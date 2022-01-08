News
Dear Abby: Can talk & texts rekindle spark after 22 years apart?
Dear Abby: I have been talking to my ex-boyfriend of more than 22 years. We have a grown son. We are now in our 50s and talking and texting again. I still love him, and I want a relationship with him, but I’m not sure he wants me back. I don’t know if he’s interested in me or just being friendly.
Can you help? At the end of our last phone call he said, “It’s been a long time. Twenty-two years. We are both different people now. I don’t know if it could be like it was then,” and we said goodnight.
Should I wait for him to text me back? I don’t even know if he’s dating someone. He didn’t say. Please help.
— Second Chance in the East
Dear Second Chance: Continue talking to your ex and let this scenario play out further. Is he initiating these calls and texts, or are you? If it’s him, that’s a hopeful sign. Yes, it is true you are both different people now — but that can be a plus. With the passage of time, you both may have mellowed and matured. If the discussions continue, you will find out soon enough if he’s involved with someone or interested in getting back together. And remember, if he’s just being “friendly,” the son you share is a good reason for keeping that friendship going.
Dear Abby: My wife is very protective of our dog, “Spencer.” I agree with her that Spencer should not receive table food. Yesterday, my wife put a large pile of dog vomit on my desk. She said it “proves” I have been feeding Spencer. Her accusation is not true.
I may have done some peculiar things in my time, but I have never put vomit on someone’s desk. How should I respond?
— Flabbergasted in Iowa
Dear Flabbergasted: There can be various reasons for a dog having an upset stomach besides having consumed table scraps. Spencer should be checked by a veterinarian to be sure there isn’t something else going on. As to your wife putting vomit on your desk, well, since you asked — I wouldn’t blame you if you made it plain that SHE is in the doghouse.
Dear Abby: When someone gives a gift to someone, shouldn’t it be opened in the presence of the giver? My 12-year-old daughter ran cross country, and after the season ended, there was a banquet. At the banquet, several kids approached the coach and gave him cards. We gave him a gift certificate. When my daughter gave him the envelope, he laid it down with the other cards and said, “thanks.” I think he should have opened it and read the contents while my daughter was standing there (my daughter would have been so pleased). What do you think?
— Lisa in Colorado
Dear Lisa: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the receiver to do with as he or she pleases. Your daughter’s coach was under no obligation to open the envelope in your daughter’s presence. If he recognized the envelope contained more than good wishes, he may have wanted to spare the other athletes embarrassment if they could not afford to be as generous as your family.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Infiniti QX80 a luxury house on wheels
With the wide array of luxury vehicles in today’s market, every consumer has a favorite brand, favorite accoutrements and most importantly favorite price point. In this edition of Grasso’s Garage, we explore Nissan’s upscale brand Infiniti, and its monstrosity of a luxury SUV, the 2022 QX80.
Similar to the recently tested and revitalized 2021 Nissan Armada, the QX80 is a mirror image. This is not necessarily a good problem to have for Infiniti as their price point from brand to brand is significantly different, yet with little additions or upscale features warranting the price big gap.
Powered by a 400 horsepower, 5.6 liter V8 engine, moving this house on wheels is easy to do, yet with a price; an average fuel economy of just 15 miles per gallon. Although far from luxury in the fuel economy department, this is common amongst the two brands and similar to prior generations in the Armada family.
Our week-long Anthracite Gray tester came with a base price of just under $85K. This price seems to be relative in the luxury market, but normally would come with some key components and standard features that the QX80 fails to have over its Armada sibling. Yes, the dual-screen rear entertainment system is complimentary, but that keeps the rear seat passengers and kids entertained, while the front-seaters are left in the dark. I even noticed the front seats did not go back as far as most in this class, just to confirm that the second and third row passengers were of the comfort priority.
On the 2022 Infiniti QX80 Sensory model, we enjoyed the second row heated seats, the wireless chagrin pad and the ability to tow up to 8,500 pounds all while riding on 22 inch wheels. Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Bose 17-speaker audio system and Wi-Fi Hotspot were also standard.
Historically, as an Infiniti review ambassador of the brand, I feel like although the QX80 is a really good automobile and upscale option for consumers in the upscale, seven-passenger luxury market, the QX80 just doesn’t cut the mustard in Grasso’s Garage for the price point.
