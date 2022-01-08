News
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a part of the Belichick-Saban connection
Bill O’Brien knows how to design a high-powered offense around a decorated quarterback for an accomplished head coach and compete for a championship.
O’Brien performed that task for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the capacity as quarterbacks coach (2009-2010) and offensive coordinator (2011) and he participated in a pair of Super Bowls. Pats quarterback Tom Brady won the second (2010) of his three NFL MVP Awards on O’Brien’s watch.
O’Brien is in a similar situation as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for Monday night’s rematch with SEC rival Georgia in the FBS National Champion game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. No. 3 Alabama obliterated unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game on Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide program was built and is managed by coach Nick Saban while the offense is directed by quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama and Pittsburgh were the third rated scoring offenses in FBS averaging 41.4 points per game. The Tide was sixth in total offense with 6,924 yards.
“It’s been a great experience, it’s been awesome,” said O’Brien. “We have a lot of great kids to coach. They are hard-working, they love football and they are great teammates.
“The coaching staff here led by coach Saban is one of the best coaching staffs I’ve ever been a part of and it says a lot because I have been part of a lot of coaching staffs.
“It’s a lot of fun to coach a guy like Bryce and the rest of the guys on offense and working with the offensive staff. I can’t say enough about this program. I’ve said it time and time again how grateful I am to have this opportunity to be here and to try and do my part to help this team win.”
O’Brien is a Dorchester native who played linebacker and defensive end at Brown (1990-1992) so he had ties to the region before joining Belichick’s staff in 2007.
Belichick has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles with the Patriots. Prior to coming to New England, Belichick won two Super Bowls as Bill Parcells’ defensive guru with the New York Giants.
Saban is going for his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and can secure back-to-back titles for the second time with a win over the Bulldogs. Saban won a National Championship in 2003 with LSU that he shared with Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans. The Trojans were recognized by the AP while the Tigers won the BCS title.
Calling plays for arguably the greatest NFL and NCAA coaches of all-time can-do wonders for a coordinator’s resume at both levels. O’Brien has thrived being the middle man in the Belichick-Saban connection and doesn’t mind talking about it.
“It’s a question, the obvious question I get a lot,” said O’Brien. “I actually enjoy the question because I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve been able to work for both guys.
“I’ve learned so much from both guys and as you said, these are the two best to ever do it. They are both very similar in some of their philosophical beliefs — hard work, good teammates, trustworthy people around them, uncovering every stone to try and find out what we can do to get an edge in a game or the way we practice. Things like that.”
Belichick has New England back in the NFL playoffs by employing three of Saban’s players, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Damien Harris and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots’ first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“They are two very different people,” said O’Brien. “That’s just the way it is and I think that is what is pretty cool, the fact that I’ve had a chance to be around both of them and work with both of them. It’s something I am very grateful for and very proud of.”
News
How a racist voicemail got KARE anchor Gia Vang into the T-shirt business (temporarily)
On New Year’s Day, St. Louis TV news anchor Michelle Li did a 30-second segment about the various foods people eat on the first day of the year. She wrapped up by saying she, like many Koreans, ate dumpling soup.
The seemingly innocuous piece led one viewer to leave a voicemail at the station criticizing Li for “being very Asian” and telling her to “keep her Korean to herself.” The woman also suggested a white anchor would get fired for talking about what white people eat on New Year’s.
Li posted a video of herself listening to the message on social media and it quickly went viral, thanks in part to KARE-TV anchor Gia Vang’s suggestion to change the intended slur into a hashtag of pride: #VeryAsian. Asian Americans, both famous and otherwise, as well as supporters flooded social media with positive feedback and plenty of photos of people happily eating dumpling soup.
“We wanted to move this into a different space,” Vang said. “I was trying to reclaim those words and I could see through the response that people picked up on that.”
