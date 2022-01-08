Connect with us

AMBER Alert canceled: Minneapolis police say toddler in stolen car is now safe

Published

1 min ago

on

Published 1 min ago on
Minneapolis police say a 1-year-old boy is now safe after he was inside a car stolen in South Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

The incident led to the issuance of an AMBER Alert.

Minneapolis police say the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied around 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Lake Street. Police also said, citing Brooklyn Park authorities, that the child had been located and is safe with his mother.

Minneapolis police answered a call at 3:30 p.m. about a boy inside a 2008 white Buick Enclave that was stolen near Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street.

Police reported that the mother of the boy, Rayray Powell, momentarily left the car with the engine running. A suspect described as a Black man wearing a black sweater took the car — with the boy inside — and fled eastward on Lake Street.

No other information about the incident was available after the evening update.

2 Republicans to AP: Wisconsin Sen. Johnson to seek 3rd term

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Published 12 mins ago on January 8, 2022 By
By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek reelection to a third term, two Republicans with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press on Friday.

Johnson has been coy about his intentions for months, but recently has indicated that he would announce his decision soon. The Republicans with knowledge of his plans were not authorized by Johnson to speak publicly about his intentions, but said he could announce as soon as early next week. Johnson did not return a text message or phone call seeking comment.

A Johnson candidacy would avoid a wide-open GOP primary in the narrowly divided swing state.

Johnson pledged in 2016 not to run for a third time, but he rescinded that promise and kicked around running again for months, saying circumstances changed when Democrats took full control of Congress and the White House.

Johnson, 66, has long said his preference was to retire after two terms.

Even with Johnson in the race, Wisconsin is up for grabs with Senate majority control at play. President Joe Biden won the state by fewer than 21,000 votes after Trump’s similarly razor-thin victory in 2016.

Still, Republicans have reason to be optimistic about regaining control of the 50-50 Senate. The party that does not hold the White House generally gains seats in midterm congressional elections. Former President Barack Obama’s Democratic Party, for example, lost 63 seats in the House and six in the Senate in 2010.

Johnson rose out of the tea party movement in 2010, defeating Democratic U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold that year and in 2016. Johnson has long been aligned with Trump’s hard-line policies and politics. He led the push to investigate Biden’s son Hunter and rarely broke with Trump’s White House.

Johnson emerged as one of Trump’s loudest defenders in 2020, particularly after his election loss, and that support continued after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnson held a hearing where unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread fraud in the election were given a platform. He also espoused conspiracy theories related to the Capitol raid that attempted to shift blame for what happened away from Trump supporters.

Just before the Capitol was stormed a year ago, Johnson objected to counting the Electoral College votes from Arizona.

Trump endorsed Johnson in April and encouraged him to run.

Johnson’s stance angered many conservatives in Wisconsin. The state’s two largest newspapers in Milwaukee and Madison called for him to resign.

Johnson has been a loud voice for unproven COVID-19 treatments, and he accused the medical establishment and health agencies of failing to explore and promote the use of relatively inexpensive drugs previously approved for other uses as early interventions against the coronavirus.

Democrats running include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the nonprofit Millennial Action Project.

“Wisconsin voters will relish the opportunity to fire Ron Johnson, who has used his senatorial power to enrich himself and his wealthiest donors at the expense of the middle class,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler.

Many potential Republican candidates have been waiting on Johnson before deciding whether to run. Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy announced this week that he was not running for Senate or governor. Former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who lost a Republican primary for Senate in 2018, has said he would run for governor if Johnson seeks reelection.

Record-high number of children hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Published 23 mins ago on January 8, 2022 By
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has set a new record for children hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, the region recorded its highest single-day total of pediatric COVID patients Friday, with 64 children hospitalized.

Within the past week, doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have also seen a dramatic increase in patients.

“I can tell you we’ve at least tripled at St. Louis Children’s, and the number of admissions has doubled just from one week to last week,” said Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital.

Newland said most of the children are in fair condition, but some are seriously ill in the ICU. Doctors worry that COVID-positive children with mild symptoms may see problems down the road, like fever, rash, and fatigue.

“And let’s not forget there’s this post-infectious complication called multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” said Newland. “We’ve talked about that from the beginning of the pandemic, but that occurs four to six weeks later. We could see that here in four weeks from this big surge.”

Children have more vaccination options now that the St. Louis County Health Department is offering the Pfizer booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.

“I want to encourage anyone who qualifies for a booster shot to get one we know booster shots strengthen our defense against contracting covid we need to use all the tools have to fight this pandemic,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

On Monday, St. Louis County will open another COVID testing site to meet the strong demand. It will be located at the North County Recreation Complex on Redman Road. You can make an appointment at https://revivestl.com.

The task force also reported a new record in COVID hospitalizations, with 227 patients admitted to area hospitals in the last 24 hours. A total of 86 people have died of the virus just since the beginning of the year.

'Significant amount of COVID in the community'; Francis Howell school board reinstates mask mandate

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Published 34 mins ago on January 8, 2022 By
ST. LOUIS–Just days after returning to class from the winter recess under a mask-optional policy, the Francis Howell School District’s Board of Education voted unanimous 7-0 vote Friday in an emergency session to reinstate the mask requirement starting Monday January 10.

School districts across the area have scaled back masking requirements and other COVID mitigation following a Cole County judge’s ruling on such mandates and pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Francis Howell went mask optional prior to the winter break.

In going through the district’s COVID statistics, Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven told board members “there is a significant amount of COVID in the community.”

 The district will temporarily require masks through January 21, with a chance to review where things stand at a regularly scheduled meeting January 20.

This week, hospital leaders in the region have been sounding the alarm daily on how the variant has had a crushing impact on the region, with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reporting a record number of hospitalized children ages 0-18 on Friday with 74 patients.

In addition to reinstating the mask mandate, the district is also limiting visitors to schools without barring them outright and postponing events that would bring large groups of people to school. Masks will be “highly encouraged” but not required for after-school events, including sporting events.

