News
Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process
BOSTON — The good news for the Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
The bad news for the Wild? They lost superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov in the process. He suffered an injury midway through the game and appeared to cradle his right shoulder as he struggled to the Wild locker room.
“He’s as tough and gritty as we get,” coach Dean Evason said. “And he doesn’t come back in that hockey game. It doesn’t look good.”
Give the Wild credit for responding after Kaprizov went down. Already playing shorthanded up front — winger Brandon Duhaime tested positive for COVID on Thursday morning — the Wild got a strong effort from their supporting cast.
There was defenseman Dmitry Kulikov immediately dropping the gloves with Bruins winger Trent Frederic after the hit that knocked Kaprizov out of the game. There was rookie winger Matt Boldy scoring the first goal of his career in his NHL debut. There was goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stepping up big time with 36 saves in his first start in nearly a month.
All of it added up to a much-needed win as the Wild snapped a five-game losing streak.
“It was about time,” Kulikov said of the win. “I feel like our game hasn’t been what we want it to be. It felt like every guy contributed in some way (today), and we played hard. We really played like a team today, and I think the result was the outcome of our effort for 60 minutes.”
That said, the mood was far from celebratory after the game as the uncertainly surrounding Kaprizov cast a shadow on the final score.
The hit on Kaprizov was a major talking point after the game, and while veteran winger Mats Zuccarello chose not to comment, Evason had no problem calling out Frederic for what he felt was a dirty hit. He started his postgame news conference saying he was “really frustrated” with how Kaprizov got hurt.
“It’s predatorial hit,” Evason said. “The puck is sitting right there. You know what he’s doing. He’s going to hurt our best player. There’s no question. That is not a hockey play. The puck’s sitting right there. All he has to do is take the puck and go. And in a vulnerable position, he hits a player from behind.”
The injury comes at a terrible time for the Wild as they are already without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), top center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body injury), depth winger Nick Bjugstad (upper-body injury), and hulking winger Jordan Greenway (COVID protocol).
That’s what makes the win so incredible.
As for the game itself, the Wild fell behind early as Bruins winger Taylor Hall scored in the first period to put his team in front 1-0.
The Wild were gifted a 5-on-3 later in the first period thanks to the Bruins taking a couple of undisciplined penalties.
Though the Wild have struggled mightily on the power play of late, Kaprizov buried a shot early in the 5-on-3 to tie the game at 1-1. Not long after that, center Nico Sturm deflected a shot from the point to push the Wild in front 2-1.
Things took a turn for the worse midway through the second period when Kaprizov went down in a heap.
The sequence started with Kaprizov getting pushed off and ended with Frederic crunching him along the boards while he was in a defenseless position. In an instant, Kulikov came racing in to drop the gloves, clearly taking exception to Frederic’s actions.
“It looked like a dirty hit,” Kulikov said. “He was coming in and Kirill was in a vulnerable position and he still went through the hit. You don’t want to see a teammate go down like that. Just unfortunate that he left the game.”
A couple of minutes later, Boldy made the Bruins pay in a different way, scoring the first goal of his career to put the Wild in front 3-1. He became the 10th player in Wild history to score a goal in his NHL debut, and the Massachusetts native did so with tons of family and friends in the stands.
“I think I blacked out after I scored,” Boldy said. “I just remember the guys coming in and kind of screaming and smiling.”
A few minutes after that, Bruins winger Brad Marchand scored on the power play to make it 3-2, setting up a dramatic finish in the final 20 minutes.
Not surprisingly, winger Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves with Frederic early in the third period, forcing him to answer once again for the hit on Kaprizov.
As time progressed, cooler heads started to prevail, and the Wild held on for dear life down the stretch. With the Bruins pushing hard for the equalizer, Kahkonen stood on his head, making a handful of big saves to preserve the win.
“Obviously they were trying to shoot everything,” Kahkonen said. “What I really loved about our game is that everything came from the outside. I saw everything. It was long-range from the outside, and any time we had to flip the puck out, we did. We made the right play every single time. I think a lot of credit to those guys.”
Credit to everyone on the Wild for persevering on a night they had every excuse not to.
“That’s who we are, and I think we’re all really proud of that,” Kahkonen said. “That’s what we have to try and keep doing. It doesn’t matter who we play.”
News
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
By SOPHIA TAREEN
CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.