On Twitter, Li asked if people would be interested in a #VeryAsian shirt. The positive response prompted Li to team up with Vang to create the website veryasian.us. It launched Tuesday with a selection of #VeryAsian T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to the Asian American Journalists Association.
“In the first 24 hours, we had more than 1,300 orders,” Vang said. “And it really shot up from there.”
The pair initially planned to make the items available for two weeks, but they’ve been so swamped with orders, they made the decision to cut that time in half. Sales will now close at noon Tuesday.
I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9
— Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022
“It’s been overwhelming, but good overwhelming,” Vang said.
Vang first met Li via social media. The pair connected after a March shooting spree in Atlanta left six Asian women dead, just one of many attacks on Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.
“We already had a connection and sisterhood, being Asian and also being journalists,” Vang said. “I love that we are making this a positive thing coming out of a year of such negativity toward Asian Americans. We’re coming together as a collective to celebrate our pride and our identities.”
While T-shirt sales end on Tuesday, the website will remain active.
“We have openly talked about this not just being a moment or a hashtag, but a movement,” Vang said. “We have a million ideas and haven’t honed in on what happens next, but this feels good.”
News
Men’s hockey: Meyers dominates as Gophers get back to Big Ten play with win over Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — If predictions about Team USA’s roster at next month’s Winter Olympics are correct, Ben Meyers might be the second-biggest thing in China. After the Great Wall, of course.
The Minnesota Gophers junior forward, who is expected to be named to the American roster soon, scored twice and added an assist on Friday as his team jumped back into Big Ten play with a decisive 4-1 win at Michigan State.
Sammy Walker opened the scoring and Jack LaFontaine pitched in with 24 saves as the Gophers (12-8-0 overall, 7-4-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak versus the Spartans to six straight games. The Spartans (11-9-1, 5-6-0) got a stellar 32-save performance from goalie Drew DeRidder but trailed throughout.
“I’m just working on my game during the week, and I’ve got great linemates to play with,” said Meyers. “We’ve got a great d-core to move us the puck, and I’m just trying to play hard.”
As for the expectation that he will be headed to Beijing next month, Meyers said he is focused on the present.
“We had two games at Michigan State. That’s really the focus,” he said. “I’m (playing) in Minnesota right now and just focused on playing Michigan State in a couple big conference games.”
Playing their first real game in more than a month, the Gophers looked anything but rusty in the opening 15 minutes, testing DeRidder repeatedly and jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Walker, penalized for playing with a broken stick, emerged from the penalty box just in time to catch a lead pass from Blake McLaughlin and slip the puck over the goal line.
Meyers doubled the lead later with a seeing-eye shot from a sharp angle. After the Spartans got on the board via defenseman Nash Nienhuis’ first collegiate goal, Meyers scored again late in the second off a pretty set-up pass from Matthew Knies, who is also expected to be named to the Olympic roster.
“It was a real good game for us. In the first 10 minutes I loved how we came out. It got all the lines going, we got all our energy going, we were on top of pucks and made life very difficult on them,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “They’re a strong team and we lost some strength battles a couple times, but a complete game by our lineup tonight.”
Meyers nearly completed the hat trick, but hit the post on a shot that then went in off Lucius for the Gophers’ fourth goal. Lucius said he almost felt bad about getting credit for the goal after all Meyers did on Friday.
“Honestly, a little bit,” Lucius said, with a grin, when asked if he felt bad for Meyers. “I wish he would’ve got that, but he’s glad I put it in.”
The bad news for the Gophers came in the third period when forward Jaxon Nelson went down hard and appeared to roll an ankle after a shot. He was helped from the ice and did not return.
“Tough losing Nellie,” Motzko said, hinting that the injury was serious. “He’ll be out a while.”
“Not a lot to say. Minnesota played well, and we’ve got to work an awful lot harder than that and an awful lot more battles to win against a team like Minnesota,” said Spartans coach Danton Cole. “For the first time in a while, I thought it was a pretty uneven effort and we’re going to need to be an awful lot better tomorrow.”
