Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.

Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.

Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011 after initial stints in 2002 and 2008-09. He will work a reduced YES schedule this season.

Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.

Ravech, who turns 57 on Jan. 19, joined ESPN in 1993 and becomes the fourth play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday broadcasts following Jon Miller (1990-2010), Dan Shulman (2011-17) and Matt Vasgersian (2018-21).

Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.

Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees’ television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team’s radio commentary team.

Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.

Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

ESPN will announce its schedule later. The MLB season is threatened by a management lockout that started after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.

St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.

Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.

“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.

She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.

 “After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days,  if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.

This goes above what the CDC recommends.

“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.

 Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.

Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.

“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”

Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.

Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.

Former Aurora officers, paramedic challenge indictment in Elijah McClain death by asking for judge to review evidence

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Former Aurora paramedic indicted in Elijah McClain’s death asks judge to dismiss charges
Elijah McClain

Four of the five men charged with manslaughter in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge to review the evidence used by a grand jury to indict them.

Attorneys for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec and former Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt said during a court hearing Friday that they are asking the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the charges.

Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew said she hadn’t started the review and set a new court date for Feb. 11 so all the parties can discuss progress. Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper, who was not scheduled for a court hearing Friday, will also appear at that hearing.

A grand jury in August indicted the five men on a combined 32 counts in connection with McClain’s 2019 death while in their custody.

Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.

If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).

2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.

