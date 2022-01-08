News
Brace for record-setting arctic blast after calm weekend
Check your furnace, we’re in for an arctic blast.
“We’re going to flip the switch,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher, who said Monday night into Tuesday could set a bitter record.
We’ll have a “tranquil” sunny Saturday with the mercury at 27 degrees and sun all day. Sunday could be rainy with temperatures in the high 30s or 40s, but the deep freeze will lock all that slush up quickly.
Late Monday and all of Tuesday could see temperatures plummeting to 11 degrees, with wind chills well below zero.
It all comes after Friday’s storm dropped 11.2 inches on the city — at least at the Logan Airport monitoring station — with the jackpot for the state 15.2 inches at the Blue Hill Observatory, Gaucher told the Herald.
Quincy residents had to shovel out 14 inches of snow and the same was true further along a path south left behind by a band of heavy snow that stretched across southeast Massachusetts into Metro Boston.
“Radar indicated a roughly 20-mile wide band of heavy snow along a line extending from Quincy to near Providence. This band has been producing snowfall at the rate of over 2 inches per hour along with very low visibilities,” the weather service warned early Friday. That storm has blown out to sea.
MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted that the storm caused crashes in Gloucester, Newton, Uxbridge and Framingham. She also noted that MassDOT had 2,436 pieces of equipment deployed in Massachusetts for ice and snow operations. She advised drivers to clear snow off car windows, roofs, hoods and trunks.
The State Police imposed a 40 mph speed restriction on the Mass Pike between the New York border and the Route 495 interchange early Friday.
Troopers also reported that at approximately 7 a.m. a T bus struck the median barrier and spun, blocking three lanes of traffic on the Pike westbound in Allston. There were no injuries. The bus was towed, and the scene was cleared before 8 a.m.
Once the cold hits, any snow left on sidewalks or driveways is sure to ice up as hard as concrete. Also, be prepared for black ice warnings. Basically your typical winter in the Bay State.
Massachusetts schools turning to COVID-sniffing K9s
Move over PCR tests, dogs are now trained to sniff out COVID in schools.
“This is what public safety is all about,” said Bristol sheriff spokesman Jonathan Darling, of the first COVID-sniffing K9s in the U.S. “It’s to try to keep people safe and healthy, and that’s the core goal of law enforcement.”
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson heard from a friend who saw that Florida International University was researching and deploying COVID-sniffing dogs around campus, and inquired about whether he could train his own virus hounds.
“We were just blown away by how accurate – and the science behind it,” Darling said. He’s not kidding: in a double-blind study, the dogs are 97.5% effective at detecting COVID-19 on people and surfaces, higher than the 97.2% accuracy rate for PCR tests.
Ken Furton, the founder of the Detection Dog Program at FIU, said he got the idea for the research shortly after the pandemic arrived in the U.S., having already conducted 25 years of research into dogs’ capability to detect explosives, narcotics, and seizures.
Hodgson’s department acquired two half-sibling puppies from a breeder in Maine: Huntah, a female black lab, and Duke, a male yellow lab, for this purpose. A local dentist’s office paid for the dogs and a local pet store supplied their food, Darling said.
Freetown-Lakeville Superintendent Richard Medeiros was the first one in the country to bring the dogs into school starting in September, and they’ve since come once a week, and expanded to two additional local districts.
“The elementary kids love the dogs, and they do allow them to interact when they’re technically not working, and even the high school and adults appreciate it,” he said. “It (also) has law enforcement in the building in a positive way.”
He clarified that students are not lined up and sniffed by the dogs, but instead, the dogs are brought into empty classrooms and auditoriums in the five schools and sniff chairs and other high-touch surfaces. Using the school’s barcode system, the district can tell who was sitting in that seat prior for contact tracing purposes, and can also deep clean the area. He said that Thursday alone, the dogs found nine COVID spots.
FIU’s Furton sees applications for the dogs in places like concerts and cruise ships, especially with the rise of the omicron variant.
“Every time (COVID) goes down, people are like, ‘Oh, well see? You don’t need the dogs anymore,’ he said. “It picks back up and then people are like, ‘Hey, can you provide dogs for my wedding?’”
Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended.
The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.
Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.
Women make up 62% of the law school’s student body.
“We point to (Sheindlin) as a great success story for the law school,” said Anthony W. Crowell, dean and president. “It’s a testament to discipline, hard work, tenacity and what we call New York grit.”
In an interview with Law.com, Sheindlin reflected on what it was like to attend law school as a woman in the 1960s.
She said she transferred from Washington College of Law, now known as American University Washington College of Law — where she was first in her class — during her first year because she was getting married, “and that’s what you did then — you followed the mate.”
At New York Law School, “my adviser, who was a professor, introduced himself and asked me, ‘Why are you taking the seat of a man who will use this to make a living?’” Judy Sheindlin, 79, said.
She said she was one of only five women in her second year of law school.
“New York Law School was not a nurturing place for women,” Sheindlin said. “It was parroting the culture of the times.”
Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor cleared, Kyle Dugger out
One in, one out.
The Patriots removed wide receiver Nelson Agholor from their injury report Friday, but ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Miami.
Agholor’s removal indicates he’s been cleared to play against the Dolphins after being sidelined for nearly weeks with a concussion. Agholor has not played since the team’s loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. His return will give the Pats a healthy receiving corps for the first time in nearly a month.
Agholor owns 36 catches for 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, though he’s failed to clear 50 yards in a game since Halloween.
Dugger’s absence was expected after he missed every practice this week with a hurt hand. Second-year defensive back Myles Bryant also missed all three practices this week on COVID-19 reserve. If he is not activated on Saturday before the team flies to South Florida, the Pats are likely to elevate cornerback D’Angelo Ross off the practice squad for a third straight week.
Ross has yet to accrue any statistics this season, but has taken 14 defensive snaps split over the last two games. A third-year player from New Mexico, Ross slowly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in. He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on is work ethic, his consistency, and dependability on a daily basis.”
In addition to ruling Dugger out, the Patriots listed nine other players as questionable. Among them, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was newly limited this week by a hip injury.
The Dolphins did not list any players on their final report.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Out
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
Questionable
C David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
DOLPHINS
None
