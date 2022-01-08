“Apocalyptic outside”: Avista hospital staff describe evacuation during Marshall fire

Medical staff — and a patient — walked arm in arm, each person holding a baby from the neonatal intensive care unit, down the stairs and toward the ambulances waiting outside.
They were evacuating Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville on Dec. 30 as winds blew the Marshall fire toward the hospital. The group decided to take the stairs out of the hospital, considering an elevator ride too risky.
NICU nurse Allison Brown took a photo when she got into the ambulance on the way to St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster of herself and the baby she was with.
“It was really as a timestamp, like if anything happens, ‘this is who I am and this is who I’m with and we made it this far,’” Brown said, adding “it had to have been the scariest day of my life.”
In the span of about three hours, the hospital evacuated 51 patients that day — 21 went home and the others to two Centura hospitals: 25 to St. Anthony North and five to Longmont United — as well as 100 staff members, according to a hospital spokesperson. Flames from the fire came within feet of liquid oxygen tanks on the west side of the hospital, but ultimately the hospital remained standing. Still, extensive smoke damage has led to its indefinite closure as crews work to mitigate and clean up the aftermath.
Hospital CEO Isaac Sendros was headed to the mountains with his family and had made it to Nederland when he heard that the fire was encroaching on Avista, so he quickly turned around. The high winds were especially concerning.
Sendros, having worked in Florida, was used to preparing a hospital for hurricanes, but in those situations, you have much more time to plan. When he arrived at Avista that afternoon, he walked directly into the emergency room department and saw the line of patients getting ready for transport.
Everything was moving rapidly. Patients were being transferred, per protocol, but on a much larger scale. COVID patients who were on ventilators had to be taken care of by people who were wearing the correct protective equipment. A mother was in mid-delivery.
By the time Sendros himself left, he said the neighborhood was in flames, the fire had jumped the road and the fields near the front parking lot were on fire, with trees smoldering.
“The team was calm and the team was focused, and the team, to an extent, knew what was happening around them, but they understood that their priority was getting these patients out,” Sendros said of the evacuations. He said he saw “selfless acts of courage” that day.
Hospital staff members who lived nearby, including Brown, didn’t know if they would return to their own homes and find that they had been destroyed by the fire or if all their family members, friends and pets were safe, but they had to put much of it aside as they got their patients out of harm’s way. They bundled babies with warm hats and blankets, stored frozen breast milk in coolers, and grabbed babies and equipment and began their trek.
A few babies who were on CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) had come off the machines that morning, so “we were really lucky to have a strong and stable bunch at that point,” Brown said. And some parents were able to pick up their own babies and transport them, but Brown said walking those scared parents out was one of the most heartbreaking things she’s ever done.
“I think everyone can remember that first car ride home … with your new baby. And then to think that we’re putting these babies in the car in the middle of this — it was like it was apocalyptic outside, just with the wind and the smoke and the fire and the chunks of ash that you could see flowing by — and we’re putting these moms and dads in the car and hugging them and just telling them, ‘you can do this, you will get home safely and you can do this,’ and just that’s just never the way that we want to say goodbye,” Brown said.
For Sunnie Paintin, a patient access representative, her workday started out fairly normal — she was training a new staff member and checking in people to the emergency room department in the morning. But it didn’t take long for the day to shift. Soon, nurses were coming down with babies through the ER and she was trying to help get patients out quickly before she was sent to the hospital in Longmont to provide support. She said her job almost felt like that of an air traffic controller.
“I reacted versus thinking during it,” Paintin said. “I jumped in, we were tossing blankets over patients to go out to have coverage because some of them didn’t have jackets, and to prevent even more smoke coming into their own lungs.”
When she was able to finally leave herself, Paintin said the smoke was gagging. She could see flames around her, and at one point while at a stoplight, she saw the lights go out around her. “It had an Armageddon-y feel,” she said.
This is not something Paintin or many of her colleagues had considered ever having to do but, like others, she commended how efficiently and quickly the staff worked as a team to get people out safely.
