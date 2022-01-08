Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Season for the St. Louis Cardinals is off to a rocky start as the entire MLB is under a lockout. The lockout between players and teams hasn’t happened since 1994 and keeps current players from participating in any team events until an agreement has been reached.

January’s Winter Warm-Up for the Cardinals has already been canceled, and Spring Training is set to start in February.

2022 St. Louis Cardinals spring training tickets go on sale Saturday



“We’re just operating as if the schedule is going to happen as is. So, we’re just going to have to be prepared for whatever happens,” said Cardinals spokesperson Carson Shipley.

Shipley said tickets go on sale Saturday for the 15 homes games in Spring Training at the team’s Jupiter Complex. Shipley said all fans will get a full refund if any games are canceled.

“It’s very intimate down in Spring Training. The capacity is only 6800 seats, So, there are very few tickets available. If you’re planning on being down there, I encourage you to get your tickets early,” Shipley said.

Busch Stadium is in the thralls of hiring more staff for the regular season. Positions include ushers and event attendants. Shipley said the age limit for hires is now lower as well.

“So, traditionally you’ve had to be at least 18 years of age. So, we’re now dropping that to 16 years of age,” Shipley said. “We just posted the jobs this week, and we’ve had 100 applications so far. So we’re thinking people are excited.”

St. Louis baseball fans disappointed after Winter Warm-Up canceled



Shipley said the team hopes to give fans some normalcy come March.

“A lot of this is out of our control here right now,” Shipley admitted.”We know we’re going to have fans for opening day, and we hope to have a full house. So, we’re just hoping everybody’s looking forward to baseball season.”

If you would like to purchase spring training tickets, you can purchase them at cardinals.com/springtraining. For a list of job openings, visit: cardinals.com/workatbusch.