Coins That Could End This Year at Top 3 Despite Current Fall

Let us look at the predicted coins to end in the top 3 this year-end by popular analyst Lark Davis.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin had a bad start to the New Year, similar to many significant coins. Furthermore, it has corrected marginally. Short-term declines are possible for the benchmark cryptocurrency because of macroeconomic variables.

According to past reports, some analysts feel that risk assets may experience a short to a mid-term period of volatility but would eventually profit from increased interest rates. Bloomberg’s Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone is sure that the cryptocurrency will reach $100,000 by 2022. The well-known crypto-analyst Lark Davis also announced his top five list of currencies by 2022 end, which included bitcoin as number 1.

Ethereum (ETH)

This week, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, presented a novel “multidimensional” gas charge mechanism. He believes that customers would save money on gas if he implemented a system that charges varying rates based on the resource being utilized. Since the launch of DeFi in the summer of 2020, high Ethereum gas costs have been a chronic issue. Some spend hundreds of dollars a month to use the network. The expert predicts that Ethereum will finish the year in second place.

Polygon (MATIC)

An organization with over 20 million MATIC tokens recently purchased 4.84 million tokens, totaling $10.8 million, according to data from WhaleStats. Also, in 2021, Polygon said that it received 7,200 new developers in December alone. Since its launch, the network has grown to more than 10 million active members.

Even though Polygon is now rated 14th on CoinMarketCap, the expert has predicted finishing the year in third place.