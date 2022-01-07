News
Why Matt Judon and the Patriots’ pass rush must rediscover their form in Miami
A look of bewilderment swept over Matt Judon’s face Thursday.
Maybe the video feed had frozen during his morning press conference. A sign of the times.
Nope. Judon was just puzzled.
I’ve only recorded one QB hit over the past month? Really?
Yes, indeed.
“Alright well that’s just how it goes!” the Pro Bowler bellowed.
Judon, the Patriots’ top pass rusher and defensive MVP, has cooled considerably since the team blew out of Buffalo with a 14-10 win last month. After the bye week, and around a brief bout with COVID-19, he’s failed to replicate the same type of pressure he did through 13 games. Worse yet, Judon’s struggles have been emblematic of a quieter struggle within the defense.
The Patriots have failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks on even a quarter of their dropbacks since the bye. In the only game they eclipsed the 25% mark, their two-score loss to Buffalo after Christmas, the Pats never sacked Josh Allen. Judon came closest, clubbing the ball out of Allen’s hand in the second half for an incomplete pass.
How does Judon explain his drought? Shaking off his disbelief, he said: “I think, as far as being a pass rusher, I’m still a pass rusher. But, you know, if a team like (the Colts) just comes out, runs the ball, that’s just kinda what you gotta do. You gotta stop the run. … So it is what it is. That’s why I’m happy I have teammates.”
One of those teammates, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, relayed a phrase his college defensive line coach once imprinted on him about pass rushing: stop the run to have some fun.
Last week, the Patriots stopped the run by squashing Jacksonville with a 28-3 lead at halftime, but still failed to consistently impact rookie Trevor Lawrence in the second half. Relatedly, Judon was limited to 10 defensive snaps after a week when he missed every practice battling COVID.
On top of his restored health, Judon can take comfort in the fact little will be required of the Pats to stop the run Sunday.
The Dolphins own the league’s third-worst rushing attack by DVOA, Football Outsiders’ efficiency metric that adjusts for opponent quality and game situation. Furthermore, their offensive line can’t stop a nosebleed in pass protection, ranked dead last by Pro Football Focus grades and sixth-worst by pressure rate at Sports Info. Solutions.
If there was ever a get-right game designed specifically for the Patriots’ pass rush, a trip to Miami is it.
“I wanna be that guy, I wanna be the guy that everybody looks upon. But, sometimes, I might get blocked (differently) and then other guys step up,” Judon said. “And I love what they do and I celebrate and enjoy (their) success as much as they celebrate and enjoy my success.”
Success won’t be defined strictly by sacks. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa owns one of the fastest snap-to-throw times in the league, according to PFF. It’s almost Brady-esque.
But if the Pats can merely move Tagovailoa in the pocket with a hurry, that will count as a win.
“If you can sack the quarterback, that’s always great. But just getting him off the spot sometimes is always good,” Goldchaux said Thursday. “Playing a young quarterback last week like Trevor Lawrence, get him a little bit rattled, force him to throw some bad throws … if you can get him off his spot, that’s good, too.”
In the season opener, the Patriots posted a 31% pressure rate against Tagovailoa and sacked him twice. Replicating those numbers Sunday would be a definitive sign of progress and hope for a defense that believes it’s unmatched across the league.
“I feel like we’re the best defense in the NFL,” Godchaux said. “I feel like we’re very good once we force teams to beat us. When we don’t force teams to beat us and let them off the hook, you see things happen like a long run or maybe a touchdown. Just gotta make sure we keep communicating with each other — all 11 guys on the field — and I think we’ll be good.”
Good, of course, won’t cut it after Sunday when the Pats hit the road and enter the postseason. Their defense must be great, starting either in a third matchup against Allen’s Bills or versus the explosive Bengals led by quarterback and MVP candidate Joe Burrow. Slowing either offense must begin up front with Judon and Co. harassing those quarterbacks, just as every Patriots opponent prior to the bye can attest.
As for Judon: “I’m not going to watch stats. I wouldn’t have even known that,” he finished Thursday. “I’m just going to go out and play my game, and hopefully I can get some more QB hits and hurries for you.”
Guregian: Patriots’ two-headed monster of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should scare any opponent
Heading into the final regular-season game with the Dolphins, with the playoffs on the horizon, there have been plenty of pundits taking stock of the Patriots offense.
The biggest worry?
Can Mac Jones keep up with a high-scoring offense if the need arises?
The least of the Patriots concerns?
The run game.
