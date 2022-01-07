News
Woman uses new Colorado law to sue over alleged sex assault in 1977
A Colorado woman on New Year’s Day sued a former schoolteacher and alleged he raped her when she was a teenager in the 1970s in what appears to be the first lawsuit filed under a new state law that opens up past sexual assaults of minors to civil liability.
Kate McPhee, 60, contends in the lawsuit that she was repeatedly raped by a then-teacher at Colorado Academy during the summer of 1977. McPhee was 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the lawsuit.
She alleged in the lawsuit that the teacher, who was around the age of 30 at the time, raped her on the campus of Colorado Academy in Denver, then continued a series of assaults during three weeks of a river trip to the Grand Canyon that summer.
McPhee was not a student at Colorado Academy and met the man outside of the school. He worked as a teacher at the school between 1972 and 1977, spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery said. She declined to comment further except to say the school takes allegations of sexual assault seriously.
“When current administrators first heard of this, they immediately acted to address the allegations,” she said in a statement. Colorado Academy is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The former teacher did not return requests for comment Thursday. He was not criminally charged in connection with the allegations made by McPhee.
McPhee claimed she and another teenage girl joined the man and other adults for the river trip, and that the adults, who were supposed to be acting as chaperones, provided the girls with drugs and alcohol, and encouraged the girls to disrobe for various activities, like swimming and massages.
At night, the adults allowed the man and McPhee to be separate from the rest of the group, the lawsuit says, which allowed the assaults to happen.
The complaint names several other adults on the trip as defendants in the lawsuit, a legal maneuver that McPhee’s attorney, James Avery, said would push the “boundaries” of the new law.
McPhee said she hopes the civil claim will bring her a measure of “justice” after a decades-long saga in which she for years buried the experience before beginning to look back at it more recently and examine the long-term toll it took on her life.
“There were the chaperones on the trip who knew it was going on,” McPhee said. “I confessed it to a priest, I was a devout Catholic at the time, and he told me to do a few ‘Hail Marys’ and ‘Our Fathers,’ and he didn’t show any concern that it was against the law or tell me to go to the police.”
The lawsuit was brought under the state’s new Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act, which took effect Jan. 1. The new law allows for people who were sexually assaulted as children to bring lawsuits against both the attacker and, in some cases, organizations that ran youth programs.
The law creates a three-year window in which victims can bring civil claims for assaults that allegedly happened between 1960 and 2022. There is no time limit on future claims for assaults that happen after Jan. 1, 2022.
McPhee advocated for the new law after she reported the 1977 assaults to police but was told they were unable to take action because the statute of limitations had passed, she said. The Denver Post does not usually name victims of sexual assault, but did so in this case both because McPhee filed a lawsuit and because she agreed to be named.
“It’s not just about money,” she said of the lawsuit. “It’s about feeling like you matter, and what happened to you mattered, and you weren’t just some throwaway human being where nobody cared.”
Week 18 NFL Picks: Chargers, Raiders meet in likely winner-takes-everything finale
Game of the Week
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
If Indianapolis beats Jacksonville in Sunday’s early-game window, this AFC West match-up is winner-moves-on/loser-goes-home. The Chargers are a two-point favorite, but the Raiders have won three consecutive games (allowing 47 total points) and will hand-cuff Los Angeles’ offense.
Raiders 27, Chargers 24
Lock of the Week
Tennessee at Houston
The Titans are a 10 1/2-point favorite and at stake is the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. Add in that Houston embarrassed them in the teams’ first meeting (22-23 in Week 11). Tennessee has allowed zero, 19, 17 and three points in its last four games (three wins).
Titans 40, Texans 13
Upset of the Week
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
The Steelers are a 5 1/2-point underdog and traveling to play a division game on a short week. We don’t care. There is no way Pittsburgh is going to lose quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final game and it will take advantage of a fading Ravens team that will finish with six consecutive losses. Wow.
Steelers 23, Ravens 17
Around the AFC: Pittsburgh pass rusher T.J. Watt nears single-season sack record
Colts still alive. Indianapolis does like making it tough on itself. Last week, unvaccinated quarterback Carson Wentz missed the entire week of practice and the Colts were 3 of 11 on third down in a 23-20 loss to Las Vegas in which they fell into a 13-3 hole. Now 9-7, all they need to do is beat the Jaguars Sunday as a 15 1/2-point favorite, but they’ve lost six straight in Jacksonville. Wentz has 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in seven road games and can become the first quarterback to start eight road games in a season and not throw an interception.
