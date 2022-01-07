Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere.
Coming out in vintage style! Zendayacame to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
Both Zendaya and Law shared photos to their Instagram stories of the designer posing with Linda and other models from the show as well as shots of Linda striking a pose in the stunning frock on the catwalk. Zendaya also made an effort to echo the ’90s look with similar glam, sweeping her newly cropped auburn-colored locks up and back with a deep side side part. She also sported Bulgari serpent Viper pendant earrings to complement the look.
In addition to the cast’s epic fashions for the premiere, fans have been more than excited after the season two trailer dropped in Nov. 2021. The second season cast includes returning faces and new cast members. In addition to Zendaya, the series regulars are Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The show was renewed for a second season all the way back in 2019, when the first season premiered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Euphoria experienced several delays, however the show did give us two special episodes in 2020 and 2021.
In addition to fans being hyped around seeing some of their favorite faces making a return, Zendaya recently teased the idea of her beau and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, making a possible cameo in the show. During a Jan. 6 interview with Extra, the interviewer asked about the mystery in the briefcase in the trailer as Zendaya joked about Tom being in the bag. “I cannot tell you [what’s in there]. I think it might also be pretty obvious from the trailer what’s in the suitcase,” Zendaya responded.
“Is it Tom? I know how badly he wants to be on the show,” the interviewer asked. Zendaya laughed and teased that it was her 25-year-old boyfriend in the bag. “He pops out! Yeah, that’s the big spoiler,” she quipped. Even though she seemed like she was playing around, a cameo from her boyfriend would be a pretty sweet surprise.
Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad for the third time! He’s expecting another child with wife Riko Shibata, who he married in February 2021.
Nicolas Cage, 57, had his wife, Riko Shibata, 26, are expecting a baby! The Family Man actor and his wife confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, Jan 6. “The parents-to-be are elated!” their rep added to the publication.
This will mark Nicolas’s third child: he is also dad to son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and son Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. Via Weston, the actor is also a grandfather to four: Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, via Weston’s ex-wife Danielle Cage and twin girls Venice Zohar, 1, and Cyress Zara, 1, from his relationship with current wife Hila Cage Coppola.
The happy news for Nicolas and Riko comes just 10 months after their Las Vegas nuptials, held at the Wynn Hotel & Resort back in February. The couple specifically chose Feb. 16 as a tribute for his late father August Coppola, who was born on the same date in 1934. August, who was a literature professor and the brother of film legend Francis Ford Coppola, passed away after a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 75.
“On February 16, 2021, Nicolas Cage married twenty-six year old, Riko Shibata in a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father,” his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time.
For the wedding, Riko honored her Japanese heritage with a handmade bridal kimono made up of three layers. Shortly after they tied the knot, the Kyoto native went for a horse and carriage ride around Central Park with Nicolas, showing off their love for the world. In recent months, they’ve been spotted on both the west coast and east coast with an appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last fall, as well as out and about in the Big Apple.
Riko and Nicolas initially connected after meeting in Shiga, Japan while he was working on flick Prisoners of the Ghostland. The 26-year-old is Nic’s 5th wife: he was wed to Patricia Arquette from 1995 – 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 – 2004, to Alice Kim from 2004 – 2016, and to Erika Koike in 2019.
Bombs were dropped on The Real Housewives of Orange County after Gina Kirschenheiter told Heather Dubrow a little secret: Shannon Beador was discussing a lawsuit involving Dr. Terry Dubrow. His wife Heather was less than pleased.
“If you ever come after me or my family ever again,” Heather told Shannon in the dramatic final moment of episode four, “you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat. I’m saying this as a promise.”
In an interview with ET, Shannon shared her thoughts about that moment. “I was absolutely floored, I really was… She did threaten me. And accusing me of going after her family, taking it to that next level, for the things that she said to me, going through my head was, ‘Are you gonna kill me?!’ Are you going to try to take away the business that I’ve created to support my children? Because that’s you threatening my family.”
Shannon believes, however, that the moment was practiced by Heather beforehand: “There was another part of me going through this [saying], bravo! How many times did you practice going through this in front of the mirror? Because it seemed very scripted to me.”
The mother of three maintained that she never wanted to bring up the lawsuit on camera. In a recent episode, Heather reacted to Shannon’s tearful apology. In a confessional interview, the actress said, “Shannon is not crying because she feels bad. Shannon is not crying because she has remorse. Shannon is crying because she got caught.”
Shannon stated that she was upset by Heather’s response. “It makes me angry, because it’s not that I ‘got caught.’ I didn’t get caught doing anything!” she explained. “I said it from the beginning. Gina gives an explanation that she had to tell Heather — felt she had to tell Heather — because at one point in her life, she was at a barbecue and everyone was whispering about her husband having an affair, and I can relate to her.”
“That’s a horrible story,” she said. “It happened to me, too, people whispering about me at parties, talking about how [my ex-husband] David was having an affair and I didn’t know. But nobody was whispering at Heather’s party. Nobody knew about it. So, it should never have been brought up by Gina, there’s no justification for what she did, except to stir up drama.”
Shannon also hinted that Gina wanted to bring it up on screen: “[Gina] even said on Watch What Happens Live, she said to Andy [Cohen], ‘You can thank me now, Andy!’ She had a big smile on her face. I didn’t have any smiles on my face for any of it, because I didn’t want it to come out. And for Heather to not know that that’s who I am? It’s upsetting to me.”
Shannon explained that it is difficult for her to watch the show, saying, “I just don’t know what other people are saying behind my back… There are some things that are being said about me that are upsetting.”
But her relationship with Heather and Gina is “cordial” now. “We all get along,” said Shannon. “I’m not in a major argument with anyone today.”
However, Shannon also warned that Heather will come for her later in the season: “I’m not gonna lie, she comes after me this season that she doesn’t come after other people for, and I fight back when that happens… My very first season, I had issues with both she and Tamra [Judge] as a first-season Housewife. That was pretty, pretty difficult, but I did it. I handled it.”
The Bravo star reacted to Kelly Dodd’s claim that Shannon is afraid of Heather. “That bothers me that [Kelly] says that about me, and I haven’t had a discussion with her about it yet,” said Shannon. “No, I’m not afraid of her at all. Not at all. I do feel badly about what happened, that that information from 20 years ago got out there.”
Shannon also addressed the social media war between Noella Bergener and her husband James, whom she is divorcing. “I’ve texted with [Noella] a little bit,” said Shannon. “And I just say I’m here for her if she needs anything, because I know how difficult it is… My position is always not to argue with anyone on social media, because then people weigh in and have opinions and it’s none of their business.”
She went on to say, “So, I feel bad for her that it’s public, but I think he went out there and made some videos and I guess at some point you feel you have to respond. It’s a nasty situation.”
The interviewer pointed out that Shannon was the only castmate who followed James’ Instagram page, where he’s been posting his side of the story. “I must’ve pressed follow by mistake,” said Shannon. “Because I didn’t intend to follow it. Shoot! I better unfollow it right now.” At that point, the Bravo star took out her phone and hit “unfollow.”