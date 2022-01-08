A Ski-Doo train packed with courage, care and badly needed supplies – Macleans.ca

Heidi Klum looked sexier than ever when she danced around in a sweatsuit & flashed her underwear in a sexy new dance video.

When it comes to Heidi Klum, 48, one thing is for sure – she is always posting some sort of sexy photo or video to social media and that’s exactly what she did with her latest post. Heidi posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing a cozy, oversized white sweatsuit. She then lifted her sweatshirt to reveal her black G-string thong that was poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.

Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.

The supermodel is definitely not afraid to show some skin and aside from this sexy video, she recently posted a nearly nude photo. She posed on the steps of her home completely naked, except for a massive white comforter covering her body.

Meanwhile, just recently, while on vacation in Greece, Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing high-waisted black knit short shorts that were so tiny, her butt cheeks were showing out of the bottoms.

Heidi opted to go completely topless with the shorts, as she posed facing the window with her face turned towards the camera. Heidi gave a kissy face to the camera as she had not a drop of makeup on and kept her blonde hair down and wet. The supermodel posted the photos with the caption, “Kaliméra,” which means good morning in English.