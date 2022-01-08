Bridgeton Walmart temporarily closing for pandemic cleaning

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Walmart location on St. Charles Rock Road is closing today to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a corporate program to clean the stores.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Bridgeton store location at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.

Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID



The store will be closed Saturday to allow time for employees to restock the shelves. Walmart will open the Bridgeton location for business on Sunday at 6:00 am. The company will continue conducting employee health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.

Top story: Kirkwood historic homeowners upset over controversial development plan



Walmart also offers COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees. They can get them on or off the clock ad receive two hours of paid leave. Employees get up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.