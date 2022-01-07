Whale Alert Points Out Transfer of 5,664 ETH From KuCoin!

Singapore, Singapore, 7th January, 2022,
Overwolf, the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps and mods, today announced an investment in SYN CITY, the first-of-its-kind “mafia metaverse” game built for the blockchain. As part of the deal, Overwolf and SYN CITY will explore new user-generated content (UGC) opportunities in the metaverse including creation, sharing, and monetization of in-game items.
Overwolf joins a growing list of investors who see merit in SYN CITY’s Mafia Metaverse. The project raised over $8 million in investments from Twitch, Project Galaxy, Animoca Brands, Huobi Ventures, and many prominent investors and VC firms.
In addition to the investment, SYN CITY is exploring integration with the Overwolf platform in order to enable in-game creators to monetize their creations in the future. Community-created experiences are becoming a critical part of gaming, and SYN CITY believes that this will be more important than ever in the P2E ecosystem where gamers already have an ownership stake in the game.
“Successful social platforms and metaverse projects must let creators generate content for friends, clients, and other ecosystem participants. As a result, metaverse gaming continues to gain momentum and evolve, with a strong focus on social networking. As a result, producers and creators of user-generated NFTs and content can forge their own experiences for the entire community to benefit from. We are thrilled to explore what UGC could look like in-game with Overwolf, the creators of the leading UGC as a service platform,” commented Roy Liu, Co-founder of Syn City.
“Overwolf believes the future of games is in user-generated content (UGC) and part of that future lies with enabling creators to build services with and around NFTs. We are excited to invest in such an experienced team of game developers. SYN CITY’s commitment to UGC both in-game and on-chain by introducing a unique in-game governance feature called Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD) is a very exciting development in the P2E space,” commented Shahar Sorek, Overwolf CMO.
About SYN CITY
SYN CITY is the first-of-its-kind “mafia metaverse” game built for the blockchain. Constructed by a team of experienced game developers, SYN CITY brings the mafia and syndicate-style gameplay on-chain while introducing a unique in-game governance feature called Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD). The platform’s native token, SYN, offers players access to several earning opportunities like events and governance rewards. Gamers can take part in daily events, including PvP, PvE and syndicate-based contests like cross-chain tournaments. SYN CITY’s Discord has been a key proponent of the project’s growth, having amassed over 80,000 members in less than a month.
About Overwolf
Overwolf is the guild for in-game creators. With over 95,000 creators and 27 million monthly active users, Overwolf is the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps and mods. Built for creators by creators, Overwolf is on a mission to unite the in-game creator community and empower them to make a living doing what they love – developing truly awesome gaming experiences. Based in Tel Aviv, Overwolf has raised over $150 million to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Atreides Management,
Griffin Gaming Partners, Insight, Marker, Intel Capital, Liberty Technology Venture Capital, Market and Ubisoft.
Contacts