Battenfeld: Marty Walsh’s only way out of Biden’s sinking ship

Marty Walsh is like a little kid wearing his first big kid suit — not quite fitting and uncomfortable.

He’ll always be a Boston guy. You can take him to Washington but you can’t take the “Mahhty” out of him.

He’s in a dead end job right now — standing on the stern of President Biden’s quickly sinking ship, looking back wistfully at his old job of Boston mayor.

The Labor Secretary lives in a hotel in Washington and spends more time traveling around the country or in Boston than he does inside the Beltway. He hasn’t particularly distinguished himself in Biden’s Cabinet except to be a coatholder and cheerleader for the administration’s infrastructure bill.

Politically he’s saddled with Biden’s sinking approval ratings. The longer he stays in the Cabinet the worse it will get. And now that Biden’s Build Back Better initiative has tanked, Walsh literally has nothing to do.

His successor in Boston, Michelle Wu, is making him look bad. Wu is off to a fast start, making voters already forget about the Walsh era, and now in the process of undoing Walsh’s last horrendous decision — putting Dennis White in charge of Boston police without any vetting process or public input.

Walsh would love to return to Massachusetts to run for governor but he’s got Attorney General Maura Healey potentially standing in his way.

If Healey somehow takes a pass on the gubernatorial race, look for Walsh — sitting there with a $5 million warchest — to jump in head-first.

Voters may be looking for a moderate governor in the mold of Charlie Baker, but without Baker’s indecision and waffling.

The current field of Democrats, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, have potential but are limited because of their far-left positions. They’ll do well in lefty-dominated Boston but the governor’s race is usually decided in the suburbs.

As a white male, Walsh is an outcast in the Democratic party. The only other white male in the governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing, has already dropped out because a lack of enthusiasm and fundraising.

But that may not deter Walsh if Healey decides to opt-out. He’s ambitious enough to want to be governor, even if voters outside Route 128 may not be familiar with him.

And most importantly, even Walsh can see that hanging on in Biden’s Cabinet is a ticket to nowhere. That’s why Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is already making noises about running for president again.

Walsh may be a relic of Boston’s past, but if he wants to stay relevant, raising his statewide profile may be his only way out of Washington.