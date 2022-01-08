Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a part of the Belichick-Saban connection

Bill O’Brien knows how to design a high-powered offense around a decorated quarterback for an accomplished head coach and compete for a championship.

O’Brien performed that task for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the capacity as quarterbacks coach (2009-2010) and offensive coordinator (2011) and he participated in a pair of Super Bowls. Pats quarterback Tom Brady won the second (2010) of his three NFL MVP Awards on O’Brien’s watch.

O’Brien is in a similar situation as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for Monday night’s rematch with SEC rival Georgia in the FBS National Champion game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. No. 3 Alabama obliterated unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game on Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide program was built and is managed by coach Nick Saban while the offense is directed by quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama and Pittsburgh were the third rated scoring offenses in FBS averaging 41.4 points per game. The Tide was sixth in total offense with 6,924 yards.

“It’s been a great experience, it’s been awesome,” said O’Brien. “We have a lot of great kids to coach. They are hard-working, they love football and they are great teammates.

“The coaching staff here led by coach Saban is one of the best coaching staffs I’ve ever been a part of and it says a lot because I have been part of a lot of coaching staffs.

“It’s a lot of fun to coach a guy like Bryce and the rest of the guys on offense and working with the offensive staff. I can’t say enough about this program. I’ve said it time and time again how grateful I am to have this opportunity to be here and to try and do my part to help this team win.”

O’Brien is a Dorchester native who played linebacker and defensive end at Brown (1990-1992) so he had ties to the region before joining Belichick’s staff in 2007.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles with the Patriots. Prior to coming to New England, Belichick won two Super Bowls as Bill Parcells’ defensive guru with the New York Giants.

Saban is going for his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and can secure back-to-back titles for the second time with a win over the Bulldogs. Saban won a National Championship in 2003 with LSU that he shared with Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans. The Trojans were recognized by the AP while the Tigers won the BCS title.

Calling plays for arguably the greatest NFL and NCAA coaches of all-time can-do wonders for a coordinator’s resume at both levels. O’Brien has thrived being the middle man in the Belichick-Saban connection and doesn’t mind talking about it.

“It’s a question, the obvious question I get a lot,” said O’Brien. “I actually enjoy the question because I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve been able to work for both guys.

“I’ve learned so much from both guys and as you said, these are the two best to ever do it. They are both very similar in some of their philosophical beliefs — hard work, good teammates, trustworthy people around them, uncovering every stone to try and find out what we can do to get an edge in a game or the way we practice. Things like that.”

Belichick has New England back in the NFL playoffs by employing three of Saban’s players, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Damien Harris and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots’ first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“They are two very different people,” said O’Brien. “That’s just the way it is and I think that is what is pretty cool, the fact that I’ve had a chance to be around both of them and work with both of them. It’s something I am very grateful for and very proud of.”