Ariana Madix Calls Out Editing on Vanderpump Rules
Ariana Madix is setting the record straight about a scene featured on the January 4 episode of Vanderpump Rules.
After Lisa Vanderpump was seen questioning the decisions Tom Sandoval was making in terms of the design for their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s, Ariana was seen commenting on a clip shared on Instagram, revealing that she found the editing of the scene to be “interesting.”
“We’re going to be lowering the ceiling here and this front area is going to be a lounge area,” Sandoval explained to the cast as they toured the yet-to-open venue.
“I wouldn’t lower the ceiling,” Lisa whispered to husband Ken Todd in response. “Maximize it.”
Then, after questioning the expenses involved in building an arch, Lisa further voiced her concerns in a cast confessional.
“I think they might have these ideals in their head about the budget, about the timetable, but I think it’s going to be more and it’s going to be longer. These are two people that don’t really know what they’re about to endure. Frankly, I’m a little worried for them,” she admitted.
But on Instagram, after a clip of the moment was shared, Ariana suggested there were major details left out of the scene.
“What an interesting edit to cut out the actual designers who were there and make it look like tom is doing it,” she wrote in a comment.
After another person then noted that the designers and their names were shown on the Pump Rules episode, Ariana insisted there were things cut from the episode that should have been seen.
“And yet, their renderings, samples of materials, and budgets we all saw are magically not in the show,” Ariana replied.
Ariana also reacted to a person who said that regardless of designers being involved, it was Sandoval and Tom Schwartz who were making the final decisions.
“The designers aren’t spending the money – [Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz] are paying them! Of course the designers are gonna up do it!!! Don’t lower the ceiling – lower things FROM it. Cheaper, quicker, changeable!!! WTH???” the person had written.
“Girl. Stop. You don’t know them or the Tom’s. I know all of them. Why do ppl insist on arguing with me when I’m the one giving you information first hand. You think they are just like sure we will put a dinosaur in the middle and risk our reputation as amazing designers? No. So stop it,” she shared.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
TUNE IN: Ne-Yo Hosting The Magically Melanated 2022 Urban One Honors Featuring Performances From Tank, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & H.E.R.
The URBAN ONE HONORS are back with a superstar lineup of honorees!
This year’s tribute show premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America” and will honor the followings stars with the following awards:
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement;
Timbaland, Music Innovation;
Gamble and Huff, Living Legends;
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact;
and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon.
The magically melanated awards show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo and wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.
Previously announced presenters for the 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS include Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Inspirational Impact honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, H.E.R., and Tank.
Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Tony McCuin serves as Director with Kim Burse on board as Musical Director.
The URBAN ONE HONORS premiere Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, will YOU be watching?
URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450 & 95.9, and Spirit 1340. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show’s Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
A Ski-Doo train packed with courage, care and badly needed supplies – Macleans.ca
Image of the Week: First Nations in northwestern Ontario are rushing to help COVID-stricken Bearskin Lake. By snowmobile, if necessary.
This week, Bearskin Lake First Nation, a remote community in Northern Ontario of about 400 people, was struck hard by COVID-19. Some 187 people tested positive and more than 200 residents were now in quarantine due to exposure risk, including health care professionals, essential workers and community leaders. Ottawa has offered $483,000 to help, but locals say money isn’t enough. What good is cash if you can’t leave the house? What they need are deliveries—and that’s where Bearskin Lake’s neighbours stepped in. Seven trucks packed with firewood drove more than 100 km from Muskrat Dam First Nation; fundraising drives in Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Kenora collected $100,000 to buy and ship food and supplies; Wapekeka First Nation residents chartered a plane to deliver more essential goods; and, most photogenically, more than two dozen people from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, 70 km east and inaccessible by road, linked together into a “Ski-Doo train” to ride through -40 C windchill to deliver what food, diapers and firewood they could manage. Riders wore moose hides underneath parkas, beaver hats with snow pants, and even draped garbage bags over themselves to block the wind. After arriving at Bearskin Lake, they dropped off their loads, turned around and headed home. The whole trip took seven hours. If it’s hard to imagine most Canadians going through such extreme lengths to help others so far away; then again, it’s hard to imagine so badly needing to.
Heidi Klum Flashes Her Lingerie In Sexy New Dance Video — Watch
Heidi Klum looked sexier than ever when she danced around in a sweatsuit & flashed her underwear in a sexy new dance video.
When it comes to Heidi Klum, 48, one thing is for sure – she is always posting some sort of sexy photo or video to social media and that’s exactly what she did with her latest post. Heidi posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing a cozy, oversized white sweatsuit. She then lifted her sweatshirt to reveal her black G-string thong that was poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.
Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.
The supermodel is definitely not afraid to show some skin and aside from this sexy video, she recently posted a nearly nude photo. She posed on the steps of her home completely naked, except for a massive white comforter covering her body.
Meanwhile, just recently, while on vacation in Greece, Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing high-waisted black knit short shorts that were so tiny, her butt cheeks were showing out of the bottoms.
Heidi opted to go completely topless with the shorts, as she posed facing the window with her face turned towards the camera. Heidi gave a kissy face to the camera as she had not a drop of makeup on and kept her blonde hair down and wet. The supermodel posted the photos with the caption, “Kaliméra,” which means good morning in English.
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is doubtful for season-finale vs. Bills
With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start regular-season finale vs. Steelers
Chambers: Could Cale Makar match Ray Bourque’s Hall of Fame career? The numbers say yes
Disney Starts Metaverse Journey Through Virtual World Simulator Patent
Mortgage lender acquiring Greenwood Village community bank
IKDR! Meet Jamarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