The union, which voted this week to revert to online instruction, told teachers not to show up to schools starting Wednesday during the latest COVID-19 surge while both sides negotiate. The move just two days after students returned from winter break prompted district officials to cancel classes each day for students in the roughly 350,000-student district during negotiations, saying there’s no plan to return to districtwide remote instruction.
School districts nationwide have confronted the same pandemic issues, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and other adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic.
In a Thursday message to parents, Chicago leaders said classes would be canceled Friday but “in-person learning and activities may be available at a small number of schools” based on how many employees report to work. A small percentage of teachers, along with substitutes, have continued to come to schools during what the district has labeled an “illegal work stoppage.”
Some schools preemptively alerted parents earlier Thursday that they didn’t have enough staff and wouldn’t accept students aside from offering meal pickup in the largely low-income and Black and Latino district. The district said roughly 10% of about 21,620 teachers came to work Wednesday and by Thursday it was nearly 13%.
“Our schools are the best, safest place for students to be during this pandemic, and we are working tirelessly to get everyone back in class every day,” Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement Thursday evening. “We will continue working with CTU to resolve this situation and will provide you with ongoing updates as the week continues.”
Chicago’s school leaders have rejected a return to remote learning, saying it worsens racial inequities and is detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance. District officials have spent about $100 million on a safety plan, including air purifiers in classrooms.
There was little sign Thursday that either side was softening — the district and union both filed labor complaints with the state this week as negotiations continued. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has said the city is considering legal options to get teachers back in classrooms, issued a statement late Thursday saying negotiations went on most of the day and were “productive from our perspective.” The city has said that teachers who don’t come to schools won’t get paid. Issues on the table include more testing and metrics to trigger school closures.
The union has blasted the district for not doing enough, like botching a testing program and maintaining unreliable data on infections in schools. They’ve sought demands similar to a safety agreement put in place last year after a fierce debate. However, the district says the pandemic is different now than a year ago and requires a different response, particularly since 91% of school staff is vaccinated.
Lightfoot accused the union of politicizing a pandemic, while the union’s president, Jesse Sharkey, dubbed her “Lockout Lori,” because teachers haven’t been able to log into remote-learning systems since early Wednesday.
“Enough is enough,” Lightfoot said Thursday morning on MSNBC. “I’m tired of the Groundhog Day appearance of everything that goes on with the Chicago Teachers Union leadership. We need partnership, we don’t need conflict. “
Sharkey said Lightfoot is wrong to blame teachers.
“We have rights to safety and we’ve been at the bargaining table for 20 months to secure those rights,” he wrote in an email to the union’s roughly 25,000 members. “We haven’t shifted the goal posts one bit; in fact, we’ve been saying the same thing for months: Please, work WITH us to set up comprehensive testing, work with us to vaccinate students, and work with us to establish basic guard rails.”
The district argued in a complaint to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board that the union’s actions are an illegal work stoppage, and sought a cease and desist order and a ban on future illegal strikes.
The union’s complaint argued members have a right to refuse “hazardous work assignments” and accused the district of an illegal lockout by canceling classes and barring access to remote-teaching tools. It asked the board to order Chicago schools to allow remote instruction until a new safety agreement is reached.
It was unclear Thursday when the board may act, but the process could take weeks to play out. In December 2020, the board rejected the union’s request to block the district from resuming in-person instruction in January 2021.
The pattern was familiar for Chicago parents.
The teachers union has threatened to strike during contentious bargaining over school conditions for decades, and last walked off the job in 2012 and 2019, when talks with the city broke down. There was also a one-day work stoppage in 2016 over unfair labor practices.
Attendance was low in schools earlier this week with thousands of students in quarantine related to COVID-19 cases and others opting to stay home to avoid exposure. The World Health Organization likened the explosion of COVID-19 cases worldwide to a “tsunami.” CPS reported 433 student infections on Tuesday, its highest daily total, according to district data.
Still, many families were frustrated by having to again make last-minute arrangements and wondered whether being out of school longer might contribute to the spread.
“It’s almost contradictory because like now these kids and their parents have to find some activities for the children when they’re not in school and they’re with other kids en masse now,” said parent Mary Bluma, who has two children in Chicago schools. “So it’s almost like, oh, there’s probably a better chance they’re going to spread COVID or, you know, get sick from other kids because now we’re not in a structured environment like a classroom where there are rules in place.”
___
This story has been corrected to show that Mary Bluma has two children.