North Metro EMS Chief Mark Daugherty, who helped manage evacuations of patients without waiting for additional resources because of the fast-moving fire, said the biggest challenge was finding available beds for patients, especially as emergency responders tried to coordinate other evacuations.
“The health care workers, first responders, firefighters, paramedics, everybody has been so strained over the last few years and been at the breaking point in some ways and staffing has been difficult and overtime has been heavy,” Daugherty said. But the responders were professional, skillful and resourceful, and he was proud to work with them, he added.
A nearby hospital evacuation
Earlier that afternoon, staff at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette had been preparing to accept patients from Avista, six miles away, when they realized the rapidly moving fire that forced its evacuation was also heading their way.
“As we started to prepare for the potential to receive their patients, we quickly realized we were not in the clear ourselves,” said Bryan Fleming, director of system emergency management at SCL Health, owner of Good Samaritan.
The campus the hospital sits on only has one good route of escape — west onto US 287. That north-south road served as a barrier, but if it were breached, any evacuation would prove difficult. Acres of dried-out fields, the kind that provided a path for the fire deep into Boulder County’s more densely populated suburbs, surrounded the area.
The hospital discharged patients who were ready to leave and sent visitors home. The emergency room closed and labor and delivery services were paused. The hospital put out a call to ambulance crews for help in case an evacuation was required.
“We had a tremendous outpouring from the EMS agencies that supported us. We had countless ambulances staged in the area,” Fleming said.
If clogged roads made transport difficult or if power supplies failed, patients who were most vulnerable were given priority and relocated as a precautionary measure. About 55 critical patients were relocated to Lutheran Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and Platte Valley Medical Center, SCL sister facilities.
Wendy Cardona, an operating room registered nurse, had only been working at the hospital for five weeks before the fire. She was already at work when she got a text from her fiance telling her about a fire near Boulder. She had felt the strong winds that morning and started to worry, but she continued on with her day. A couple of hours later, while she was preparing an operating room, surgeries were halted.
They were in a holding pattern. That’s when she took a photo that has since garnered a lot of attention on social media of the fire from a west-facing hospital window in a dark x-ray room.
In the photo, other nurses look out the window where ambulances are transporting patients, the fire raging in the distance behind them. Another nurse, masked, is looking intently on her phone.
“The lights from the outside and the fire was very vivid, and … it was a striking scene,” she said.
Around 8:30 p.m., after temperatures had cooled, everyone started to breathe easier and by midnight another emergency response team took over. The hospital never had to evacuate the remaining 100 patients still in its care.
When Matt Nagy coaches the Chicago Bears in their season finale Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be four years to the day since general manager Ryan Pace introduced him at Halas Hall as the team’s new coach.
“Matt’s a proven leader,” Pace said then of Andy Reid’s former assistant coach and coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. “He’s a winner. He’s intelligent. He’s innovative. He has strong character. He has a great family, and he shares the same passion for the game that I have.”
Some of those statements have proved to be true over the last four years. One of them, about winning, has not been true enough.
Nagy enters what is likely his last game as Bears coach Sunday with a 34-30 record, plus two playoff losses.
No matter the outcome of the game, which has no playoff implications for either team, the Bears will finish with a losing record for the first time in his tenure. Nagy has had one winning season — the 12-4 run to the NFC North title in 2018 — and two 8-8 seasons.
The mediocre results, in large part because of Nagy’s inability to run a thriving offense and boost his quarterbacks’ play, mean the Bears very well could be introducing a new head coach in the weeks to come.
Nagy is clearly aware of that possibility.
He has been asked about his future for more than six weeks, starting Thanksgiving week after a Patch.com report amid a five-game losing streak said the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions would be his last. It continued this week when more chatter surfaced that he already had been told he would be fired, which Nagy refuted.
