Bitcoin

27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Gold Fever $NGL is coming to the Kucoin exchange
  • Nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours.
  • 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions.
  • Another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions. 

One of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market is Shiba Inu (SHIB). As per the data easily accessed at etherscan, nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours. Even for the past few days the same amount of SHIB has been burned daily.

Furthermore, one of the Twitter users namely shibburn has tweeted that over the past 24 hours, 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions. Eventually, in the past few hours, another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions. Therefore, in total, 27.6 million tokens have been transacted to the null address and removed from the circulation for good.

Even more, as per the research by a platform that gathers data on the top cryptocurrency whales, WhaleStats, considering those storing Shiba INU, the top 100 SHIB whales have increased their holding in this meme crypto, regardless of the recent sell-off and have purchased more tokens on the loss.

More so, two days before, whales’ SHIB balance has gained by 2.29% in the previous 24 hours. As Whalestats mentioned, the overall number of SHIB holders amounts to 1,124,693. But one day before, the amount was smaller, by comparing we can understand that the everyday SHIB community is keeps growing.

Accordingly, at press time, as per CoinMarketCap, SHIB’s price was trading at $0.00002945 with a 24-hour trading volume of $827,070,116. The circulating supply of SHIB is 549,063.28B SHIB. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Currency.com, OKEx, Huobi Global, and FTX. 

Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tweets on Cross-chain Bridges

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tweets on Cross-chain Bridges
Altcoin News
  • Direct-chain storage offers some protection against 51-percent assaults. 
  • Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security.

For blockchain technology, interoperability aids in the issue of assets and data interconnecting across chains. Data and value exchange between two parties using the same blockchain platform, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, has become easy. However, the same cannot be stated for data and value exchange between two parties using different blockchain platforms.

As a result, the digital transfer becomes much more difficult due to the expanding diversity of blockchain networks used by enterprises throughout the globe. It is expected that interoperability would help to relieve these issues and make it easier for parties to trade across different blockchains.

Future of Multi-chain Ecosystems

When Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article this morning, he spoke about the future of multi-chain ecosystems and raised reservations about cross-chain ecosystems.

According to Buterin’s reasoning, the “fundamental security limits of bridges” are what make cross-chain interactions problematic. For Buterin, direct-chain storage (e.g., Ethereum, Solana) offers some protection against 51-percent assaults. There is no way that hackers can propose blocks that would take away a person’s crypto even if they can censor or reverse the transactions.

On the other hand, Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security, according to Buterin. If an attacker deposits their ETH onto a Solana (SOL) bridge to obtain Solana-wrapped Ether (WETH) and then reverts that transaction on the Ethereum side. As soon as the Solana (SOL) side confirms it, it will cause catastrophic losses on other participants for whom the coins are locked in the SOL-WETH contract, as the wrapped tokens are no longer backed by the initial on a 1:1 ratio.

Bitcoin

Is Norton 360 Mining Ethereum In Your Computer? If It Is, They’ll Take a 15% Cut

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Norton, an idle laptop
The most popular antivirus, Norton 360, made a miner out of everyone. Even though this has been going on for a while, the Internet recently found it out. And traditional Norton customers are livid about it. One of the most controversial parts of the story is the 15% cut that the company takes. This is a commercial program that you have to pay for, so it’s only logical that people are not ok with it.

Related Reading | Research: Crypto Mining Malware Still Abundant Despite Market Decline

Of course, Norton’s Ethereum mining program is nothing new. Seven months ago, when they  were testing it, our sister site Bitcoinist reported on it and said:

“A select number of Norton 360 customers, who joined the early adopter program, received their invites to mine Ethereum today. The program is expected to expand to include all 13 million Norton customers in the coming months.

In explaining the odd pairing, the firm said cryptocurrency mining is fraught with risk and often involves disabling security and allowing “unvetted code”. This leaves miners vulnerable to skimmed earnings and ransomware. Norton claims to address these issues by enabling users to safely and easily mine cryptocurrency through the user-friendly Norton 360 platform.”

Ok, so it’s for your own good. How could you doubt the fine folks at Norton?

The Internet Discovers The Existence Of Norton ’s Ethereum Program

The mining program went viral when Boing Boing editor Cory Doctorow tweeted, “Norton “Antivirus” now sneakily installs cryptomining software on your computer, and then SKIMS A COMMISSION.”

Security expert and journalist Brian Krebs took a look at the case and here’s what he came up with:

“According to the FAQ posted on its site, “Norton Crypto” will mine Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency while the customer’s computer is idle. The FAQ also says Norton Crypto will only run on systems that meet certain hardware and software requirements (such as an NVIDIA graphics card with at least 6 GB of memory).”

That doesn’t sound that bad. Plus, “NortonLifeLock says Norton Crypto is an opt-in feature only and is not enabled without user permission.” Ok, but, is the “accept” button checked from the get-go? And, why can’t people uninstall the program then? In a written statement, NortonLifeLock responded: 

“If users have turned on Norton Crypto but no longer wish to use the feature, it can be disabled by temporarily shutting off ‘tamper protection’ (which allows users to modify the Norton installation) and deleting NCrypt.exe from your computer.”

ETH price chart for 01/08/2021 on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

What Was The Public’s Response To The Fact That They Are Ethereum Miners?

According to Krebs, “longtime Norton customers were horrified at the prospect of their antivirus product installing coin-mining software, regardless of whether the mining service was turned off by default”. This is what the program should protect them from. And they don’t know that this is for their own good and they should trust the Norton corporation blindly. 

On the other hand, the ones that were ok with it and wanted to collect their ETH faced another hurdle. Gas fees. If that fact is hard to navigate for experienced Ethereum users, imagine what it was for novices that weren’t even aware of their new profession as Ethereum miners. To help with visualization, just read the Norton FAQ’s explanation:

“Transfers of cryptocurrencies may result in transaction fees (also known as “gas” fees) paid to the users of the cryptocurrency blockchain network who process the transaction. In addition, if you choose to exchange crypto for another currency, you may be required to pay fees to an exchange facilitating the transaction. Transaction fees fluctuate due to cryptocurrency market conditions and other factors. These fees are not set by Norton.”

Even though what they’re saying is correct, how would a civilian react to the past year’s ridiculous Ethereum gas fees?

Summary And Conclusion, The Norton Situation

For a quick assessment of the situation, we turn to resistance.money’s Bradley Rettler, who tweeted. “What?! Norton antivirus now mines Ethereum *by default*. The “accept” button is checked automatically and once installed it’s very difficult to remove. And they take 15% of what you mine!”

Yeah, that’s about it. For the implications, we go back to security expert Brian Krebs:

“I guess what bothers me most about Norton Crypto is that it will be introducing millions of perhaps less savvy Internet users to the world of cryptocurrency, which comes with its own set of unique security and privacy challenges that require users to “level up” their personal security practices in fairly significant ways.”

Related Reading | Powerbridge Technologies Set To Launch Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining In Hong Kong

That seems to be about right as well. 

What would the Proof-Of-Work critics say, now that half of the planet is an Ethereum miner? And what will happen to the program once Ethereum turns to Proof-Of-Stake? Burning questions. 

Featured Image by Sigmund on Unsplash  | Charts by TradingView

Bitcoin

JP Morgan Backs Crypto Adoption and Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

JP Morgan Backs Crypto Adoption and Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022