___
Associated Press writers Sara Burnett, Kathleen Foody and Don Babwin, and AP videographer Teresa Crawford contributed to this report.
___
Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.
News
‘Hatred in the eyes’: How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Cori Bush is no stranger to protests. She spent years marching the streets of St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri, rising to public office on the strength of her activism.
But as the Missouri Democrat looked out the window of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — only her third day as a member of Congress — she knew what was about to take place would be no peaceful protest. The Confederate flags in the crowd, and the makeshift noose and gallows erected on the Capitol grounds, spoke to a more sinister reality.
“I’ve been to hundreds of protests and have organized so many protests, I can’t count. I know what a protest is: This is not that,” Bush, who is Black, said recently in an interview with The Associated Press.
The insurrection by pro-Trump supporters and members of far-right groups shattered the sense of security that many had long felt at the Capitol as rioters forcibly delayed the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
But for people of color, including many in Congress, the attack was more than a violent challenge to a free and fair election — it was an eerily familiar display of white supremacist violence, this time at the very seat of American democracy.
“First of all, as a Black woman, that is already just tough on a level that’s different from what a white person would experience,” Bush said of the imagery and rhetoric surrounding the attack, especially the Confederate flag that was carried by a rioter inside the Capitol. “But it’s especially different for Black people because of our history. The history of this country has been that type of language and imagery is directed right at us in a very negative and oftentimes violent way.”
While Bush managed to escape the Capitol and barricade with her staff in her office in a nearby building, dozens of police officers faced down the violent mob in hours of frantic hand-to-hand combat. More than 100 officers were injured, some severely.
A group of officers testified to Congress in July about the physical and verbal abuse they faced from supporters of former President Donald Trump. Harry Dunn, a Black officer, recalled an exchange he had with rioters who disputed that Biden defeated Trump.
When Dunn said that he had voted for Biden and that his vote should be counted, a crowd began hurling a racial slur at him.
“One woman in a pink MAGA (Make America Great Again) shirt yelled, ‘You hear that guys, this n—- voted for Joe Biden!’” said Dunn, who has served more than a dozen years on the Capitol Police force.
“Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming, ‘Boo! F—-ing n—-!’” he testified. He said no one had ever called him the N-word while he was in uniform.
Later that night, Dunn said, he sat in the Capitol Rotunda and wept.
Meanwhile, as the attack unfolded at the Capitol, a handful of lawmakers remained trapped in the House and Senate galleries with no escape as rioters fought to break in.
After a gunshot killing Ashli Babbitt, who was among the rioters and attempting to leap through a broken window, rang out in the House chamber, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado decided the best thing members could do was take off their congressional pins identifying them as lawmakers.
But for lawmakers of color like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., removing the pin was not an option.
“I thought there’s no way I’m taking off my pin. Because it was either you get recognized by the insurrectionist or you don’t get recognized by Capitol Police as a brown woman or Black woman,” Jayapal told the AP in December.
She added: “And so many of the members of color that I know did not take off their pins.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the panel investigating Jan. 6 and among those stuck in the gallery, said that day specifically brought back “unpleasant experiences” from his early days as a Black politician in Mississippi.
“I saw the kind of hatred in the eyes of the people who broke in the Capitol. It was that same kind of hatred I saw in people who wanted to stop people of color from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice in Mississippi,” Thompson said.
In the aftermath of the attack, Crow and other white lawmakers reckoned with the experiences their colleagues of color faced that day. Crow told his Democratic colleague Rep. Val Demings, a Black former Orlando police chief who was also trapped in the gallery, that he didn’t realize at the time how difficult it would be for members of color to disguise themselves from the mob.
“Jason shared after all of it with me that for him — these are his words — as a white male he could take off his pin, or he could keep his pin and run over to the other side with the Republicans and stand there and people may not know the difference,” Demings said.
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., also reflected on his ability to blend in more easily.
“I think to myself, well, if I need to, I can untuck my shirt, I can throw my jacket away. I’m a white guy,” Himes said. “There’s actually a reasonable probability that I get through this crowd, right? In retrospect, I reflected on the fact that that was not true for Ilhan Omar,” he said, referring to the Black Democrat from Minnesota.
Crow himself called the interaction that day a “learning moment.”
“It wasn’t until that day when I was on the receiving end of the violence of white supremacy in our nation that I understood,” he said.