“That’s a part of this job,” Nagy said of the rumors. “When you’re in a results-oriented business, you know that when you get into it. Part of why you get to this point is you’re able to handle situations like this. … It’s just a matter of making sure that you handle it the right way and you’re open and honest. I think that’s what I’ve been this entire time and I think the players understand and respect that and that’s probably why we’re playing the way we’re playing right now.”
This week at Halas Hall came with one last twist of the quarterback carousel.
Quarterback Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t start Sunday, marking the end of a bumpy rookie season in which he went 2-8 as a starter.
Fields is one of five quarterbacks who have started over Nagy’s 66 games as coach. Mitch Trubisky started 40 and won 25. Chase Daniel started three and won one. Nick Foles started eight and won three. Andy Dalton, who will start Sunday, started five and won three.
None has clicked well enough — or for long enough — under Nagy to be able to say his guidance of them on the field has been a success.
Through four seasons, Nagy’s offense never ranked above 21st in yards per game, and after the 2018 season it didn’t rank above 22nd in points per game.
The quarterbacks had their moments.
Trubisky threw six touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of the run to the NFC North title in 2018. Foles led a comeback from 16 points down for a win against the Atlanta Falcons when Nagy benched Trubisky in 2020. Fields led the Bears to 21 fourth-quarter points against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”
But those successes were fleeting.
The division championship in 2018 was fueled in large part by the Vic Fangio-led defense, and the Bears’ 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that season foreshadowed the offensive troubles to come under Trubisky in 2019.
After the Bears started 5-1 in 2020, they lost the next four under Foles as part of a six-game losing streak before a Foles injury pushed the Bears back to Trubisky.
This season, the Bears lost to the Steelers despite the Fields-led comeback, and Fields started only three of the final eight games because of injuries and COVID-19.
The time out disrupted any chance of Fields finishing the season on a promising developmental arc, and his rookie performance instead will be remembered for flashes of talent but not steady progress. To add to the uncertainty, players and coaches said it took time for them to adjust to Fields after Dalton had been the starter in training camp and the first two games.
The question remains open if anything would have been different if Nagy had named Fields the starter to begin with, instead of after Dalton was injured in Week 2.
Despite a rocky season in which Fields completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 36 sacks, the quarterback called Nagy a “great coach.”
“I know there’s been a lot of outside talk or whatever, but as far as I’m concerned, he has coached me to the best of his ability and he’s a great person on and off the field,” Fields said Wednesday. “I’m just happy I got to experience this first year with him — all the players and all the coaches.”
That things didn’t get ugly internally at the end of the last couple of seasons and that the Bears continued to beat other bad teams — including the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants the last two weeks — has been a credit to the character of Bears players and to Nagy’s leadership.
He guided the Bears through the unpredictable challenges of COVID-19 for two seasons, which included his own bout with the virus in October.
But simply, those positives aren’t enough.
Nagy has been asked many times over the years what went wrong with his offense, but Wednesday he was asked what has gone right this season.
He still led with the obvious negatives before talking about how developing players takes time.
“You look at where we’ve been at offensively and we know that we want to be able to see more points on the board, right?” he said. “Like we’ve talked this year about some red-zone (problems). And at the same point in time (we have to) be able to develop these players. When I look at what we’ve done here with these young players that we have, whether it’s a rookie this year or whether it’s a guy that is in his third or fourth year here with us, our coaches have done a good job of being able to do that with these guys and build that.
“Is the record where we want it to be this year? No. Absolutely not. We understand that. There’s just a lot of developing that goes on and it does take some time with these guys when they’re younger and when you draft them and they become yours.”
Time in Chicago, however, might not be something Nagy has.
The aphorist who coined the phrase “misery loves company” likely never conceived of the 2021 Broncos.
As all the empty seats that accompanied games at Empower Field at Mile High this fall can attest, it’s best that some miserable things just go away.
While football purists might find poetry in a 17-play drive to nowhere, all the Grading the Week staff found were yawns. And unfortunately for us, the NFL gave us one more week to drink in the mediocrity.