Watt nears record. Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt’s pursuit of the single-season sack mark is a cool subplot Sunday. Watt has 21 1/2 sacks in 14 games (he missed two games), and is a half-sack from tying three players (the Jets’ Mark Gastineau in 1984, Minnesota’s Jared Allen in 2011 and Kansas City’s Justin Houston in ’14) and one sack from tying the Giants’ Michael Strahan (2001). The league began keeping sacks as an official statistic in 1982. The great Pro Football Reference site dug into the archives last summer to track sacks and it has Detroit’s Al Baker as the all-time record holder (23 in 1978).
Jacksonville clown show. Upset with the reported decision by owner Shad Khan to retain general manager Trent Baalke, Jaguars fans are starting a movement to show up for Sunday’s game dressed as clowns. No, really. They long ago changed their Twitter avatar to a clown with a Khan-like mustache. No, really. What a debacle. Shoot, they didn’t even do that when I was covering seasons of 2-14, 4-12, 3-13, 5-11 and 3-13 from 2012-16. Keeping Baalke (the Jaguars are 2-30 since he joined the team) will remain a mystery until Khan either defends it or debunks the report.
Around the NFC: Everything should be on table to change in Minnesota
Vikings changes possible. Good thing for George Paton he left Minnesota last January to join the Broncos as general manager. Minnesota’s rollercoaster season — 1-3, 3-3, 3-5, 5-5, 5-7, 7-7 and now 7-9 — ends Sunday against Chicago and the Vikings could undergo sweeping changes, starting with coach Mike Zimmer. He appears out of answers, his defense is 31st in yards allowed (385.4) and 24th in points allowed (25.6) and the Vikings have only one leader (second-year receiver Justin Jefferson). Quarterback Kirk Cousins, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook missed games this year on the COVID-19/reserve list (all were unvaccinated). Cousins has a 2022 cap number of $45 million, so who would want to trade for him?
Cowboys better on road. Dallas (11-5) has won the NFC East so it will host at least one playoff game, but its preference should be to travel. The Cowboys are 5-3 at home, including a 30-16 thumping by the Broncos in November that wasn’t nearly as close as the score and last week’s 25-22 loss to Arizona in which they fell behind 22-7. There is a chance the Cardinals head back to Dallas for a first-round playoff game.
Bears job attractive … maybe. Chicago is expected to move on from coach Matt Nagy, but how attractive is the job? Over The Cap has the Bears with $40,935,664 of spending space, money the Bears will need to spend to upgrade their roster. Quarterback Justin Fields is the foundation of a rebuild, but who will be doing the rebuilding? If general manager Ryan Pace, for some reason, gets to hire a third coach, that could make the candidate pool shallower. Pairing a new general manager with a new coach is the best course.
NFL Week 18 Bettors Guide: Too many points for Bills to cover against improving Zach Wilson, Jets
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at BILLS
4:25 p.m., Bills by 16 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets have shown improvement with three straight covers and there’s reason to believe they’ll keep this under the number. Sure, the Bills can wrap up the division with a win but either the Jets will hang in or the back door will be open. Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury when the Bills intercepted Mike White four times in a 45-17 romp in November but after starting out the season as a turnover machine, Wilson has gone four straight games without throwing an interception. The Bills barely covered 13 ½ points at home against the Panthers when a late fourth down stop cost Carolina bettors and lost at home with the hook when favored by 14 ½ points over the Falcons last week. If Wilson plays like he has recently, this will not be a three-score game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the over.
WASHINGTON at GIANTS
1 p.m., Washington by 6 ½, 38 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Ron Rivera’s team has lost four straight games but the talent disparity between the two offensive units isn’t close. The Giants are right up there with Jacksonville as the worst offense in football. They are struggling to score a single touchdown a week and they’re not going to suddenly come alive with Jake Fromm at the controls. Taylor Heinicke, meanwhile, will be playing for his future, whether it’s in Washington or somewhere else. Joe Judge can claim his team is still playing its collective rear ends off but the results are what matter. This team has been dead in the water for weeks and with a third of the team on the injury report, is going down for the last time.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Washington and the under.
CHIEFS at BRONCOS
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Chiefs by 10, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Chiefs will want to get back on track after losing their track meet in Cincy and they’ll be facing a spiraling Broncos team they’ve beaten 12 straight games. Drew Lock is expected to start for the Broncos. He hasn’t shown much since taking over for Teddy Bridgewater and he’ll be playing with a shoulder injured in Los Angeles. The Broncos’ running game has disintegrated as well and KC’s defense, which had been playing well before running into Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, should be able to clamp things down with relative ease. With the No. 1 seed still a possibility, the Chiefs will be giving their best effort. It’s an easy cover for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chiefs and the under.
