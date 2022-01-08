News
Battenfeld: Marty Walsh’s only way out of Biden’s sinking ship
Marty Walsh is like a little kid wearing his first big kid suit — not quite fitting and uncomfortable.
He’ll always be a Boston guy. You can take him to Washington but you can’t take the “Mahhty” out of him.
He’s in a dead end job right now — standing on the stern of President Biden’s quickly sinking ship, looking back wistfully at his old job of Boston mayor.
The Labor Secretary lives in a hotel in Washington and spends more time traveling around the country or in Boston than he does inside the Beltway. He hasn’t particularly distinguished himself in Biden’s Cabinet except to be a coatholder and cheerleader for the administration’s infrastructure bill.
Politically he’s saddled with Biden’s sinking approval ratings. The longer he stays in the Cabinet the worse it will get. And now that Biden’s Build Back Better initiative has tanked, Walsh literally has nothing to do.
His successor in Boston, Michelle Wu, is making him look bad. Wu is off to a fast start, making voters already forget about the Walsh era, and now in the process of undoing Walsh’s last horrendous decision — putting Dennis White in charge of Boston police without any vetting process or public input.
Walsh would love to return to Massachusetts to run for governor but he’s got Attorney General Maura Healey potentially standing in his way.
If Healey somehow takes a pass on the gubernatorial race, look for Walsh — sitting there with a $5 million warchest — to jump in head-first.
Voters may be looking for a moderate governor in the mold of Charlie Baker, but without Baker’s indecision and waffling.
The current field of Democrats, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, have potential but are limited because of their far-left positions. They’ll do well in lefty-dominated Boston but the governor’s race is usually decided in the suburbs.
As a white male, Walsh is an outcast in the Democratic party. The only other white male in the governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing, has already dropped out because a lack of enthusiasm and fundraising.
But that may not deter Walsh if Healey decides to opt-out. He’s ambitious enough to want to be governor, even if voters outside Route 128 may not be familiar with him.
And most importantly, even Walsh can see that hanging on in Biden’s Cabinet is a ticket to nowhere. That’s why Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is already making noises about running for president again.
Walsh may be a relic of Boston’s past, but if he wants to stay relevant, raising his statewide profile may be his only way out of Washington.
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 26,187, 2nd most of pandemic
Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by a total of 26,187 confirmed positives, the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic — with number one coming earlier this week.
That 26,187 number on Friday — which doesn’t include an additional 2,976 “probable” cases for the day — is only behind Wednesday’s 27,612 mark, and is back up from the 24,570 mark that Thursday brought, which is now the third-highest mark, according to public health data.
The seven-day percent positivity average is now 23.02%, continuing to rise as the omicron variant surges. Authorities earlier in the pandemic said a mark over 5% shows that many infections are going undetected, and the metric was at its lowest in late June at .31%.
Fifty-five more people died of COVID-19, according to Friday’s daily report from the state health officials, bringing the total number of deceased to 20,106 in the Bay State. The seven-day average of deaths is now 36.8, which has climbed over the past two months and hit a pandemic low of 1.3 in July.
The average age of the people who died is 73, while the average age of people testing positive is 36.
Hospitalizations are now up to 2,637 — a jump of 113 over Thursday’s mark as a steep increase continues. The seven-day average of people in the hospital is 2,287, quadruple what it was in mid-November and well over the pandemic low of 84.8 in July.
The number of patients in ICUs with COVID rose by five up to 421, with 245 on ventilators, a drop of 14 from the previous day.
The numbers of people fully vaccinated and with boosters continue to rise. Now in the Bay State, which has a population a bit under 7 million, 5.1 million people are fully vaccinated — two shots of Moderna or Pfizer, or one of the much-less-used Johnson & Johnson — and 2.3 million have received booster shots.
Doctors say the omicron variant, which is driving the surge, is even more contagious than past variants of the disease, but appears to be at least somewhat less severe. The experts say that while omicron is more able to slip past vaccines and boosters than the previous versions of the disease were, the shots make it far less likely that people get severely ill.
The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker says that more than 835,000 people have died in the United States, and nearly 5.5 million worldwide. It also says that more than 1 in 10 confirmed cases around the globe have come in the past month.
Murphy: Ghislaine Maxwell conviction shouldn’t stop there — what about the Johns, rapists?
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last week on multiple charges related to sex trafficking of children. It was welcome relief to those who worried justice would never be served after Jeffrey Epstein died.
