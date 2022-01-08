News
Colorado reactivates crisis standards for EMS amid COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages
Colorado’s health department reactivated “crisis standards of care” for emergency medical services Friday evening, saying there is a high demand for ambulances but a shortage of medical workers as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.
This means only the most severe patients will be taken by ambulance to a hospital with others referred to other services; ambulances can go to the closest hospital; and some patients may be taken to urgent cares and other non-hospital facilities, according to the guidelines established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“There has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious omicron variant,” Dr. Eric France, Colorado’s chief medical officer, wrote in the letter authorizing the use of standards of care.
He said the surge has placed a “significant strain” on Colorado’s health care system given staffing shortages.
The standards provide guidance for dispatch centers and emergency medical responders on how to determine what kind of treatment to provide — including whether and where a patient should be transported for care — and how to stretch limited workers, according to a news release.
Coloradans who are sick and in an emergency should still call 911 or go to an emergency department, according to the state health agency.
As of now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not activated crisis standards of care for hospitals and acute care facilities, or for personal protective equipment. The agency, however, activated crisis standards of care for the staffing of health care systems in November.
This is the second time standards of care have been implemented for emergency services; the first occurred early on in the pandemic in April 2020.
The health department encourages anyone ages 5 and older to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Early Friday morning, firefighters across the region were dealing with multiple fires in the bitter cold. One of the bigger scenes was a three-alarm fire at the shuttered Stratford Inn in Fenton, where dozens of firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures.
Assistant Chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District, Scott Barthelmass, spoke to the extra challenges the frigid temperatures caused this morning.
Regis Jesuit High School fires advisers, pulls student magazine over pro-choice column
Two advisers of Regis Jesuit High School’s student-run magazine were fired and the private Catholic school in Aurora retracted the winter edition over a student’s opinion column that argued abortion should remain legal, one of the advisers confirmed Friday.
The student publication, Elevate, published its winter edition last month, according to a Dec. 17 letter by Regis Jesuit President David Card and Principal Jimmy Tricco explaining their decision to retract the magazine, which was first reported by Sentinel Colorado.
“An opinion piece that presented a stance on abortion clearly in opposition to Church teaching was included that we found both deeply troubling and unacceptable,” Card and Tricco wrote.
In bold type, the school officials’ letter continued: “First, we want to be clear that as a Catholic, Jesuit institution we believe that life begins at the moment of conception. We believe that protection of life at this stage represents the foundational requirement of respecting the dignity of human life at every stage. We are fully invested in disseminating and defending this and all Church teaching in all that we do.”
The letter said the school failed to properly guide students in this instance, adding: “While we believe in providing an avenue for student expression, we are taking steps now to consider the magazine’s editorial process to ensure its compatibility with and responsibility in representing the mission of Regis Jesuit.”
The winter edition of the publication, which can typically be found online, was removed entirely and replaced with the administration’s letter.
When asked whether the advisers of the magazine were still teaching at the school, Card wrote in an emailed response to The Denver Post: “As a rule, we do not comment on personnel matters.”
When asked if anyone was disciplined over the situation, Card said, “No students have been disciplined.”
Nicole Arduini, listed on the magazine’s previous issue as one of two advisers, confirmed that she was let go after the column’s publication.
“I am saddened about the situation,” Arduini said. “I enjoyed teaching student journalism and am proud to have worked with an amazing group of young journalists.”
Arduini confirmed the second adviser, Maria Lynch, was also let go. Lynch could not be reached for comment.
Regis Jesuit High School’s student editorial policies posted online state, “The publications advisers will not act as a censor or have final say in determining the content of the media. Rather, the advisers will teach journalistic skills and guide the students in making sound legal and ethical decisions… School officials, administration or faculty and staff, likewise, shall not practice prior review or to censor any student media, with the exception of material deemed to be legally obscene, libelous, substantially and materially disruptive…”
The policies go on to state that students will work closely with the president and principal on stories that feature obituaries, crimes or situations that are currently in the court of law or termination of employees.
Rural Missouri hospitals discussed during Supreme Court hearing on Biden vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office appeared before the United States Supreme Court to deliver oral arguments in Biden v. Missouri. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt’s office challenges the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
It is one of two cases the court will hear arguments for today. The other is about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate.
The Missouri AG’s office was the first to file suit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana. The injunctions block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule that requires all healthcare workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated.
“My Office will never back down from fighting against outrageous federal overreach and will always protect the individual rights and liberties of Missourians and Americans,” said Schmitt after the hearing.
During the oral arguments, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office discussed rural hospitals and health care organizations across Missouri. He said the hospitals and organizations state that the vaccine mandate could lead to potentially devastating staff shortages.
Schmitt’s office says he received declarations from 34 rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations. Schmitt’s office released a YouTube video of one northeast Missouri doctor talking about the impact the rules have on his hospital.
Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.
“I think effectively what is at stake is whether these mandates are going to go into effect at all,” said Sean Marotta, a Washington lawyer whose clients include the American Hospital Association. The trade group is not involved in the Supreme Court cases.
The challengers argue that the vaccine rules exceed the administration’s authority, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote that both are needed to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.
Keeping the vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold “will likely result in hundreds or thousands of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 that could otherwise be prevented,” Prelogar wrote.
Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of the country has received a booster shot, including the nine justices.
The court said Friday that Justice Sonia Sotomayor would not be on the bench with her colleagues, opting instead to take part remotely from her office at the court. Sotomayor, who has had diabetes since childhood, has been the only justice who wore a mask to previous argument sessions in the courtroom.
