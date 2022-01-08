News
Coroner IDs 69-year-old Boulder County resident whose remains were found after Marshall fire
The Boulder County coroner on Friday identified 69-year-old Robert Sharpe as the person whose partial remains were discovered this week during a search for two people missing and feared dead in the wake of the Marshall fire.
Investigators this week found human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, and “DNA analysis and scene circumstances” led the coroner to identify Sharpe as the deceased individual, the coroner’s office said in a news release.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been officially determined, the coroner’s office said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Hampden neighborhood’s location offers access to downtown, Tech Center
Denver’s Hampden neighborhood provides an ideal central location with proximity to downtown and the Tech Center while offering homes on bigger lots with mature trees and lots of green space.
“With six parks, there’s a lot of open space,” says Maritt Bird, 8z real estate agent.
And the neighborhood offers easy access to the 71-mile High Line Canal Trail for walkers, hikers, and cyclists.
It’s also easy to navigate from Hampden to Cherry Creek. Light rail offers options to get to downtown or the Tech Center without your car. And neighbors know the secret side streets to use to avoid Interstate 25’s heavy traffic.
What’s available?
Bird says that most of the neighborhood’s homes were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and many have recent refreshes that make them feel even newer.
The neighborhood offers one- and two-story homes in addition to a mix of townhomes and condos.
“I like both Three Fountains and Cherry Creek Meadows,” Bird says. “At Three Fountains, you get a mix of patio and one- and two-story homes without the maintenance of traditional single-family homes.”
She also recommends homes in Wellshire East. “There are different styles of homes within the community with tons of curb appeal that are adjacent to Bible Park.”
Single-family homes typically cost $600,000 to $700,000, while the average condo cost is $285,000. Nothing stays on the market long, Bird says. Most properties receive offers the first weekend.
Who’s moving in?
Bird says many Hampden neighborhood buyers are first-time homebuyers ready to enter the market. They buy both single-family homes and condos.
Bird says that a condo is the best option for many buyers who want a home.
“With interest rates so low, it’s an opportunity to get into your first home.”
Get to know the neighborhood
Hampden is home to two popular Jewish delis — New York Deli News and The Bagel Deli & Restaurant.
Benihana is a popular spot for birthday celebrations, Bird says.
She says the newly remodeled food court at Whole Foods is also popular.
Milk and Cake serves cupcakes, specialty cakes, ice cream, and frozen yogurt.
The area’s parks also offer a variety of recreational opportunities.
“Fun fact, if you look at the Google Earth map, the trails at Babi Yar make the star of David,” Bird says.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden tours ravaged Louisville, Superior and Boulder County in wake of Marshall fire
Refresh this page to see the latest updates.
President Biden to land soon at DIA
2:03 p.m.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to land at Denver International Aiport at any moment. Marine 1 and a quartet of Ospreys are awaiting the president and his contingent on the tarmac. Security is tight and coronavirus measures are already being put in place.
The governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, is at DIA to greet the president, who will soon be headed northwest to Boulder County to survey damage from the Dec. 30 Marshall fire.
I’m at DIA awaiting the arrival of @POTUS. Marine 1 and a quartet of Ospreys waiting. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expected to land around 2 pm, I’m told. They will be touring the Marshall fire burn area. pic.twitter.com/WeiOR3KjoD
— Joe Rubino (@RubinoJC) January 7, 2022
President Joe Biden will arrive in Colorado Friday to see for himself the devastating impact of the Marshall fire on hundreds of families in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. The blaze, whipped eastward across a bone-dry landscape by relentless hurricane-force winds for hours on Dec. 30, destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged another 149 in what is now seen as the state’s most destructive wildlife.
The fast-moving fire forced 30,000 people to evacuate, and officials found human remains while searching for two people still missing. It destroyed entire neighborhoods in Louisville and Superior as winds pushed flames from one home to the next, overwhelming firefighters’ best efforts to get an upper hand on the blaze.
News
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is doubtful for season-finale vs. Bills
Good thing the Jets’ season is almost over because Gang Green is running out of receivers.
Braxton Berrios, a fan favorite and Zach Wilson’s favorite target in recent weeks, is “not looking good” to play against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh. Berrios is dealing with a quad contusion and is officially listed as doubtful.
Berrios’ absence would be another blow to an offense that’s already missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
The former sixth-round pick of the Patriots has provided a scoring spark for a Jets offense playing without its two best receivers. In his last four games, Berrios has produced 180 receiving yards and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return).
Earlier in the week, Saleh believed the injury wasn’t serious and thought Berrios would be available against the Bills in the season finale. But that optimism has faded.
The Jets were also hopeful Moore would return from his quad injury. But the star rookie only practiced on the rehab side of the practice field throughout the week and never participated with the team. The coaching staff wanted to see how Moore’s body reacted throughout the week. But his injury recovery didn’t progress well enough so he won’t be suiting up on Sunday.
There’s good news, though.
Jamison Crowder, who’s missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is on track to play in Buffalo. This lessens the blow of Berrios’ likely absence since they both are interchangeable in the slot. Crowder currently leads the Jets in receptions (50) and is third in receiving yards (431).
Crowder’s return should be a boost. But against a Bills team paying for a division title, the Jets run game needs to be leading the charge to keep them in the game.
“When it comes down to it this is January playoff football,” Jets leading rushing Michael Carter said. “The best teams in the world have to be able to run the ball. So that’s our goal to establish the run game early.”
The Bills’ pass defense has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and teams have struggled to throw on them all season. Buffalo’s defense has allowed an NFL-best 2,763 yards against and given up just 11 touchdowns (also tops in the league) through the air.
The Jets’ rushing attack has come on strong in the past two games (423 yards, best in the NFL over that stretch) and if there’s a weakness with the Bills’ elite defense, it’s the run defense.
“The run game is always going to be important. It’s one thing that we’ve been trying to establish. I think the O-line, John Benton, Mike [LaFleur], they’ve done an unbelievable job getting it up to speed,” Saleh said. “But especially in this time of year. It’s cold, it’s going to be slippery. It’s going to be a little wet. You’re in December, being able to run the football is everything. There’s something about the run game that just wears on people. And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else.”
But back to the durability of Gang Green’s receiving weapons.
The injuries within the Jets receiving corps piled up during the season. Moore missed six games with a quad and a concussion. Davis missed eight games with a hip and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.
Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). So when the Jets enter the offseason, they’ll have to add depth and upper-tier pieces to the position.
They’re close in terms of talent with Moore and Davis, but they could use a few more pieces because receiver is a spot where players suffer frequent soft tissue injuries. So by adding depth here the Jets will be better prepared when injuries occur and Wilson will still have high-end talent to throw to.
And losing a player like Berrios won’t be such a devastating blow.
Coroner IDs 69-year-old Boulder County resident whose remains were found after Marshall fire
A Celebration Of Life: Here’s A Look At 5 Of Sidney Poitier’s Classic Films And Powerhouse Performances
Hampden neighborhood’s location offers access to downtown, Tech Center
Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’
Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up While Posing On The Beach With Tina Lawson In 10th Birthday Tribute
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden tours ravaged Louisville, Superior and Boulder County in wake of Marshall fire
Ariana Madix Calls Out Editing on Vanderpump Rules
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is doubtful for season-finale vs. Bills
TUNE IN: Ne-Yo Hosting The Magically Melanated 2022 Urban One Honors Featuring Performances From Tank, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & H.E.R.
With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start regular-season finale vs. Steelers
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?