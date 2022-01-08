Celebrities
Ashley Graham Gives Birth: Model Welcomes Twin Sons With Husband Justin Ervin
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are now a family of five! The model has welcomed twin sons with her film director husband. The couple also share son Isaac.
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are parents — again! The model, 34, has given birth to twin boys with her film director husband on Friday, January 7. Ashley announced the news of babies No. 2 and 3’s arrivals on her Instagram Stories a few hours after giving birth. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Ashley wrote. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”
Justin reposted Ashley’s message to his own Instagram Stories. He added, “I love you @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.” The couple didn’t reveal their newborn sons’ names.
Ashley and Justin, who wed in 2010, are also parents to son Isaac, who turns 2 on January 18. The model announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July 2021 with an ethereal photo amidst a field shot by her cinematographer husband.
“the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Ashley captioned the post. “i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” The model has been vocal about wanting to expand her family in the past.
“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the model told WSJ. Magazine in February 2020. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.” The model also opened up about how motherhood — not to mention, a whole global pandemic — impacted her identity. “There’s Ashley the brand and then there’s Ashley the mom, wife — and we’re all stuck under one roof together,” she mused.
“Who is she? I’ve been talking to a therapist about it now, too. I’ve always morphed.” While therapy has been helpful, Ashley added that she “kind of lost the core” of herself. “I feel like 2020 has enhanced the losing of the core, of who she is because of the pandemic and the baby,” she continued. “So what I’m working on is the core of Ashley right now and also her past, helping embrace that.”
Still, motherhood has “changed” Ashley for the better. For Isaac’s first birthday in January 2021, the model shared a YouTube video centered on 12 things she learned in the first 12 months of motherhood and gushed about her son. “You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this, because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you.”
Celebrities
‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Stacey Is Shocked By Florian’s ‘Intimate’ Shoot With Another Woman
Stacey and Florian head to Florian’s exciting photoshoot in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Darcey & Stacey,’ but Stacey is caught off guard when Florian is paired with another woman!
New year, new Darcey & Stacey episodes! Florian Sukaj prepares to take the next step in his modeling career with a well-known photographer. Stacey Silva accompanies Florian to this “big opportunity” with one of the top photographers in the world in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 10 episode of Darcey & Stacey.
The photographer’s name is Fadil Berisha, who has photographed stars like Sharon Stone, Tyra Banks, and Kendall Jenner. Fadil says he helped jumpstart Kendall’s modeling career!
Fadil admits that he “saw something” in Florian after noticing him on social media and wanted to do a photoshoot with him. He was drawn to Florian’s gorgeous blue eyes. He also loves that Florian is Albanian just like he is. “The Albanian people, like, stick together and like, help each other for everything and blessed from the God, to be honest,” Florian says.
Florian comes out from the dressing room, and Fadil introduces Florian and Stacey to the other model. The beautiful model is named Ina, and she’s also Albanian. Stacey is stunned by this other woman. “You didn’t tell me you were doing a photoshoot with another woman,” Stacey says to Florian in their confessional.
In front of Stacey, Fadil says he wants the photoshoot to be a “little more intimate, more like boyfriend-girlfriend type” between Florian and Ina. Stacey is clearly not happy about this arrangement. “Why couldn’t I have modeled with you?” Stacey asks Florian, who doesn’t say a word. “I know we look good together.”
Stacey swears she’s not jealous, but she seems to be a little jealous about this photoshoot. “I’m not jealous, I’m just shocked you didn’t tell me,” Stacey says to Florian. She later adds, “Today is for your portfolio. I have you for life.” You got that right, Stace! Darcey & Stacey will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
Celebrities
Leonardo DiCaprio packs on PDA with Camila Morrone In St. Barts
Leonardo DiCaprio proudly showed off his dad bod while sucking face with his much-younger and more fit girlfriend, Camila Morrone.