The attack finally ended and the Capitol was secured. The rioters were allowed to peacefully leave the complex and lawmakers who stayed to finish the certification of the election went home. The images that surfaced online and on television showed the Capitol’s janitorial staff, the majority of them people of color, sweeping the broken glass and scrubbing the walls.
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., joined them, getting on his hands and knees to pick up water bottles, clothing, Trump flags and U.S. flags. The son of Korean immigrants and, in 2018, the first Asian American to represent New Jersey in Congress, Kim reflected at the time how he, a person of color, was cleaning up after people who waved white supremacist symbols like the Confederate flag during the melee.
While he hadn’t considered race at the time, Kim told the AP shortly after the attack, “It’s so hard because we don’t look at each other and see each other as Americans first.”
News
Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.
On the anniversary of last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day’s terror and resilience.
It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred.
___
Among those in the room Thursday were Charles and Gladys Sicknick, parents of Brian Sicknick, 42, a Capitol police officer who was injured fighting off the mob and who died the following day.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, recalled that he and colleagues on the House floor took off their jackets in expectation of fighting for their lives.
“We were ready to try and defend our colleagues from whatever was going to come through those doors,” he said. Allred, 38, is a former NFL linebacker, but no one knew what to expect and finally officers evacuated them.
“As we were exiting the House floor, I saw the glass breaking. I saw the officers staying behind with their guns drawn. And I thought about the opportunity that they had given me,” he said.
Allred said he and his wife had one young son at home and a second was weeks away from being born. “Had those officers not held that line, I would not have met my son Cameron.” He said that since he was raised by a single mother, he’d long been committed “to making sure that my boys knew me.”
Looking at Sicknick’s parents, Allred said, “Your son’s sacrifice allowed me to meet mine.”
___
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., recounted lying on the floor of the House gallery and calling his family “to tell them I was safe, even though I was not sure that I was.”
The five-term House veteran, 63, said his recovery from that day “has not been an easy one.” That was a reference to the trauma he’s suffered and the counseling he’s received, which he’s discussed publicly before.
“It’s been made more painful, however, by that fact that most of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle continue to accommodate that big lie that was the predicate for the attack on our country,” he said.
Kildee warned that Jan. 6 “is not behind us. The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head in other forms.” That includes threats of violence against lawmakers and voting restrictions that Republicans have been enacting in states around the country, he said.
He held up a shard of broken glass that he picked up in the Capitol that day and has carried daily “as a constant reminder in my pocket of the brutality of that day. We must have truth, we must have accountability.”
___
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he wasn’t fully aware of the dangers surrounding him until he was told to get a gas mask.
Schiff recalled how two Republican colleagues approached him as the order came to evacuate the House chamber.
“One of them said, ‘You can’t let them see you. I know these people. I can talk to these people. I can talk my way through these people. You are in a whole different category.’”
Schiff was vilified by many Trump supporters for being a leader of House Democrats’ 2020 impeachment of Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to provide him with politically damaging information about Democrats.
___
Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said that as she sought cover in the House visitors’ gallery, she spoke to her family to reassure them she was all right.
“Which my son said, ‘Mom, we know what’s going on. We can hear breaking glass. How can you say you’re OK? And that was just like a dagger through my heart,” she said.
On Thursday, she recalled the moments after that call, which were captured in a widely used photograph of her being comforted by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger and veteran of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The memory I have that is the strongest, as I lay there feeling like I might be having a heart attack, feeling Jason Crow take my hand and say in this very calm and soothing voice, ‘You’re going to be okay, you’re going to be okay.’ And it was about the best thing anybody could have possibly said to me at that moment.”
___
Last Jan. 6 was the fourth day in office for freshman Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. Still 31 and new to Congress, aides had to ferry her to the House galleries because she didn’t know how to get there.
Thursday, she said she’d never forget the attack and “the sound of the doors closing and being locked. Introducing myself to my colleagues as we were hiding under the chairs” and “fashioning weapons out of pens and my high heels.”
When police led her group to elevators to flee the rioters, she worried that when the doors opened, she was “sure we were going to see a machine gun and for it all to be over.” And she recalled the Capitol police officer “who put his body in the way in case that happened.”
___
Rep. Mike Quigley., D-Ill., recalled seeing a huge mob itching for a fight on the East Capitol steps with just three Capitol Police officers in ballcaps between them and the Capitol.
“I know I wouldn’t be here without them, and I question whether our country would be,” Quigley said.
