Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days

In recent days, the value of the crypto market has fallen and is now also visible in total value locked trapped in decentralized finance. From $255.84 billion to $233.95 billion, the TVL in DeFi has fallen 8.55 percent in only four days. Curve Finance now has the biggest TVL of $23 billion, giving it a lead of more than 9.84 percent. Convex Finance, MakerDAO, Aave, WBTC, and Instadapp followed respectively.

Lido’s TVL dropped 14.03 percent among the top 10 protocols during a week. As the price of bitcoin (BTC) dropped, so did the value of the decentralized exchanges, Uniswap and WBTC.

Ethereum on Top

On Saturday, Ethereum held $147.9 billion TVL, the biggest of any blockchain. The TVL of Ethereum now accounts for 58.18 percent of all DeFi TVL. Terra ($16.61 billion), Binance Smart Chain ($15.33 billion), Avalanche ($10.93 billion), Solana ($10.03 billion), and Fantom ($5.67 billion) are the following five most valuable cryptocurrencies, in that order.

Cross-chain bridges 30-day figures reveal today that the TVL has decreased by 10.4 percent. Polygon’s TVL, with $6.1 billion, was the leading cross-chain bridge on Saturday. Next are Avalanche ($5.4 billion), Ronin ($4.9 billion), and Arbitrum ($2.8 billion). There have been a few top-performing smart contract crypto assets in the previous seven days: FUSE, CPH, NOAHP, ONE, ICP, and LINK.

Poa Network (POA), Gather (GTH), Dusk Network (DUSK), Kadena (KDA), Enigma (ENG), and OneLedger (OLT) are the six worst-performing smart contract crypto assets this week.