But Maxwell going to prison offers less than a pound of flesh because none of the men who took advantage of Maxwell’s “services” has been charged. The buyers, the users, the customers the Johns, the rapists — call them what you will — have all evaded the law. Only one alleged customer, England’s Prince Andrew faces legal consequences for his role, and it’s only a civil case; he cannot be sent to prison.
Prince Andrew was sued in federal court in New York by Virginia Guiffre, perhaps the best-known victim of the Epstein/Maxwell trafficking scheme. She alleges that she was forced by Epstein/Maxwell to submit to sexual contact by Prince Andrew on multiple occasions. For unclear reasons, Guiffre did not participate in the trial against Maxwell, though public reports describe her as a trafficking victim who was targeted and groomed by Maxwell and Epstein, and made to service multiple men, including Andrew, over the course of many years.
The criminal charges against Maxwell did not include Guiffre. In fact, they were drawn so narrowly, very little was revealed during the trial about the scope of the business, and who actually participated. If we didn’t know better, we might have been misled by the trial to think Maxwell and Epstein were only servicing themselves.
Because Maxwell’s conviction revealed only a small slice of the truth, the public has now turned to Prince Andrew’s case in the hope it will reveal more information about the many powerful and well-heeled travelers on Epstein’s planes. How exactly did the operation work, how many girls and young women were involved, who did they service, where, etc?
Though private lawsuits are not typically the public’s business in the way criminal cases are, judges presiding over such cases are not immune from public pressure. The judge handling Prince Andrew’s case knows very well that people around the world are watching her every move. She understands the case involves important issues of wide public concern involving criminal sexual abuse of vulnerable girls in a variety of locations around the world.
The judge is also keenly aware that the men involved are among the wealthiest and most powerful on earth, and that American democracy is founded on the notion that no person is above the law. If so, the well-heeled customers must be brought to justice and the Prince Andrew case can help make that happen.
Will the judge use her authority to do justice, or will the case disappear quietly when the parties decide to settle right before the most damning information is revealed? Will Guiffre and her lawyers take the money, or will they demand a trial where the full truth can be told?
Before Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, there were only allegations and speculation. Now that we have a verdict beyond a reasonable doubt that there was sex trafficking of minors, and that Maxwell made tens of millions of dollars managing the business for Epstein, the only remaining question is who were the customers and what exactly did they do?
Prince Andrew’s case is positioned to answer that question for at least one very powerful man, and maybe many more.
Study: Vaccinated women pass COVID-19 antibodies to infants through breastfeeding
Women who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine pass antibodies against the virus to their infants through breastfeeding, a new study from UMass Amherst shows.
“Our study shows that antibodies are being transferred via breast milk. Providing this compelling evidence is motivation for women to continue breastfeeding after they receive the vaccine,” said Vignesh Narayanaswamy, a Ph.D. candidate who was the lead author of the study.
Researchers recruited 30 women from across the country who were breastfeeding and planned to receive mRNA doses in 2021, between January and April. Scientists took samples of the mothers’ breastmilk and blood before and after each dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. The results indicated antibodies in the breast milk that were found to neutralize the protein spike of COVID-19, as well as four variants.
Narayanaswamy said those results were not surprising, but what they found next was interesting. In addition to the mothers’ samples, researchers studied the babies’ stool samples. Anyone with a newborn knows those samples can be readily accessed.
“We were able to detect antibodies in those subsets of stool samples,” he told the Herald, indicating the babies may have the antibodies in the mucus of their GI tract, potentially offering protection against coronavirus.
“These are infants who never had COVID, and certainly didn’t have the vaccine, so it’s sort of like a passed immunity,” Narayanaswamy said.
Researchers found antibodies in samples from infants ranging in age from just under two months old to nearly two years old.
Antibodies were detected in about one-third of all samples in the study, and even more interestingly, the levels of antibodies appeared to correlate with whether the mother felt side effects from the vaccine.
“Women who did feel sick from the vaccine was associated with greater antibodies in the infant stool,” said UMass Amherst Ph.D. candidate Kathleen Acaro in a statement. “So you might have felt badly, but that was a benefit for your infant.”
Narayanaswamy said the study just passed its one-year mark and researchers intend to reach back out to the moms enrolled to see whether they continue to breastfeed the same infant from the study last year and the effects of booster doses on antibody levels in infants.
