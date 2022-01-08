Celebrities
A Ski-Doo train packed with courage, care and badly needed supplies – Macleans.ca
Image of the Week: First Nations in northwestern Ontario are rushing to help COVID-stricken Bearskin Lake. By snowmobile, if necessary.
This week, Bearskin Lake First Nation, a remote community in Northern Ontario of about 400 people, was struck hard by COVID-19. Some 187 people tested positive and more than 200 residents were now in quarantine due to exposure risk, including health care professionals, essential workers and community leaders. Ottawa has offered $483,000 to help, but locals say money isn’t enough. What good is cash if you can’t leave the house? What they need are deliveries—and that’s where Bearskin Lake’s neighbours stepped in. Seven trucks packed with firewood drove more than 100 km from Muskrat Dam First Nation; fundraising drives in Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Kenora collected $100,000 to buy and ship food and supplies; Wapekeka First Nation residents chartered a plane to deliver more essential goods; and, most photogenically, more than two dozen people from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, 70 km east and inaccessible by road, linked together into a “Ski-Doo train” to ride through -40 C windchill to deliver what food, diapers and firewood they could manage. Riders wore moose hides underneath parkas, beaver hats with snow pants, and even draped garbage bags over themselves to block the wind. After arriving at Bearskin Lake, they dropped off their loads, turned around and headed home. The whole trip took seven hours. If it’s hard to imagine most Canadians going through such extreme lengths to help others so far away; then again, it’s hard to imagine so badly needing to.
Celebrities
Heidi Klum Flashes Her Lingerie In Sexy New Dance Video — Watch
Heidi Klum looked sexier than ever when she danced around in a sweatsuit & flashed her underwear in a sexy new dance video.
When it comes to Heidi Klum, 48, one thing is for sure – she is always posting some sort of sexy photo or video to social media and that’s exactly what she did with her latest post. Heidi posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing a cozy, oversized white sweatsuit. She then lifted her sweatshirt to reveal her black G-string thong that was poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.
Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.
The supermodel is definitely not afraid to show some skin and aside from this sexy video, she recently posted a nearly nude photo. She posed on the steps of her home completely naked, except for a massive white comforter covering her body.
Meanwhile, just recently, while on vacation in Greece, Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing high-waisted black knit short shorts that were so tiny, her butt cheeks were showing out of the bottoms.
Heidi opted to go completely topless with the shorts, as she posed facing the window with her face turned towards the camera. Heidi gave a kissy face to the camera as she had not a drop of makeup on and kept her blonde hair down and wet. The supermodel posted the photos with the caption, “Kaliméra,” which means good morning in English.
Celebrities
IKDR! Meet Jamarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Shout out to the boss ladies!
We may be in season three and several variants-deep into this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop everyone’s hustle.
Here at BOSSIP, we like to share stories from people in our community making their dreams come true like Chicago-bred entrepreneur Jamarrion Tabor. After successfully running and scaling two daycare centers of her own, Jarrion has put Beyoncé’s wifi to use to let women and men across the metaverse in on her success secret after using just an income tax check and her creativity to succeed!
How has being born and raised in the Westside of Chicago inspired your career as a childcare brander?
Growing up, my peers and I didn’t have access to quality Childcare because it’s rarely quality education in the “hood”. That inspired me to open childcare centers. My goal is to provide quality Childcare for minority children with limited access to care.
What really pushed you to make your dream happen?
FREEDOM! I wanted to have the freedom to be there for my children. I wanted the type of freedom that a JOB couldn’t provide me.
I felt that in my soul. I saw some photos from the inside of one of your centers and it looked so inviting. What else do you think sets you aside from other businesses?
Our culture. My centers are known for having the COOLEST CULTURE in Childcare. From our quality care, our 24 hour availability, and the way we pour into our staff.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part is having the freedom to make as much money as we want. The worst part can be the responsibility if your business is not structured properly.
How do you feel you impact the clients who work with you?
By showing them that anything is possible. In 2015, I started my childcare business with my income tax. 6 years later I have two centers with a million-dollar revenue. I literally came to Atlanta with nothing and made it happen.
Where can everyone find you on social media?
My Instagram is @childcarebrander and I’m also at Childcarebrander.com!
Celebrities
Ana Navarro Slams ‘Shameful’ Republicans For Not Attending Jan. 6 Ceremony
‘The View’ co-host denounced Republicans who minimized the tragedy of the insurrection by skipping the anniversary ceremony, while praising Dick and Liz Cheney for being the lone conservatives in attendance.
Ana Navarro, 50, didn’t mince words when blasting the 211 Republican members of Congress who skipped out on the House of Representatives’ ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. The View co-host, who is a self-identified Republican, said that it was “incredibly shameful” that almost all of the Republican members of Congress decided to forgo the moment of silence that honored the four Capitol Police officers who were killed defending the members of the House.
At the moment of silence for the Capitol Police officers who died, there were only two Republicans who showed up.
Rep. Lynn Cheney. And her father. The 80 year old former Vice President.
An extraordinary image of where this country’s politics are right now. pic.twitter.com/IJ2YS2y2yN
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2022
Ana got heated as she called out the Republicans for both trying to change the narrative surrounding the Capitol riot and not showing respect for those who helped protect them, during a Friday January 7 episode of The View. “All of those Republicans that got helped by the Capitol Police. All those Republicans, who we saw running for their lives. All those Republicans, who were cowering under desks on January 6. None of them could take a minute to observe silence, and observe January 6 and instead were saying that it was some sort of media propaganda,” she said. “That is shameful.”
The only Republicans that did attend the ceremony were Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Ana was thankful for both of them. Even though she said she may not always agree with the former VP, she commended him for attending to both support his daughter and for his country. “What he did yesterday was an honorable act. He was not only acting as somebody who served in the House of Representatives for many years, and thus has floor privileges to walk on the floor, he was there as an American. He was there as a Republican elder, and he was there as Liz Cheney’s dad. If not for Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney would’ve been there by her lonesome self as the only Republican serving a minute of silence,” she said.
After torching Republicans for not attending, Ana commended the Cheneys and especially the former vice president one more time for taking the time to mark such an important day. “As a daughter, as an American, as a longtime Republican, I appreciated Dick Cheney’s presence there and wearing all those hats,” she said.
Liz is one of only two Republicans currently on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Insurrection. The other Republican on the committee Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that he wished he could have attended the ceremony, but he was with his wife expecting the birth of their son. “Wish I could be there too, but I’m on baby watch. I am in spirit,” he tweeted. In a followup tweet, he responded to someone who asked where he was, and he praised the Cheneys. “Once again everyone, would have loved to have been on the house floor, but I have a baby making his entrance into the world at any moment. God bless @Liz_Cheney and VP Cheney for going. Sad others didn’t. Stoked to be a dad,” he wrote.
A Ski-Doo train packed with courage, care and badly needed supplies – Macleans.ca
Chambers: Could Cale Makar match Ray Bourque’s Hall of Fame career? The numbers say yes
Disney Starts Metaverse Journey Through Virtual World Simulator Patent
Heidi Klum Flashes Her Lingerie In Sexy New Dance Video — Watch
Mortgage lender acquiring Greenwood Village community bank
IKDR! Meet Jamarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Taking off: As a Navy flyer and his family head for more amenities, a multigen ranch is for sale in Roxborough
Ana Navarro Slams ‘Shameful’ Republicans For Not Attending Jan. 6 Ceremony
U.S. Highway 6 shutdown Friday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon
Former Atlanta mayor accuses Publix of discrimination in Black communities
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?