COWBOYS at EAGLES
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Cowboys by 6 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: The Cowboys have dominated the division so far with a 5-0 record ATS by an average of 13.5 points and by all indications are using this game to get things right for the playoffs. Both teams are in the postseason but the Eagles have COVID concerns and might rest some players while the Cowboys, according to Jerry Jones, will play to win. They are coming off a home loss against the Cardinals and should be determined to shake that off with a final tuneup. Even with Micah Parsons out of the lineup, their first-string defense would be too much for whatever offense the Eagles put out there.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
COLTS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Colts by 16, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This game shouldn’t be close and we can’t see many scenarios where the Jaguars cover. The Colts need the game to make the playoffs and that’s enough for us. They’re not going to mess around against an opponent that has given them problems in the past. Jonathan Taylor usually chews up the Jacksonville defense, the same run defense that gave up 181 yards and four TDs in New England. With the end of a miserable season just three-plus hours away, we don’t see the Jacksonville defense putting up much resistance. Ditto for the Jags’ offense, which is averaging a league-low 14.2 ppg. Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle with his decision making and that will not change against a top-third pass defense with multiple fronts.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Colts and the under.
STEELERS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Ravens by 4, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The points look very attractive when you consider the underdog is 21-7-3 ATS in their last 31 meetings. It’s in all probability Ben Roethlisberger’s final game and while there is no way to recreate the emotion of last week’s final game at Heinz Field, Big Ben will be plenty motivated to record one more W against his most bitter rival. Tyler Huntley has been an able stand-in for Lamar Jackson but Ravens QBs have been sacked 54 times. The Steelers have a league-high 52 sacks with T.J. Watt going after Michael Strahan’s sack record. The first game went down to the wire with the Ravens losing on a failed two-point conversion. This one should be just as close.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the over.
TITANS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Titans by 10, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Unless the Chiefs lose to the Broncos Saturday, the Titans will be playing to lock down a first-round bye and they could have Derrick Henry back to help them do it with a weak Texans team standing in their way. Houston pulled off the upset in the first meeting but that was a strange game with Tennessee outgaining the Texans, 490-190, but turning it over five times. Tyrod Taylor was the Houston QB in that one and he hurt the Titans with his legs. Davis Mills doesn’t pose the same threat. If things play out the way they look on paper, it will be a Tennessee waltz.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the under.
PANTHERS at BUCS
4:25 p.m., Bucs by 8, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bucs are playing for the No. 2 seed, which guarantees them a home playoff game if they win their first. Bruce Arians says he’s not resting anybody and after escaping against the Jets last week, they need to clean up a few things. Fortunately, the Panthers are the cure for what ails them. They stink. Their offense, whether it’s under Cam Newton or Sam Darnold, can’t get out of its own way and they don’t have the pieces to take advantage of what has been a sagging but still talented Tampa defense. The Bucs are 5-2 ATS at home and the Panthers 3-5 ATS on the road.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the over.
PATRIOTS at DOLPHINS
4:25 p.m., Patriots by 6 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: The Dolphins have been a nemesis for the Patriots lately but this is a different scenario. The Dolphins have gone from riding a seven-game win streak to out of the playoffs and are totally without motivation after facing must-win games for so many weeks. The Patriots will start the game alive for the division, even if they need a Jets upset of the Bills so odds are they’ll build a lead early and coast. Their defense is a total mismatch for Miami’s sluggish offense and while the back door cover is in play, we don’t see Tua Tagovailoa leading any late-game heroics.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
49ERS at RAMS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 5, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Rams can win the division here but the 49ers aren’t out of it and they have had the Rams’ number. The Rams may be winning but they have been flirting with disaster each week with Matthew Stafford giving the ball away willy-nilly. Nick Bosa gives the 49ers a chance to deny Stafford a clean pocket and he’s been making poor decisions under pressure. The 49ers ate up the clock in their 31-10 win early this season and will continue to run the ball until the Rams prove they can stop it. The Rams have to prepare for two QBs
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: 49ers and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
CHARGERS at RAIDERS
8:20 p.m., Chargers by 3, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The game is a true tossup with the winner in and the loser out. On paper, the Chargers are the better team, which is why they are favored on the road. But there is something about how this Raiders team that has fought through so much (Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs, and now the DUI arrest of rookie CB Nate Hobbs, who will play) to get to this point. It’s obviously going to come down to which QB, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, outplays the other. Both defenses can be exploited, the Chargers run defense in particular. All that said, we’ll take the points with a team that has more momentum and a little bit more to prove.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Raiders and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
BENGALS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 1 ½, 46
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
BEARS at VIKINGS
1 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
PACKERS at LIONS
1 p.m., Packers by 2 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the over.
