Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Has Dipped To Lows Not Seen Since July
Following the Bitcoin crash to $42k, the fear and greed index has declined to extreme fear values not seen since July of last year.
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Points At “Extreme Fear”
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC fear and greed index has dropped to very low values.
The “fear and greed index” is a crypto indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the market.
The index uses numbers to represent the sentiment on a numeric scale that goes from zero to hundred. Values of the indicator above fifty mean that the current holder sentiment is that of greed.
And values below 50 imply that the market is fearful at the moment. Index values below 25 and those above 75 fall into the “extreme” category, signifying extreme fear and extreme greed, respectively.
The indicator usually remains in the greed zone during bull runs. Extreme greed values have historically signaled that a correction in the price of Bitcoin may be near, and a top could form.
On the other hand, values of fear may be there during bearish trends, and extreme fear might imply that a bottom could soon form.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:
The crypto fear and greed index seems to have sunk to extreme fear values | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the indicator has now dipped to a value of 15. This is the lowest the metric has gone since July of the previous year.
Incidentally, the day in July when such low values occurred was also around when the Bitcoin price bottomed out. However, the quant in the post notes that this doesn’t necessarily mean that the current price has hit a bottom as well.
Following the May crash, the months of May and June also observed similar extreme fear sentiments multiple times.
So, it’s rather possible that the current low values of the indicator may persist for a while, just like back then, before the price finds its way back up.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $42.4k, down 12% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
After the crash down to $42k a few days back, BTC's price further plunged down to $41k yesterday | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Grayscale Removes Bancor (BNT) And Universal Market Access (UMA) From Its DeFi Fund
The Grayscale Investment manager undertakes another phase of balancing its Grayscale DeFi fund. This round of rebalance inculcate the adjustment of the project’s Digital Large Cap Funds. This move marks its second balancing process after its launch in July 2021.
An announcement on January 3 revealed the in-depth adjustments to Grayscale’s two funds. The first rebalancing employed the Flexa payment network’s native collateral coin.
Hence, Grayscale DeFi Fund’s weighting was rebalanced with the addition of AMP. Conversely, the rebalancing process led to the removal of Universal Market Access (UMA) and Bancor (BNT).
Though Grayscale created some adjustments to its funds’ weightings, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) suffered no alteration to its token list. According to Grayscale’s announcement, the rebalancing process is the time to include AMP within a Grayscale investment vehicle.
Using its native token, Flexa can collateralize crypto payments and engage in fiat settlements. Thus, merchants and other users could quickly receive cryptocurrencies without delays.
Significance Of Grayscale Rebalancing Process
Following this second rebalancing process, the addition of AMP brings the number of crypto assets within the Grayscale DeFi Fund to nine in the DeFi ecosystem. Also, the alteration to the Grayscale Fund reflects the changes on the DeFi Index (DFX) of CoinDesk. Among the components of crypto assets that made the Fund, the highest weighting goes to Uniswap (UNI) with 42.33%. The newly added AMP takes up 7.39% of the Fund’s weighting.
Having its popularity as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale now has about $30.1 billion assets under management (AUM). The share trading at $34.27 shows a 23% up from July 14, 2021, and a 59.16% up within the last 12 months.
The share price of Grayscale DeFi Fund at the press time is $5.56. This depicts an 11.2% rise from its launch price of $5 on July 14, 2021. Moreover, the Fund’s assets under management as of its launch period were $11.6 million with a share outstanding of 2.08 million.
The ‘s performanceGrayscale Bitcoin Trust’s performance and its DeFi Funds is highly above the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), which is the biggest retail DeFi Index based on the market cap from July 14. However, despite the huge trading volume of the DPI, it still indicates a dip of about 2% within the same interval.
Among all spot Bitcoin ETFs and Corporations, Grayscale possessed the most significant upsurge of BTC holdings through 2021. By the end of the year, the Fund accrued 645,199 BTC. This explains 71% of the corporate market and spot ETF BTC holdings.
