Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.
Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.
Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011 after initial stints in 2002 and 2008-09. He will work a reduced YES schedule this season.
Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.
Ravech, who turns 57 on Jan. 19, joined ESPN in 1993 and becomes the fourth play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday broadcasts following Jon Miller (1990-2010), Dan Shulman (2011-17) and Matt Vasgersian (2018-21).
Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.
Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees’ television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team’s radio commentary team.
Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.
Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.
ESPN will announce its schedule later. The MLB season is threatened by a management lockout that started after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.
Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.
“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.
She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.
“After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days, if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.
This goes above what the CDC recommends.
“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.
Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.
Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.
“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”
Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.
Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.
Former Aurora officers, paramedic challenge indictment in Elijah McClain death by asking for judge to review evidence
Four of the five men charged with manslaughter in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge to review the evidence used by a grand jury to indict them.
Attorneys for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec and former Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt said during a court hearing Friday that they are asking the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the charges.
Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew said she hadn’t started the review and set a new court date for Feb. 11 so all the parties can discuss progress. Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper, who was not scheduled for a court hearing Friday, will also appear at that hearing.
A grand jury in August indicted the five men on a combined 32 counts in connection with McClain’s 2019 death while in their custody.
The three Aurora officers — Roedema, Rosenblatt and Woodyard — detained McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, after receiving a call about a suspicious person. They forced him to the ground and used a chokehold designed to block blood flow to the brain before Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and Cooper injected him with ketamine, an anesthetic. Cichuniec, a lieutenant at the time, oversaw the Aurora Fire Rescue crew that Cooper belonged to.
McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and never woke up. He was declared brain dead Aug. 27, 2019.
The grand jury indictment followed a criminal investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office sparked by massive racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young previously declined to prosecute those involved in McClain’s death.
Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.
If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).
2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.
1311 Buffalo Ridge Road
Savor the stunning golf course views and mountain vistas from 1311 Buffalo Ridge Road. This truly incredible home within The Estates at Buffalo Ridge community is a fine example of a private, custom home in Castle Pines. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Anne Dresser Kocur, for $1,400,000, this remarkable five-bedroom residence backs to the 8th hole of The Ridge Golf Course for a luxurious take on Colorado living. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive stamped concrete patio, under the pergola, or next to the double-sided fireplace. Inside, the two-story great room and chef’s kitchen are ideal for entertaining. The primary suite is a secluded oasis with ample space for unwinding. Here you’ll find a travertine fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. This South Metro home is one you’ll want to see for yourself.
26391 E 5th Place
Treat yourself to a turnkey home in Aurora. 26391 E. 5th Place, listed by LIV SIR broker, Chris Merman, for $550,00 is a beautiful three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Lennar home in the popular Adonia community. This move-in ready residence comes complete with full landscaping, window treatments, and appliances. Plenty of oversized windows throughout the home fill it with bright, natural light. The primary bedroom suite offers a quiet space for relaxing with an en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The second level of the home also features two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a convenient laundry room. On warm summer afternoons or chilly snow days enjoy some fresh air in the expansive backyard. This fenced-in space is perfect for pets, play time for children, gardening, and more!
Find the perfect house to call home with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. To learn more about the homes mentioned in this article and to view all of the incredible residences available across Colorado, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post's preparation.
Ahmaud Arbery: Learn About Jogger Shot By Father & Son Just Sentenced To Life Without Parole
Moniece Slaughter reveals she is pregnant with her second child
Game Giant Konami Joins NFT Race, To Launch With Castlevania Video Game Franchise
Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’
Dominic Fike: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Making His Acting Debut In ‘Euphoria’ Season 2
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Daughters
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