The dynamic duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have been a constant pain in the rear to defenses. They scare opponents. If both are healthy, the Patriots will be tough to stop offensively.
Perhaps, the Patriots will be able to bully their way to keeping the high-powered offenses — Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kansas City — off the field.
“Nobody wants to face that,” SiriusXM NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots told the Herald Thursday. “Nobody. And if you wind up playing the Bengals, you want to load up on that running game and play keep away from Joe Burrow, don’t you?”
It’s an edge the Patriots have over the Dolphins this week, not to mention several teams they could face in the postseason, most notably Buffalo and Kansas City.
The Patriots can run. Those teams can’t, they’re more one-dimensional.
Pro Football Focus, in fact, has Harris as the top-ranked running back in the NFL. Stevenson, meanwhile, is No. 15, while Brandon Bolden is No. 19, so all rated in the top 20.
No other team has that kind of duo, much less trio if Bolden is included.
The only other team that comes close is Indianapolis, with Jonathan Taylor (No. 3) and Nyheim Hines (No. 21). Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, meanwhile, can take over a game by himself, much like Taylor.
The Patriots do it by committee, with Harris the lead, and Stevenson providing no let-up when he’s put in to pound the rock.
Bolden also packs a punch when he arrives on third down and gets his hands on the ball.
“They travel well. They get to the second level and get out of these plays what they’re supposed to get,” said Wilcots, “and keep the offense on schedule … so that run game is going to hold up in the playoffs.
“And the quarterback plays well enough to keep defenses honest,” he said of Jones. “You can’t overly stack the box … that’s how good the operation is, and that includes the offensive line up front.”
It just remains a question if Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will continue to lead with his strength, or be forced to rely more on Jones during the postseason.
The Bills, Bengals and Chiefs can put points on the board in a hurry, and in droves.
That might partially neutralize the Patriots run game if they have to play catchup. But if they can establish the ground game like they have in many games, especially against teams that aren’t particularly stout against the run, that will pave the way to victory.
In games that featured both Harris and Stevenson in the backfield, the Patriots went 7-2. It was pretty much automatic for the Patriots to rush for over 100 yards in games both backs saw action.
The duo stands as the first pair of running backs in Patriots history to both rush for more than 550 yards, have more than 4.4 yards per attempt, with more than five rushing touchdowns, in a single season.
If you’re looking for difference-makers in the offense, look no further than Harris and Stevenson. They’re the straw that stirs the drink.
Between them, they’ve had seven 100-yard games, with Harris leading the charge with five.
So basically, the running game has become the safe place for the Patriots offense. Unlike the ups and downs of having a rookie quarterback, the run game is their given. The offense as a whole is triggered by the backs and how well they produce. They help Jones and set him up for play-action passes, a staple of the offense.
And while Stevenson started slowly, getting benched for a costly Week 1 fumble against the Dolphins, he’s really blossomed down the stretch.
“He’s worked really hard,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. “Give the kid a lot of credit. He’s been asked to do a lot of things and he’s put in the extra time, really embraced the coaching and the detail that he’s gotten, tried to execute it, and has improved tremendously. I think he’s earned everyone’s respect for his work ethic and his willingness to help the team in any way he can.”
Harris, meanwhile, needs 108 yards against Miami to give the Patriots their first 1,000-yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in 2016.
The regular season kicked off with Harris having a 100-yard game against the Dolphins. No doubt, the backs will want to continue to shine a light on what’s to come.
“We’re doing a good job on just honing in on this week,” Stevenson said Thursday during a video call with reporters, when asked about getting to play in the postseason. “We’re not really worried about weeks ahead of this one. We’re just honed down on Sunday, that’s what we’re focused on … We’re just trying to execute and play our best football.”
When it comes to the running game, that notion has pretty much been a given.
Mastrodonato: Hold your sympathy for Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Antonio Brown’s latest debacle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew what they were getting into with Antonio Brown.
Now they want us to believe their side of the story. Now they want the most ridiculous event in the NFL this year to go away.
Sorry, bucko. Joke’s on you.
No matter which side of the story you believe — and let’s be honest, both stories are flawed — the logical conclusion is that the Bucs deserve the headache for signing Brown, letting him flub a fake vaccine card, going back on their word that he’d be out of town if he screwed up once and giving him a second chance, only to then kick him off the field and off the team right in the middle of a closely contested game with the New York Jets last Sunday.
There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with head coach Bruce Arians’ comments from late December, when the Bucs welcomed back Brown after a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccine card.