Infiniti QX80
MSRP: $84,850
As tested: $87,985
MPG: 13 city, 19 highway, 15.1 as tested
News
Brace for record-setting arctic blast after calm weekend
Check your furnace, we’re in for an arctic blast.
“We’re going to flip the switch,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher, who said Monday night into Tuesday could set a bitter record.
We’ll have a “tranquil” sunny Saturday with the mercury at 27 degrees and sun all day. Sunday could be rainy with temperatures in the high 30s or 40s, but the deep freeze will lock all that slush up quickly.
Late Monday and all of Tuesday could see temperatures plummeting to 11 degrees, with wind chills well below zero.
It all comes after Friday’s storm dropped 11.2 inches on the city — at least at the Logan Airport monitoring station — with the jackpot for the state 15.2 inches at the Blue Hill Observatory, Gaucher told the Herald.
Quincy residents had to shovel out 14 inches of snow and the same was true further along a path south left behind by a band of heavy snow that stretched across southeast Massachusetts into Metro Boston.
“Radar indicated a roughly 20-mile wide band of heavy snow along a line extending from Quincy to near Providence. This band has been producing snowfall at the rate of over 2 inches per hour along with very low visibilities,” the weather service warned early Friday. That storm has blown out to sea.
MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted that the storm caused crashes in Gloucester, Newton, Uxbridge and Framingham. She also noted that MassDOT had 2,436 pieces of equipment deployed in Massachusetts for ice and snow operations. She advised drivers to clear snow off car windows, roofs, hoods and trunks.
The State Police imposed a 40 mph speed restriction on the Mass Pike between the New York border and the Route 495 interchange early Friday.
Troopers also reported that at approximately 7 a.m. a T bus struck the median barrier and spun, blocking three lanes of traffic on the Pike westbound in Allston. There were no injuries. The bus was towed, and the scene was cleared before 8 a.m.
Once the cold hits, any snow left on sidewalks or driveways is sure to ice up as hard as concrete. Also, be prepared for black ice warnings. Basically your typical winter in the Bay State.
News
Massachusetts schools turning to COVID-sniffing K9s
Move over PCR tests, dogs are now trained to sniff out COVID in schools.
“This is what public safety is all about,” said Bristol sheriff spokesman Jonathan Darling, of the first COVID-sniffing K9s in the U.S. “It’s to try to keep people safe and healthy, and that’s the core goal of law enforcement.”
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson heard from a friend who saw that Florida International University was researching and deploying COVID-sniffing dogs around campus, and inquired about whether he could train his own virus hounds.
“We were just blown away by how accurate – and the science behind it,” Darling said. He’s not kidding: in a double-blind study, the dogs are 97.5% effective at detecting COVID-19 on people and surfaces, higher than the 97.2% accuracy rate for PCR tests.
Ken Furton, the founder of the Detection Dog Program at FIU, said he got the idea for the research shortly after the pandemic arrived in the U.S., having already conducted 25 years of research into dogs’ capability to detect explosives, narcotics, and seizures.
Hodgson’s department acquired two half-sibling puppies from a breeder in Maine: Huntah, a female black lab, and Duke, a male yellow lab, for this purpose. A local dentist’s office paid for the dogs and a local pet store supplied their food, Darling said.
Freetown-Lakeville Superintendent Richard Medeiros was the first one in the country to bring the dogs into school starting in September, and they’ve since come once a week, and expanded to two additional local districts.
“The elementary kids love the dogs, and they do allow them to interact when they’re technically not working, and even the high school and adults appreciate it,” he said. “It (also) has law enforcement in the building in a positive way.”
He clarified that students are not lined up and sniffed by the dogs, but instead, the dogs are brought into empty classrooms and auditoriums in the five schools and sniff chairs and other high-touch surfaces. Using the school’s barcode system, the district can tell who was sitting in that seat prior for contact tracing purposes, and can also deep clean the area. He said that Thursday alone, the dogs found nine COVID spots.
FIU’s Furton sees applications for the dogs in places like concerts and cruise ships, especially with the rise of the omicron variant.
“Every time (COVID) goes down, people are like, ‘Oh, well see? You don’t need the dogs anymore,’ he said. “It picks back up and then people are like, ‘Hey, can you provide dogs for my wedding?’”
