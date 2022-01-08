News
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against for Arbery’s killing. For Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, the main decision was whether to grant Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, an eventual chance to earn parole.
The judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole. Bryan was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.
Arbery’s family asked a judge to show no lenience Friday in sentencing three men.
During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s sister recalled her brother’s humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target to the men who pursued him.
“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase them with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.
Arbery’s mother asked for the maximum sentence, saying she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.
“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked the judge for life without parole for Travis and Greg McMichael and the possibility of parole for Bryan. But she said all deserved that mandatory life sentence for showing “no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery.”
Contending the McMichaels still believed they didn’t do anything wrong, Dunikoski disclosed Friday that Greg McMichael gave Bryan’s cellphone video of the shooting to an attorney, who leaked it.
“He believed it was going to exonerate him,” the prosecutor said.
For Travis McMichael, who is 35, the possibility for parole could mean hope for release from prison in his 60s, said Robert Rubin, one of his defense attorneys. He argued that Travis McMichael opened fire only after “Mr. Arbery came at him and grabbed the gun.” But Rubin also acknowledged his client’s decisions to arm himself and chase Arbery were ”reckless” and “thoughtless.”
“They are not evidence of a soul so blackened as to deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Rubin said. “This was not a planned murder. This was a fight over a gun that led to Mr. Arbery’s death.”
Greg McMichael recently turned 66, and Bryan is 52, raising the chances that they would spend the remainder of their lives in prison even if granted a chance of parole.
Greg McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, said her client has health problems and acknowledged he likely won’t ever get out of prison. But he said granting him a chance at parole would show he didn’t intend Arbery to die, never pulling his gun until his son fired his shotgun.
“Greg McMichael did not leave his home that day hoping to kill,” Hogue told the judge. “He did not view his son firing that shotgun with anything other than fear and sadness. What this jury found was this was an unintentional act.”
Bryan’s lawyer said he should get a chance at parole because he showed remorse and cooperated with police, turning over the cellphone video of the shooting to help them get to the truth.
“Mr. Bryan isn’t the one who brought a gun,” Kevin Gough said. “He was unarmed. And I think that reflects his intentions.”
The guilty verdicts against the men handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
All three men were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Maximum prison terms for those counts range from five to 20 years. The judge was likely to allow those additional penalties to be served simultaneously with the life sentences for murder.
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.
The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.
Defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days after sentencing to file them.
Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.
News
Incomplete applications slowing delivery of $500 cash assistance for St. Louis residents
ST. LOUIS – More than 1,000 cash cards have been approved for St. Louis City residents as part of the $500 cash assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19.
The city, which partnered with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, is using nearly $5 million in federal COVID-relief funding for the payments.
The United Way says as workers are processing the applications about 25% of the applications are incomplete and require follow-up action.
The United Way says is it taking longer than anticipated to process the applications due to the number of incomplete ones.
The organization says it is boosting its resources to bolster efforts to process applications quickly. Applicants will receive a notification once their eligibility has been determined. People can expect to receive their cash card within 10-15 days after receiving the notification.
More than 10,000 applications were received in just days and the city had to pause the program to review the applications. The program will go to helping 9,300 families.
Applicants are asked to keep an eye on their email inboxes for communication if their application is incomplete and needs additional action.
News
St. Louis Soulard Mardi Gras 2022: vaccine and mask protocols you need to know
ST. LOUIS–Mardi Gras season has arrived in 2022 and with it, new requirements for COVID-19 protocols, Soulard Mardi Gras event organizers have announced.
According to the organization’s website:
This includes the following events:
- January 22: Winter Carnival
- February 12: Cajun Cook-Off
- February 25: Mayor’s Ball
- February 26: (Grand Parade Day) The Bud Light Party Tent, Blues Alumni Tent and all Mardi Gras Village tents on the east side of 7th street.
Parents or guardians will be required to verify the identity of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who do not have an ID. Masks will be required of all participants, ages 5 and up at indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.
News
St. Francois County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who is wanted on felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.
On Tuesday, Dakota D. Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County, according to the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.
Pace is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s department. If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131.
If anyone sees Pace in public, the sheriff’s department asks that they do not approach him, but call 911 with as much information as possible.
The sheriff’s department also advises residents to lock their vehicles when not in use, and remove keys and any valuables from within their vehicles.