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
Facebook’s Virtual Concerts to Promote Metaverse Platform UnderPerforms
- Only roughly 100,000 people have seen Young Thug’s Grammy-winning video.
- The crowd was generally uninterested in the performances.
A series of virtual performances were arranged for the end of 2021 to promote Facebook’s metaverse platform, dubbed Santa’s early gifts for music lovers. On December 26, 31, and January 1, respectively. The social media behemoth brought in award-winning hip hop musician Young Thug, DJ, producer David Guetta, and EDM legends The Chainsmokers. Facebook’s metaverse platform, Horizon Venues, hosted the live performances.
There was a minor hiccup: the crowd was generally uninterested in the performances. It got worse: even though the performances were free, Facebook users discovered a method to skip them altogether. Aside from the lacklustre attendance, the events received very little attention on Twitter or Facebook.
Events Received Very Little Attention
Only roughly 100,000 people have seen Young Thug’s Grammy-winning video. Although Guetta is a colossal hitmaker, he only managed to get one million views, whereas EDM superstars Oculus, a Facebook subsidiary, even took down the Chainsmokers’ performance. According to Facebook’s history of inflating video views by as much as nine times, it’s clear how little attention the events received.
In addition to that, the performances were mediocre at best. Although Guetta’s concert was held in the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, it was performed in 2D. The following two were not any better. The fact that Facebook owns Oculus, one of the world’s leading VR headset manufacturers, makes it an obvious front-runner in the metaverse. There is still a lot of hesitation on the participation side, as seen by these three performances.
Why Bitcoin Could Frustrate Bulls And Bears In 2022
Bitcoin has been on a downtrend for the past days recording a 1.8% loss in 24 hours and a 10.5% correction in seven days. The benchmark crypto seems to be reacting to macro-economic factors and could see further downside in the short term.
As of press time, Bitcoin trades at $42,076 after testing the levels around $40,500. Remains to be seen if current levels will hold and if the crypto market will experience recovery or continue its downside trend into the $30,000s.
Today’s sell-off was apparently triggered by the release of the U.S. unemployment report. In December 2021 around 200,000 new jobs were added to this country’s economy, far below the expected number above 400,000.
BREAKING: +199,000 jobs added in December, a major miss from the consensus estimate of +422,,000. pic.twitter.com/s3Vgv2pRdr
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 7, 2022
This has increased the possibility, alongside the rise in inflation metrics for the U.S. expected to hit around 7% in the upcoming CPI reports, that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates. Thus, creating less favorable conditions for the global market and risk assets, such as Bitcoin.
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, some experts believe risk assets could see shaky months and blood in the short to mid-term, but ultimately benefit from a rise in interest rates. Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone remains confident that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 in 2022.
On a different note, Director of Global Macro for investment firm Fidelity, Jurrien Timmer, thinks Bitcoin will “frustrate” bulls and bears alike. Many of the former expect a quick bounce towards McGlone’s price target, while the latter investors are targeting $30,000 and much lower. Timmer said:
If real rates stay negative, gold and bitcoin could do well this year. But the “excess money” impulse (M2 growth less GDP growth) has all but vanished. Perhaps both gold and bitcoin will continue to frustrate bulls and bears alike by doing very little in 2022.
Bitcoin To Keep “Crab-like” Price Action In 2022?
Timmer further explains that Bitcoin, Gold, and other assets have reacted positively to an increase in the U.S. monetary supply. As the FED attempts to implement changes in its monetary policy, BTC could underperform.
In the first half of 2021, the benchmark crypto saw an impressive rally as the FED contributed to the global increase in liquidity. BTC then moved sideways in the $30,000 to $60,000 range as the macro-economic outlook shifted. On this topic, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes wrote:
Since M2% growth stalled, Bitcoin has traded sideways. If M2 is set to hit 0% — and possibly even go negative — in short order, the natural conclusion is that Bitcoin (absent any asymptotic growth in the number of users or transactions processed via the network) is likely to go much lower as well.
In any case, the 2022 outlook seems more complicated than expected and could be mined with surprises and unexpected twists.