The two-game series concludes on Saturday evening.
News
Timberwolves’ big three erupt in blowout win over Thunder
That is how the Timberwolves envision their offense functioning.
Minnesota’s “big three” erupted in the Wolves’ 135-105 win Friday in Oklahoma City — Minnesota’s third straight victory — as they were expected to do on a near-nightly basis at the season’s outset. The trio of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all took turns dominating on the offensive end.
Edwards erupted in the first quarter.
Russell went nuclear in the second frame.
The third quarter belonged to Towns.
Edwards took over in the first frame, scoring 17 points on a perfect 6 for 6 shooting, including five triples.
“When you’re feeling it like that, you don’t let the game come to you,” Edwards said. “Not at all.”
Russell followed that up with a 6 for 6 shooting performance of his own that resulted in 15 points in the second quarter.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said any one of the Wolves’ three top scorers can go off at any point. The coaching staff talked to Towns at halftime about how hard Oklahoma City was trying to make it on him by crowding him in the paint and sinking back on his drives. But they told Towns if he stayed patient, opportunities would come.
Sure enough, in the third quarter, it was Towns taking control. He dominated Oklahoma City’s center-less lineup, scoring 10 points in the frame on 3 for 4 shooting and four makes on five trips to the free-throw line.
“Then we were able to get him the ball in the middle of the paint. He did a really good job on the glass, just cleaning up,” Finch said. “I was very pleased with KAT’s performance, he kind of let the game unfold for him, and then took it when it was there.”
Russell finished with 27 points on 11 for 12 shooting to go with 12 assists. Edwards had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Towns tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. They led an offensive outburst in which the Wolves shot 56 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep.
Russell is the first player in Wolves’ history to have 10-plus assists and score 25-plus points on 90 percent shooting in a game. It’s the best he said he’s ever shot in a game, and yet, he didn’t feel it came because he was “hot.”
“Tonight I didn’t feel hot. I was patient. Shots were coming to me,” Russell said. “Ant did a good job of getting in the paint and kicking it out. He was doing that all night. Eventually I told him I would make them joints for him so keep trusting me. That’s what it felt like. It felt like I was taking good shots, quality shots, and they were going in.”
And he wasn’t alone. The entire Timberwolves’ offense flowed brilliantly throughout the night. Open shots were created nearly every possession. The Wolves finished with a gaudy 39 assists.
“You can’t fake that. You’ve got to pass it and generate quality shots, and that’s what we did,” Russell said. “It seems like we trusted each other at a higher level than we have been. It felt good, it felt real good.”
Edwards said Friday was an example of how the team’s big three should perform on a nightly basis.
“There should be no moment where one of us should feel like we’re not getting the ball. It’s love for both of them, from me. I want all three of us to succeed,” Edwards said. “I want all 15 of us to succeed, but when it comes down to us three, for sure, I want to see both of them shine.”
It’s encouraging for Minnesota (19-20) to achieve that level of offensive synergy in just the second game since Russell and Towns returned from health and safety protocols. Against the same Oklahoma City (13-25) team on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota didn’t play well and essentially stumbled its way to a win. On Friday, the Wolves dominated every facet in convincing fashion.
It all started on the offensive end.
“Guys are getting that feel for playing with each other, knowing where guys are going to be, getting familiar with the rotations and things like that,” Russell said. “It’s the time to ramp it up and start getting our groove as a team.”
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a part of the Belichick-Saban connection
How a racist voicemail got KARE anchor Gia Vang into the T-shirt business (temporarily)
Men’s hockey: Meyers dominates as Gophers get back to Big Ten play with win over Michigan State
Timberwolves’ big three erupt in blowout win over Thunder
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Minnesota PUC approves controversial power line transfer linked to N.D. coal plant
Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
Maralee Nichols Rocks White Sports Bra & Pink Leggings 1 Month After Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?