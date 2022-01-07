‘Wednesday’ On Netflix: Release Date, Cast, & Everything Else You Need To Know

The story of Wednesday Addams will be told in an upcoming horror series on Netflix. Here’s a rundown of everything we know, so far, about ‘Wednesday.’
Netflix has an abundance of films, shows, and documentaries coming out in 2022. One of the streamer’s upcoming projects is Wednesday, a horror series that is based on Wednesday Addams, a character from the iconic Addams Family. Wednesday, like the rest of her frightening family members, was created by cartoonist Charles Addams for illustrations in The New Yorker, starting in the 1930’s. The Addams Family has been adapted over the years into countless media projects, including the ’90s film franchise that featured Christina Ricci as Wednesday. For the 2019 animated film, and its sequel, Wednesday was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz.
While there’s been so many depictions of The Addams Family, none have ever focused solely on Wednesday. That is, until now. HollywodLife has all the latest updates about Netflix’s Wednesday, including its release date, cast, and more.
‘Wednesday’ Release Date
Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday will be premiering in 2022. However, the exact month and day has yet to be announced. The first season will consist of eight episodes that will likely debut all on the same day. Wednesday will be available to stream only on Netflix.
‘Wednesday’ Cast & Crew
Wednesday will feature a very talented cast. Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in You, Yes Day, and The Fallout, will star as Wednesday. Jenna, 19, shared the news of her casting on Instagram in May 2021. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding a script for the show. Netflix has since confirmed the rest of the Wednesday cast, and its a doozy.
Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams. Luis Guzman has been cast as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, though only in a guest star role. Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley Addams, will be played by Isaac Ordonez. The main cast also includes Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Ricki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Moosa Mostafa as Euge Otinger, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanka, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus) was previously cast as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother, but she had to exit the series in Dec. 2021. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for MGM Television, which is producing the show, told Deadline in a statement.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) are the creators of Wednesday. Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns) is directing the series in his TV directorial debut. Alfred, Miles and Tim are also executive producers, alongside Jon Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert and Steve Stark.
Development Details
Wednesday was initially announced in October 2020, as an unnamed The Addams Family project under Tim Burton. After the show runners and executive producers came onboard, Netflix officially gave the project a series order of eight episodes in February 2021. Filming began that September in Bucharest, Romania. It’s expected to wrap in February 2022.
Netflix hasn’t shared much about Wednesday plot details. The series has been described as a “coming-of-age comedy” with “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” focusing on Wednesday during her high school years at Nevermore Academy, according to Deadline. The show’s official longline, previously released by Netflix, reads, “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”
Netflix has finally delivered the official trailer for Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark.
Source: Steve Dietl / Courtesy of Netflix
One of the best parts of 2022 is going be all of our favorite shows returning after tons of COVID delays that pushed most premier dates back months, if not years. The one show at the top of everyone’s list is part 1 of Ozark’s Season 4.
A few weeks back, Netflix gave us our first official look and sent the internet into a frenzy, casually revealing the fact that the show would return on January 21. The last time we saw the Byrde family, they were in deeper than we had ever seen before down in Mexico with their faces covered in blood. The teaser trailer picked up right where we last saw them, but the newly-released trailer proves that is the least of their worries.
Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.
The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premieres January 21, 2022. Ozark stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.
We are only a few weeks away and the tagline “No Body Gets Out Clean” is setting us up for a roller coaster of a season. You can take a look at some exclusive images from Season 4 below along with the official trailer.
Sunny Hostin called for legal action to be taken against the former president to show ‘what will not be tolerated in society.’
Sunny Hostin said she was shocked that former President Donald Trump hasn’t faced criminal charges for the January 6 insurrection during a Hot Topics discussion on The View on Thursday on the riot’s first anniversary. Sunny called for Trump to be held accountable. “I am very surprised that Donald Trump has not been criminally charged by the Justice Department. I think our Attorney General Merrick Garland must do that,” she passionately said.
ACCOUNTABILITY FOR CAPITOL ATTACK: One year after the assault on the Capitol, Pres. Biden repeatedly blamed former Pres. Trump, without mentioning him by name, for the violence that erupted and the serious danger his “web of lies” poses to the country – the panel reacts. pic.twitter.com/VK79Pi4vt5
When Joy Behar asked her co-host whether she felt there’d been accountability for the riot a year later, Sunny, who is a lawyer that served as an attorney in the Justice Department, gave her thoughts from a legal perspective. “Prosecuting cases is not just about accountability. It’s also about sending a message to the community about what will and will not be tolerated in a society,” she said, as she denounced the attack. “What better message to send not only to our country but to the world that subverting our democracy, that trying to coup, trying to attempt a coup, trying to take power when you lost an election is unacceptable in what many have called the greatest democracy in the world.”
During her call for justice, Sunny also said that the insurrection should raise red flags for what could happen again in the future. “I’m really just afraid that January 6 was a test run,” she warned. “We’ve got to protect voting rights, because we’ve seen the Republican power grab all over the country, and we have to have accountability for what happened on January 6.”
Other than trying to overturn the election with lies, Sunny also demanded accountability on behalf of those who were injured and killed defending the Capitol on January 6. “One police officer died. Four protesters died, but 140 police officers were injured January 6 at the Capitol,” she said in an impassioned plea. “When I was a federal prosecutor in this country’s Capitol, I worked with Capitol police. I worked with the Metropolitan Police Department. These are some of the best of the best, and the fact that they were injured, the fact that they were maimed, the fact that they were killed, and no one has been held responsible is outrageous in this country.”
Later in the show, Sunny even got to ask journalist Bob Woodward, who co-authored the new book Peril about the finals days of Trump’s presidency, whether he thought the Justice Department would charge people who are investigated for the investigation. Bob said that due to “political reality,” it was unlikely, because it would set a precedent for future leaders to bring charges against opponents. “I don’t see, quite frankly, that Garland or the Justice Department would charge Trump with any crime,” he said during an interview. “I’m quite sure [President Joe] Biden, down in the White House, does not want to see that, even though today he suggested that it would be reasonable, given the abundance evidence.”