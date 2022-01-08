News
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
A Brooklyn Park man will serve 27 months in prison for igniting a fire in St. Paul during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Samuel Elliot Frey, 21, will also pay $33,827 and serve two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. According to court documents, Frey lit a fire in the Great Health Nutrition store on University Avenue in St. Paul’s Midway area.
Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats made the announcement Friday after U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel sentenced Frey.
Court records allege that on May 28 — three days after Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police — Frey and co-defendant McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 21, met in front of the store.
Inside, Frey grabbed hand sanitizer from a shelf and dumped it on the floor. He then lit the liquid and poured more onto to the flames. The store was damaged by the blaze.
The sentencing followed Frey’s guilty plea made on July 20, 2021.
Co-defendant Dunn pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced on May 10, 2021, to three years’ probation and making payments of $31,578 in restitution.
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Season for the St. Louis Cardinals is off to a rocky start as the entire MLB is under a lockout. The lockout between players and teams hasn’t happened since 1994 and keeps current players from participating in any team events until an agreement has been reached.
January’s Winter Warm-Up for the Cardinals has already been canceled, and Spring Training is set to start in February.
“We’re just operating as if the schedule is going to happen as is. So, we’re just going to have to be prepared for whatever happens,” said Cardinals spokesperson Carson Shipley.
Shipley said tickets go on sale Saturday for the 15 homes games in Spring Training at the team’s Jupiter Complex. Shipley said all fans will get a full refund if any games are canceled.
“It’s very intimate down in Spring Training. The capacity is only 6800 seats, So, there are very few tickets available. If you’re planning on being down there, I encourage you to get your tickets early,” Shipley said.
Busch Stadium is in the thralls of hiring more staff for the regular season. Positions include ushers and event attendants. Shipley said the age limit for hires is now lower as well.
“So, traditionally you’ve had to be at least 18 years of age. So, we’re now dropping that to 16 years of age,” Shipley said. “We just posted the jobs this week, and we’ve had 100 applications so far. So we’re thinking people are excited.”
Shipley said the team hopes to give fans some normalcy come March.
“A lot of this is out of our control here right now,” Shipley admitted.”We know we’re going to have fans for opening day, and we hope to have a full house. So, we’re just hoping everybody’s looking forward to baseball season.”
If you would like to purchase spring training tickets, you can purchase them at cardinals.com/springtraining. For a list of job openings, visit: cardinals.com/workatbusch.
ST. LOUIS — A record number of patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals, again.
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 227 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. This number broke the previous record of 213, which was set just two days prior.
“It’s exhausting. It’s quite depressing,” said Dr. Mano Patri, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health. “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the entire country that we’re sick of this.”
This is the third day in a row more than 200 patients have been admitted with COVID. The latest data also shows a record number of children have been admitted for the virus as well. As records shatter, hospitals and healthcare systems say they are overwhelmed.
“ER’s are being inundated, we don’t have enough beds, we’ve had to make different parts of the hospital areas for beds for patients,” Dr. Patri said. “There’s been just a level of exhaustion. Our nurses and doctors are working overtime. A lot of staff have gotten sick.”
Dr. Steven Brown with Mercy St. Louis has painted a grim picture of what it’s like for healthcare workers inside hospitals amid the surge.
“#COVID19 is RAGING. #Omicron is “mild” for the vaxxed, but not for the dozens of unvaxxed patients whom I am caring for tonight in ICUs in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma,” Brown tweeted. “If they are conscious, most are struggling to breathe. The rest are life support in drug-induced comas.”
“This is a big deal virus, so my ask would be, you know, take a step back,” Dr. Patri said “It’s not about government overrule. It’s not about politics. This is about trying to take care of yourself and your fellow man.”
Dr. Patri and Dr. Farrin Manian, the chairman of the department of medicine at Mercy St. Louis said the positivity rate is sitting around 30 percent, which is the highest since the pandemic started.
However, they expect the number to climb higher before dropping again. The doctors also said they believe the positivity rate is actually much higher because it likely doesn’t include those who test at home.
“These highly transmissible infections, they do peak and they do go down, we just need to make sure that we can survive as far as our healthcare system when the surge does go down,” Dr. Manian said. “Most of us are hoping that we can get the numbers down to manageable levels, where our healthcare system is not so strained, and I think that’s what makes this current time so critical.”
“It’s not just about COVID, it’s about all the other patients who need care, and don’t have COVID that can also be affected because of the strain on the system currently.”