SEAHAWKS at CARDINALS
4:25 p.m., Cards by 6 ½, 48
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the over.
SAINTS at FALCONS
4:25 p.m., Saints by 4 ½, 41
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the under.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Colts. Jags fade to black.
Last week: 5-10-1
Overall: 127-126-3
Over/under: 142-113-1
Best Bets: 11-6
Why Matt Judon and the Patriots’ pass rush must rediscover their form in Miami
A look of bewilderment swept over Matt Judon’s face Thursday.
Maybe the video feed had frozen during his morning press conference. A sign of the times.
Nope. Judon was just puzzled.
I’ve only recorded one QB hit over the past month? Really?
Yes, indeed.
“Alright well that’s just how it goes!” the Pro Bowler bellowed.
Judon, the Patriots’ top pass rusher and defensive MVP, has cooled considerably since the team blew out of Buffalo with a 14-10 win last month. After the bye week, and around a brief bout with COVID-19, he’s failed to replicate the same type of pressure he did through 13 games. Worse yet, Judon’s struggles have been emblematic of a quieter struggle within the defense.
The Patriots have failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks on even a quarter of their dropbacks since the bye. In the only game they eclipsed the 25% mark, their two-score loss to Buffalo after Christmas, the Pats never sacked Josh Allen. Judon came closest, clubbing the ball out of Allen’s hand in the second half for an incomplete pass.
How does Judon explain his drought? Shaking off his disbelief, he said: “I think, as far as being a pass rusher, I’m still a pass rusher. But, you know, if a team like (the Colts) just comes out, runs the ball, that’s just kinda what you gotta do. You gotta stop the run. … So it is what it is. That’s why I’m happy I have teammates.”
One of those teammates, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, relayed a phrase his college defensive line coach once imprinted on him about pass rushing: stop the run to have some fun.
Last week, the Patriots stopped the run by squashing Jacksonville with a 28-3 lead at halftime, but still failed to consistently impact rookie Trevor Lawrence in the second half. Relatedly, Judon was limited to 10 defensive snaps after a week when he missed every practice battling COVID.
On top of his restored health, Judon can take comfort in the fact little will be required of the Pats to stop the run Sunday.
The Dolphins own the league’s third-worst rushing attack by DVOA, Football Outsiders’ efficiency metric that adjusts for opponent quality and game situation. Furthermore, their offensive line can’t stop a nosebleed in pass protection, ranked dead last by Pro Football Focus grades and sixth-worst by pressure rate at Sports Info. Solutions.
If there was ever a get-right game designed specifically for the Patriots’ pass rush, a trip to Miami is it.
“I wanna be that guy, I wanna be the guy that everybody looks upon. But, sometimes, I might get blocked (differently) and then other guys step up,” Judon said. “And I love what they do and I celebrate and enjoy (their) success as much as they celebrate and enjoy my success.”
Success won’t be defined strictly by sacks. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa owns one of the fastest snap-to-throw times in the league, according to PFF. It’s almost Brady-esque.
But if the Pats can merely move Tagovailoa in the pocket with a hurry, that will count as a win.
“If you can sack the quarterback, that’s always great. But just getting him off the spot sometimes is always good,” Goldchaux said Thursday. “Playing a young quarterback last week like Trevor Lawrence, get him a little bit rattled, force him to throw some bad throws … if you can get him off his spot, that’s good, too.”
In the season opener, the Patriots posted a 31% pressure rate against Tagovailoa and sacked him twice. Replicating those numbers Sunday would be a definitive sign of progress and hope for a defense that believes it’s unmatched across the league.
“I feel like we’re the best defense in the NFL,” Godchaux said. “I feel like we’re very good once we force teams to beat us. When we don’t force teams to beat us and let them off the hook, you see things happen like a long run or maybe a touchdown. Just gotta make sure we keep communicating with each other — all 11 guys on the field — and I think we’ll be good.”
Good, of course, won’t cut it after Sunday when the Pats hit the road and enter the postseason. Their defense must be great, starting either in a third matchup against Allen’s Bills or versus the explosive Bengals led by quarterback and MVP candidate Joe Burrow. Slowing either offense must begin up front with Judon and Co. harassing those quarterbacks, just as every Patriots opponent prior to the bye can attest.
As for Judon: “I’m not going to watch stats. I wouldn’t have even known that,” he finished Thursday. “I’m just going to go out and play my game, and hopefully I can get some more QB hits and hurries for you.”