A reporter asked Arians about what he said when the team originally signed Brown in the middle of the 2020 season following an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy (he was accused by two different women of sexual assault, with text messages proving he tried to intimidate one of them afterwards).
Those comments from Arians were as clear as day, as he told Peter King: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”
Brown screwed up, but Arians welcomed him back.
“The history has changed since that statement,” Arians said when welcoming Brown back to the team after the vaccine scandal. “A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him. I made a decision that this was best for our football team.”
But what about people who say you’re going back on your word, a reporter asked.
“I could give a (expletive) what they think,” Arians said. “The only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”
And now we’re supposed to just move on so the Bucs can focus on defending their title?
That’s not how it works.
Never mind that Brown has been given too many chances to count, or that women have every right to be upset he’s still in the NFL at all, or that even the Patriots, a team that has often tried players who were no longer welcome elsewhere and found success doing so, released Brown within two weeks of signing him in 2019.
The focus of this story should be on the Bucs and how they need to be accountable.
Instead, all we’ve gotten from Arians and the team is a lot of blame thrown at Brown for not “following protocols” about telling the team about an ankle injury.
Brown’s story is different.
In a statement released by his lawyer on Wednesday, Brown explained that he had been dealing with an ankle injury and Arians knew about it. He later released text messages with Arians acknowledging that Brown was hurt in the week leading up to the game. The team admitted they knew about the injury on Thursday.
Arians then said that Brown and receiver Mike Evans were on a “pitch count” in Sunday’s game because of their injuries. But because Brown never went through proper channels by alerting the trainers of his injury on the sideline, his refusal to go in the game and play while hurt was met with Arians telling him to “get the (expletive) out of here.”
So Brown took off his jersey and pads, walked off the field, then jogged lightly for a few seconds as he disappeared into the tunnel.
According to the receiver, he then got an urgent MRI on Monday morning that was read by Dr. Martin O’Malley at a hospital in New York that confirmed bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss in his ankle.
The Bucs claimed Thursday that Brown refused to undergo further testing.
Who to believe?
How about neither?
Brown has a history of being deceitful, abusive and generally a pain in the butt to work with.
Arians has a history of going back on his word, admitting he’ll do anything to win and claiming he didn’t want Brown on the team for months in 2020, despite Tom Brady lobbying for the receiver to join him in Tampa.
It’s a clown show, and the Bucs deserve it.
Even if Brown was frustrated that he wasn’t getting enough targets and the team wouldn’t guarantee $2 million in incentives before the game — a ridiculous thing to ask and something professional sports teams almost never do — can the Bucs really complain?
They knew what they signed up for.
The Bucs overlooked his domestic violence incidents. They overlooked his faking of a vaccine card that put his teammates and coaches at risk.
But when he showed up his head coach on the sidelines, suddenly Arians had enough.
Boo hoo.
Column: Buzz around the NFL is Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will stay — possibly with a promotion — while coach Matt Nagy will be fired
It would appear at this point the great Chicago Bears collaboration has its limits.
The Bears pinned their faith in the power structure at Halas Hall over the last four years and the idea they’ve been on the right track all along on some form of the word “collaboration.” As Year 4 of the Matt Nagy era comes to an end Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium, one of the main collaborators may well survive.
That is the undercurrent of discussion among folks around the league with speculation general manager Ryan Pace will remain employed. There is no doubt from anyone Nagy will be fired — perhaps as soon as Sunday evening — but league sources have said for some time word is Pace will find a way to make it to an eighth season with the organization, and that buzz has only amplified the last two weeks.
Nothing is certain until Chairman George McCaskey, who has not spoken publicly since last January, outlines his vision for the franchise. Until McCaskey sits down for a Zoom call, which also will put him in position to discuss the team’s purchase of land in Arlington Heights and a new stadium plan, anything is possible. And there are others around the league convinced Pace and Nagy will be fired.
The Bears are 48-66 including the postseason under Pace with one winning season, two playoff appearances, no playoff victories and one executive of the year award. His resume is such that McCaskey would have an easier time announcing a firing than a decision to retain Pace, who was hired in 2015.
But if you believe half of what you hear, there’s a growing chance Pace remains and is even promoted to a president role overseeing football operations.
That would mean Pace has done an exceptional job untangling himself from Nagy, whom he chose as the 16th coach in team history in 2018. A promotion could also mean President/CEO Ted Phillips, likely to stay as the franchise pushes ahead with stadium plans, would get a revised title.