Broncos’ 17th game — D-
Generally speaking, you won’t get a lot of complaints from us about getting to watch more football. But of all the years for a Broncos season to be extended an extra week, did the NFL really have to pick this one?
Even worse, did they have to flex this agony into a nationally televised window for all to see? Against the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams?
Call us crazy, but it sure feels like this could’ve all been wrapped up in 16 games.
Sure, there are still more than a dozen teams competing for playoff berths or seeding going into this weekend. But that has more to do with the extra playoff spot the NFL introduced last season than the fact a 17th game was added to the schedule.
If growing television revenue is the reason for this nonsense — and here’s guessing it is — couldn’t the NFL have simply extended the regular season by giving every team a second bye?
That would’ve killed two birds with one stone: 1.) The league’s television partners get the extra weekend of games to sell to advertisers, and 2.) Already-taxed rosters get an additional week to recuperate amid the regular-season grind while also avoiding the increased injury risk that comes with a 17th game.
One need only look at the Broncos’ current starting roster to understand how real the latter problem is.
Among the players missing: Week 1 starters at quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater), left guard (Dalton Risner), right guard (Graham Glasgow), receiver (KJ Hamler), both inside linebacker spots (Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell), strong safety (Kareem Jackson) and cornerback (Ronald Darby).
And that doesn’t even include rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II, who started every week but the first for Denver but will also sit out Saturday’s finale due to injury.
A team whose most vociferous debate centered around whether Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock was the better option at quarterback is hobbling into one last meaningless game.
If Broncos Country couldn’t muster enough energy to care when their team was battling for a playoff spot, we can only imagine what the turnout will be like Saturday afternoon.
Nathan MacKinnon — A
Only a few weeks ago, the Grading the Week staff wondered whether the Avalanche superstar forward was a luxury item for a team loaded with offensive punch.
Fast forward to this week, and MacK is still struggling to score goals (three so far this season), but is dealing out assists like he’s Nikola Jokic on skates.
On Thursday night, he notched four assists and one goal in a 7-1 shellacking of the Winnipeg Jets. He now has 29 assists for the season (tied for fifth in the NHL), despite appearing in just 20 games.
Now we’re left to wonder just how dangerous this Colorado offense — already averaging a league-best 4.30 goals per game — might be once he starts finding the back of the net.
It’s been a busy start to the new year for the Weeknd, who kicked off 2022 by releasing the cover art for his upcoming album. The Canadian musician (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is also tying up a few loose ends, including slimming down his collection of homes in Los Angeles.
The Weeknd just listed his sleek penthouse at the Beverly West for sale, after barely two years of ownership. He paid $21 million for the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom aerie in December 2019, and now he’s tossed it onto the market with a $22.5 million price tag attached.
The full-floor apartment is located on the 18th floor of the 35-unit condominium, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
An elevator opens directly into the 7,950-square-foot abode. The penthouse features impressive views of the Los Angeles cityscape, per the listing held by The Beverly Hills Estates broker Angel Salvador, as well as high ceilings, glass windows, imported white oak and stone floors, and custom wood millwork walls throughout.
The airy great room is composed of a wet bar with an oversized marble-topped island and counter seating, a dining area, lounging spaces and an entertainment nook with backlit built-in shelving.
The custom kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry and Miele appliances, with an adjacent breakfast nook.
The primary suite is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, built-in bookshelves and a balcony, as well as a sitting enclave. The marble-encased bathroom features a freestanding soaking tub, steam shower and dual vanities. There’s also a private gym right off of the owner’s suite.
It’s not particularly surprising that the Weeknd is ready to part with this Los Angeles penthouse, as he seriously upgraded his West Coast living situation last year, when he purchased a palatial Bel Air mansion for a hefty $70 million, in one of the most expensive California home sales of 2021. He previously owned a residence in Hidden Hills, but he sold that home to Madonna for $19.3 million last year, shortly before scooping up the Bel Air property.