The 47-year-old Academy Award winner oozed confidence, ripping his shirt off to hit the water during a trip to St. Barts with the 24-year-old. Exposing his hairy chest, the shirtless Wolf Of Wall Street actor smiled big while Camila pushed up on him from behind.
Leonardo DiCaprio Still Going Strong With Al Pacino’s Stepdaughter Camila Morrone In New Year, Couple Spotted On Billionaire’s Superyacht
Dunking his head in the water, Leo — whose net worth sits at a cool $260 million — turned around and planted a huge sloppy kiss on her. Proving that zeros in your bank account matter more than a gym membership, the notorious Playboy barely came up for air when making out with his girlfriend.
Camila — who happens to be Al Pacino‘s stepdaughter — had beachgoers doing a double-take when she unleashed her bikini figure for all to see. Looking like she walked straight out of a Sports Illustrated ad, Leo’s girlfriend — who is 23 years the actor’s junior — rocked an itty bitty eye-catching bikini.
Letting her curves spill out of her push-up bra top, Camila wasn’t just grabbing attention from the front. Running on the sandy beach, nearby photographers got the money shot.
Barely covering her behind in fabric so small it should be illegal, Leo’s girlfriend of several years displayed her perky backside in a racy black thong.
Slapping a smile on her face, Camila proved the Don’t Look Up actor wasn’t the only one happy to be on vacation. As Radar reported, the couple rang in the new year by chartering Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s superyacht Vava II, which is worth $150 million.
See the photos here!
While Leo has a reputation of only dating hot, young models, he’s been linked to Camila for four years. The duo went public with their relationship in February 2018 when they showed up to Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday party together, marking their first appearance as a couple.
Leo’s also gotten close to Camila’s famous stepdad and has been spotted hanging out with Pacino when she’s not even around.
Celebrities
Sophia Marie Channels Her Cross-Country Story In New Anthem ‘Venice Beach To D.C.’
The year’s first great pop-punk anthem is here. Singer-songwriter Sophia Marie captures that feeling of being a fish out of water in her debut single, a song for anyone ‘with something to prove’ in their life.`
There are always moments when you feel like you don’t belong. Maybe you’re starting a new job that’s way above your last pay grade? Or you’ve ended up in a club with bottle service when you’d rather have a PBR and a beat-up jukebox? No matter what, these moments of alienation can be awkward. Yet, for Sophia Marie, these feelings have inspired 2022’s first big anthem. In “Venice Beach to D.C.,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, Sophia – with her “beach blonde hair and a red guitar” – clashes against a world full of stuffy suits, “old money,” and “politician speak.” Instead of feeling insecure, she embraces herself and loves everything from her “neon clothes,” flip-flops, short-shorts, and Aviator sweatshirts — making it clear that she’s no “Jackie” to anybody’s “JFK.”
The song is pure turn-of-the-century power-pop/pop-punk goodness, with a modern attitude and classic rebellious vibe. “I’m just a girl from across the country,” she sings on the chorus. “And everyone here has politician speak / But I’ve got the Legally Blonde in me / In my suitcase, I’ve packed six bikinis / Trading in Venice Beach for D.C.”
While the situations described in the song are universal to anyone who’s been made to feel like they aren’t good enough, “Venice Beach To D.C.” comes from Sophia’s own life. ” ‘Venice Beach to D.C.’ is an autobiographical account of my own personal relocation from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. to attend school at Georgetown University for International Politics,” Sophia tells HollywoodLife. “It’s an empowering anthem about a girl with West Coast roots trading in beach city life for Back East, a true foreigner with something to prove in this new environment across the country.”
“Venice Beach To D.C.” is a powerful first impression from the Los Angeles native. At just 20 years old, Sophia Marie has already developed a voice that shines with unabashed honesty. If “Venice Beach To D.C.” proves anything, she has a deft eye for details, as she weaves in distinct elements that make her music stand out. With this debut single, she announces her arrival onto the scene and positions herself to potentially be your next fave.