Keep in mind McCaskey and his family have an affinity for Pace and credited him as the driving force behind the more than $100 million renovation of the team facility and practice fields. That’s not a small part of this equation for Pace, the third GM to work under McCaskey, who came into power in 2011.
In nearly 90 minutes of conference calls last January — the first part a session with McCaskey and Phillips and the second half with Pace and Nagy — the foursome used “collaborate” or “collaboration” 16 times. McCaskey and Pace uttered it five times each, Nagy four times and Phillips twice. It was the point the men kept circling back to during an unwinnable news conference that was short on details and heavy on corporate jargon.
“I can confidently say there aren’t a lot of teams that have the relationships we have in our building to be able to make good decisions together,” Pace said.
The impression at the time was the general manager and coach were connected at the hip, that they would either lead the Bears back to contention in lockstep or be dismissed at the same time. It’s possible they’ve been separated with Nagy clearly on his way out with one year remaining on his contract and Pace remaining to play a role in charting a bold new future.
If so, blame for what is currently a 6-10 season entering Week 18 after consecutive 8-8 years shifts the overabundance of blame to Nagy and his coaching staff just a year after McCaskey carefully weighed the future of both Pace and Nagy before deciding to give them an opportunity to reboot the roster by taking a shot at another quarterback.
That process led the Bears to trade up in the draft and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. Maybe McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of the young passer with a new coaching staff. The Bears remain high on Fields despite a rocky rookie season in which he has a 2-8 record as a starter, missed four games because of rib and ankle injuries and is likely to be sidelined against the Vikings after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The Bears have to maintain belief Fields is the future of the organization and there is hope other members of the 2021 draft class offer promise. Much remains unknown about second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, but fifth-rounder Larry Borom is headed for his eighth start Sunday. Running back Khalil Herbert has maximized his playing opportunities and it is possible cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. will be positioned to compete for playing time in 2022.
However it plays out in the next 72 to 96 hours will be fascinating. The Bears have reached a crossroads for the second time in two years and the third time in five years. If McCaskey blows up the operation on the football side, it’s easily explainable, and questions immediately will focus on who and what is next. Again, some believe this is the course of action that will occur as McCaskey will realize retaining Pace is simply too difficult to justify.
If Nagy is fired and Pace remains to plot a new direction, whether in his current role or with a new title, it will be because he’s not only revered in the building, but there is conviction he can build around the quarterback he was allowed to land.
“Sometimes you have to take the route that you think is best, even if — when it’s not the most popular decision,” McCaskey said last year. “We’re aware of that and we’re prepared for that.”
If McCaskey reiterates that line of thinking, it will be clear the real collaborators were Nagy and his assistants.
Scouting report
K.J. Osborn, Vikings wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
K.J. Osborn, 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, is in his second season after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Miami. Osborn played exclusively on special teams as a rookie but has emerged as a third receiver this season and has taken advantage of expanded opportunities with Adam Thielen (ankle) set to miss his fifth consecutive game.
Osborn is fourth on the team with 49 receptions for 634 yards (12.9) and six touchdowns, and has caught a touchdown pass in four of the last five games. The Bears limited him to three receptions for 21 yards in the first meeting with the Vikings on Dec. 20.
“K.J. Osborn has been a nice discovery for them in a disappointing season,” the scout said. “He started his career at the University of Buffalo and was a graduate transfer to Miami, where he played for one season. I liked his tape at Buffalo. That offense back then was spread heavy, lot of bubbles, lot of RPOs.
“He’s got lateral juice, he’s got ball-carrier traits and you saw it on his college tape as a punt returner. Anyone that can return punts has excellent vision and knows how to handle the football. That’s what I thought he would be in the NFL, a Day 3 pick, a guy that would make the squad as a returner and be a four-phase core special teams player and maybe a WR4.
“He got the chance to be a WR3 this season and now with Thielen out, you’re starting to see he is much more than just a short-area speed guy. He’s got vertical stretch ability to go down the field. You go back to the Thursday night game at Pittsburgh, they set up a shot play just for him. That tells you right there (offensive coordinator) Klint Kubiak and that coaching staff believe in him. They are scheming throws to get him downfield and they hit a big one in that game against the Steelers to win it.
“He can separate and track the ball down the field. I think he’s got toughness and he’s got a decent frame too. He’s not some 5-11, 180-pound wideout. He can work the middle of the field, which is big in Minnesota because they run so many crossers and in-breakers. They found something here and the next step is to keep developing him to the point where you believe he can eventually take over Thielen’s spot. He’s getting older and will be slowing down.”
