomber should never have received a covid stimulus check, yet every Senate Democrat voted to give him one,” Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told the Herald Thursday in a statement.

“I hope (Suffolk DA) Rachael Rollins will undertake every legal effort to rescind that payment — surely a mass murderer doesn’t fall into her ‘do not prosecute’ list,” Cotton, who fought Rollins’ appointment by President Biden to the U.S. Attorney post in Massachusetts, added. Rollins posted a no-prosecute list of crimes — including shoplifting — that she would not prosecute when she took over as Suffolk DA.

Mendell, who will be replaced by Rollins on Monday, had filed an order “authorizing the BOP (Board of Prisons) to turn over all funds.” Mendell adds Tsarnaev owes the government — and the victims of the April 15, 2013 bombings — $101,129,627.

U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr. authorized the Bureau of Prisons “to turn over to
the Clerk of Court any and all funds, including any funds subject to administrate hold by BOP,
held” in Tsarnaev’s prison canteen account.

“This is unbelievable,” said Peter Brown, whose two grown nephews lost their right legs in the bombings and still undergo operations today.

“It boggles the mind that he received a government stimulus check. That’s just plain wrong. He attacked the community that welcomed him in,” Brown added.

All that cash was readily available to Tsarnaev as he awaits his fate in a Colorado Supermax prison. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up his death penalty appeal during this session.

Tsarnaev, a student at UMass Dartmouth at the time of the bombing, and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line, killing three people and wounding and maiming more than 260 others. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a manhunt three days later — run over by his brother fleeing in a car.

The bombing killed Martin Richard, 8; Krystle Campbell, 29; and Lu Lingzi, 23. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was shot execution-style days later by the Tsarnaevs who were on the run. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, 28, injured in that Watertown shootout, died in April 2014.

