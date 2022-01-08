Connect with us

Colorado reactivates crisis standards for EMS amid COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages

44 seconds ago

Colorado reactivates crisis standards for EMS amid COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages
Colorado’s health department reactivated “crisis standards of care” for emergency medical services Friday evening, saying there is a high demand for ambulances but a shortage of medical workers as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

This means only the most severe patients will be taken by ambulance to a hospital with others referred to other services; ambulances can go to the closest hospital; and some patients may be taken to urgent cares and other non-hospital facilities, according to the guidelines established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“There has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious omicron variant,” Dr. Eric France, Colorado’s chief medical officer, wrote in the letter authorizing the use of standards of care.

He said the surge has placed a “significant strain” on Colorado’s health care system given staffing shortages.

The standards provide guidance for dispatch centers and emergency medical responders on how to determine what kind of treatment to provide — including whether and where a patient should be transported for care — and how to stretch limited workers, according to a news release.

